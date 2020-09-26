Cash flow is not as robust, but there are signs of improvement. The overall free cash flow conversion is dependent on management skill and the improvement in shopping behavior.

At first glance, when I first looked at the historical income statements of Party City (NYSE:PRTY), I thought it looked good. I was surprised by the gross margins and the mid-teens EBITDA margin. The balance sheet was not good, but not terrible. There was still cash flow generation which made the rather high leverage tolerable. My eyes started at the FY11 income statement, and as I worked left to right to FY19, I saw why the stock price had plummeted. Revenue declined, margins compressed and debt increased to new recent highs. This piqued my interest and I had to know what happened and how that will impact the stock price. My first guess was that sales were siphoned away from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT). That may have something to do with the decline in sales, but the decline in sales and margin compression was largely due to the helium shortage, stale inventory and an over-reliance on promotions and discounting. This article will explore some of the components of PRTY's cash flow to understand what management has done in reaction to the pandemic and how this impacts its future cash flow and stock price.

Data by YCharts

Revenue & Profitability

Both the financial performance and the stock price were hammered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the stores have reopened and are offering curbside pick-up and they have experienced an uptick in online sales.

This is a very seasonal company with Halloween and the Holiday seasons as its main period to generate revenue and profit as seen in the December ending quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Last year, the mix of increase in couponing, stale inventory, helium shortage and store closing hurt the income statement. I would say the only problem last year that was not self-inflicted was the helium shortage. Now the company accelerated store closings and took a hit on a cash and non-cash bases to support future profitability. However, the inability to put product on the shelves that customers wanted led to couponing and discounts and the sales did not improve as much as expected. Jim Harrison, former CEO, explains in the FYE19 conference call:

In an effort to combat sales challenges caused by the helium shortages, as well as excess freight and distribution expenses embedded in our inventory costs and carried over from 2018 and the soft Halloween season, we put in place significant couponing and discount promotional initiatives, which pressure margins and were not as successful as we would expect it.

Overall revenue has been hammered by the change in shopping habits and the shelter-at-home order. There has been an uptick in online and in-store sales. The company is working on revamping the stores that will have a store-in-store concept that will have lower number of SKUs. This is in turn should make each store more profitable and improve cash flow. In-store employees will have more time to focus on their customers rather than stock shelves. Also, higher turnover and higher-margin products will be the main focus when the customer is in the store.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Revenue and profitability have decreased significantly due to company-specific factors and the pandemic. Management needs to be prudent and work the balance sheet to shore up cash and improve liquidity while keeping the business a going concern. This is tricky and takes a lot of skill

Source: Seeking Alpha

The days inventory is on hand have remained fairly stable and probably due to the company stocking up Halloween costumes and supplies. Inventory days stretched at FYE18 and improved at FYE19 due to the discounting. Now inventory days increased at LTM 6/30/20, which is expected, but is lower than what was experienced at FYE20. PRTY must have sent letters and made phone calls to improve its collections because accounts receivable turns improved. This is one way to improve cash flow. Another way is to stretch payables, and it was able to do that in the first half of this year. Overall, the cash conversion cycle has increased, but not as much as I had anticipated. I thought receivables and inventory days would have been much higher.

Inventory levels are lower at June 2020 that have been in the books over the last two June periods in the charts below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will see this as a positive step into improving the balance sheet and shows inventory control. Todd Vogensen, CFO, explains:

Turning to our balance sheet. Inventory was down 19% and year-over-year at the end of Q2 due to both our proactive steps to manage the timing of orders to be more aligned with Halloween product sales and due to fewer stores from the Canadian retail divestiture and the 2019 store optimization program. Importantly, the composition of inventory is largely long-lived in nature with most of the seasonal items relevant beyond the current year. As a result, we do not expect significant inventory exposure related to the COVID-19 disruption.

There are a few positives to pick out. First, it appears that PRTY will not be holding Halloween inventory as long as normal and that is good. It will keep cash in its accounts for a bit longer. Second, the store divestitures and closings reduce the inventory levels, which is one of the short-term benefits of closing stores - less stuff is needed to sell. I am somewhat concerned about the long-lived inventory. I do not know the magnitude of the purchases, but I am suspicious of its recent buying habits. If the company bought slow-moving inventory not that long ago, what makes it better now? One more thing to point out. The new CEO, Brad Weston, has a vision to change the store layout, atmosphere and the # of SKUs. Lowering the number of available products will be helpful as it can focus on higher turnover and margin products.

The cash conversion cycle has remained fairly steady in the LTM 6/30/20 period due to managing the balance sheet. It will be interesting to see how the Halloween and Holiday seasons turn out. This could be a make or break second half of the year. Even though inventory control has improved, it does have to stock up for Halloween, and if inventory is not desirable, we could see cash evaporate quickly. I do not know how many more levers management can pull if its most important season does not pan out.

