The credit profile looks to be better than average, especially given the rapid growth over the past decade.

Investment Thesis

Based in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a $85 billion financial services holding company that operates in a highly differentiated banking niche serving the technology, premium wine, private equity, and venture capital communities.

The bank is more like a technology incubator rather than a traditional money lending center since it has relationships with more than 50% of venture capital firms and provides banking services to some 50% of U.S. venture-backed start-up companies in the technology, life science, and clean-tech industries.

Over the past decade or so, SIVB rode the massive lending wave of technological innovation and private equity funding, which I believe is likely to continue. SIVB’s loan and fee income growth should continue to outpace the banking industry due to the company’s position as the leading bank lender to the technology and life sciences industries. There has also been a stronger emphasis on growing core fee income categories like credit card and foreign exchange as well as investment banking practices.

Finally, the management team has placed a greater focus on later stage companies with larger loan needs, boosting larger-scale lending opportunities along with truing up the credit profile. When thinking about the next decade of growth, I think there is some international market expansion opportunities in China, the U.K., India and Israel.

Given that we are near trough levels of bank valuation and SIVB’s asset quality should outperform in this downturn, I would recommend buying the shares today. While the share price tends to resemble more of a roller coaster than your typical bank, I think over the long term, it should handily outpace peer banks. SIVB's lending opportunities will likely follow the growth of the technology market, which are much stronger than traditional community banks. Remember, SIVB is a very asset sensitive bank, and when the Fed raises rates, the bank stands to gain much more than national or regional peers.

Revenue Outlook

Over the course of the second quarter, net interest income declined 2% relative to the first quarter. However, total average loans jumped up 8% from the first quarter (after backing out PPP related loans, it was more like 4%+). The company originated $1.8 billion in PPP loans in 2Q20, which could increase a little more as there was still some PPP being funded in early July. The other part of average earnings assets, securities, slipped 5% and client funds rose 7%.

The net interest margin (NIM) compressed on asset repricing and lower yielding PPP loans only to be partially offset by lower deposit costs. The cost of deposits is now just 0.03% versus 0.24% in the prior period. When thinking about SIVB, it’s easy to think of them as a massive loan originator. In doing so, you would be correct, but since the acquisition of investment banking powerhouse Leerink, non-interest income has come more into the spotlight.

Overall non-interest income was up 26% quarter over quarter, largely due to record investment banking fees and warrant gains, only to be partially offset by lower core fee income categories from less business activity, lower rates, and lower investment gains. Most importantly, at the time of second-quarter announcement, SVB Leerink had done quite a bit of 3Q20 business, which I have included in my model below. Management expects some improvement in certain areas of core fee income in 2H20, offset by some pressure in client fund fees.

When thinking about your standard bank, the NIM usually drives the future earnings profile. While net fee income is important, and credit can be volatile, more times than not the NIM is what drives future profitability. While I do think that SIVB is going to be given a pass on this assessment, largely because the loan growth is so strong, one should not lose sight of how the bank got to where it currently stands. Since SIVB is so asset sensitive, and the Fed is at the bottom of a rate cycle (assuming negative rates are out of the question), I would venture to say that the NIM should trickle a little lower before flattening out. However, once there is the thought of a rate hike, SIVB should massively outperform due to its extreme asset sensitivity.

Expenses Topping Out

In the second quarter, expenses rose 20% relative to the first quarter. While taken at face value it might sound alarming, most of the increase in expenses were driven from Leerink related compensation, which is typically directly tied to revenue generation.

The reported efficiency ratio rose by almost 500 basis points to 55.7%. Leerink related incentives, professional services fees for PPP lending, and pandemic relief totaled about $70 million in costs in 2Q20. Going forward, I am assuming costs remain a little elevated from the market volatility and Leerink-related expenses. However, I do think we are nearing the top of the efficiency ratio (expenses over revenue), which should be taken as good thing. Once revenue begins to work again, I think not only will the bank keep expenses relatively flat, but this operation leverage should nearly double the overall profitability of the bank.

Credit Analysis

When thinking about potential credit problems, banks that grow faster than average typically have worse downsides. In the case of SIVB, I do think they are going to be a bit of an exception. SIVB usually makes loans to venture capital and private equity based lending platforms, not the seedling companies themselves.

These platforms are typically well-funded and have multiple areas of capital re-injection areas. When they operate their investment companies, they do so with clear long-term capital and profitability goals in mind. The most important thing to remember, SIVB typically isn’t making the loan to the actual technology start-up, but rather the investment powerhouse supporting the start-up. These investment sponsors have the ability to raise capital themselves though debt, investment rounds, and other lending platforms in order to commit to the growth company. Because of this "lending to a platform" approach, SIVB should be made whole nearly every time there is a dead seedling company, because these sponsors have multiple investments and one specific company is unlikely to sink the entire ship.

In the second quarter, the provision was lower sequentially at $67 million, which increased the loan loss reserve to 1.61% of loans, up from 1.53% in the first quarter. Net charge offs were low at $11 million, or 0.12% of average loans, versus $29 million, or 0.35%, in the first quarter. Nonaccrual loans rose to $94 million from $51 million in March. Criticized loans increased but remained at relatively low levels, especially if you had the assumption of seedling lending exposure (I dispelled this earlier).

The CET1 ratio ended the quarter at 12.64%, up from 12.35% in March. SIVB also company raised $500 million of senior notes in the second quarter. According to management, SIVB likely wont need any more capital. The robust deposit growth pushed the Tier 1 leverage ratio below the target range, but there is significant holding company capital that could be down-streamed to the bank to support asset growth. Roll off of PPP loans will also ease pressure in 2H20 and the bank should see profitability increase because of limited provisioning needs.

Conclusion

From the charts above, you can see that I am modeling the NIM to drift a little lower, largely because I have no idea when the next rate hike will come. That being said, I think investors should jump into SIVB for two reasons. First, we are near cycle low valuations on the back of a compressed NIM. Second, once there is even a hint at a rate hike, SIVB's stock will begin to work again. SIVB grows its loans at nearly 3x the average bank (because of Tech growth). Most importantly, it will continue to grow earnings without any interest rate movement.

To me, the future is very bright, and while shares could go a little lower and revisit the March lows, if you are investing for the next five years - today's price offers significant upside relative to limited downside. Remember, it will be volatile when the market gets turbulent, but this management team is very committed to long-term growth. SIVB is an earnings powerhouse at discounted prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.