Free Cash Flow

The company measures FCF as Adjusted EBITDA less CapEx. Using its definition, here is the historical performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My adjusted EBITDA is different than what the company utilizes. Mine is calculated as EBITDA plus stock compensation so our figures may differ. In the 2Q20 Lender Deck, the LTM FCF figure was $57MM. The reduction in capital spending (from the previously guided $62MM to $35MM-$40MM) is in reaction to the pandemic and is preserving cash. Another interesting tidbit is that the company is continuing on spending on revamping the store layouts. The new layouts are not expected to incur significant capex and should provide greater profitability as there will be less inventory to manage.

Just for fun, below is the unlevered FCF. The company generates sufficient cash flow to have the ability to pay down debt.

I have put together a projected model for the next five years based on net working capital remaining static year over year. This assumes management will continue to manage inventory, accounts receivable and accounts payable in a prudent way. There has been evidence that it can do that, and I carried that into my model. If sales increase, then I would estimate changes in the working capital, but this could be viewed as a base line. I will lay out the inputs later in the article.

Source: Author's estimates

While the further out we go, the less certainty there is in the model. If we focus on 2020 and 2021, there will be a cash drain. The free cash flow is before debt payments which probably will be minimal in 2020 due to the exchange program that may reset the debt amortization schedule. Nevertheless, liquidity will be hampered if this is the outcome over the next two years. Management will have to be strong in operating inventory levels and providing the goods that customers want.

Exchange Program

PRTY desperately needed to shore up its balance sheet and liquidity to provided flexibility with cash instead of being beholden to creditors. While it was a good move at the time, it is a costly one. The interest rates are high on the secured notes.

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Deck

Brad Weston, CEO, stated in the 2Q20 conference call:

And finally, our debt exchange offering. As you are aware, in June, we commenced the exchange offering that we first announced in late May in order to improve our financial health and flexibility. Todd will speak to the specific details, but I am extremely pleased that we successfully completed this exchange and accomplished the 3 financial goals we set out to achieve through the transaction, which were: one, extend our debt maturities; two, reduce our leverage; and three, increase our liquidity. Notably, the completed transactions have the combined effect of reducing our total debt by $463 million as well as providing $100 million in new capital to support our operations and transformation initiatives.

This will help provide headroom for its financial covenants. This offering completely changes the capital structure and future cash flows, especially with debt servicing. Hopefully the business regains traction and the interest expense will not hamper financial performance.

Valuation & Estimated Stock Price

Data by YCharts

The PE ratio has been volatile and for good reason as it is a specialized big box retailer with macro- and company-level risks. Investors are souring over big box stores as there is more demand and higher margins with online sales. Additionally, the financial performance took a hit due to helium shortage and poor inventory purchases.

Since the company is not currently profitable and will not be in FY20 and most likely not FY21, Price to Sales may be a better metric to use. The orange line above is the PS ratio and has been below 1x. The chart below is the historical price and PS Ratio and is much clearer to see.

Data by YCharts

Over the last few years, PS maxed out at 0.80x and almost touched 0x during 2020. What this tells me is investors are worried that PRTY may not be a going concern. As mentioned throughout the article, PRTY has improved its liquidity position and balance sheet to live another day, and its valuation has improved.

I am estimating sales will be down 35% in FY20. This is optimistic as sales were down 40%ish in the last two quarters and the FY estimate is assuming that the Halloween and Holiday seasons pick up steam. Based on this outlook and a 0.20x P/S, the resulting stock price is $3.27 per share or about a 12% return based on the current share price of $2.90.

Now we are going to revisit the free cash flow table from above.

Brief overview of inputs:

Revenue declines 30% in FY20 - assumes that Halloween and Holiday seasons will help improve the overall picture but not at the same level as prior years. FY21 is estimated to have revenues increase 10% followed by three percent for the remaining periods. This is a leap of faith here. Revenues have improved in Q2 from Q1 and online sales increased. The view here is that pre-covid shopping habits will return but at a lower level. Sales from 2022 are estimated at three percent per annum.

Margins deteriorate in FY20 similar to the first half 2020 and slowly expand to normal levels in the latter part of the year.

Capital spending continues to increase as stores are revamped and online infrastructure is built out. There is flexibility here to cut back especially if the revamps are not capital intensive and it continues to close stores.

Based on these assumptions, the stock price is heavily overvalued due to the significant reduction in cash flow and the cost of capital for debt. Although PRTY generates free cash flow, it is not sufficient to expect stock price appreciation. For cash flow to improve, shopping behavior has to return to more normal levels and the revamped stores have to reinvigorate enthusiasm and capture more higher-margin sales. Working capital has to be closely monitored and the cash conversion cycle has to improve. There may be an opportunity to reduce inventory levels to free up cash. Most of these items are areas that management can impact the outcome. The story here is about management and its skill.

Conclusion

The multiple blows coming from a helium shortage in 2019, stale inventory, heavy couponing and the pandemic have wreaked havoc on the financial performance and the stock price. Management has taken steps to shore up the balance sheet (reducing inventory and improving collections), preserved cash by reducing capital spending and completed the exchange offering to reduce debt and to improve liquidity. The plan is to continue to refresh the stores thus improving operating leverage and reducing inventory. Given the increase in online sales and the revamping of the balance sheet and liquidity, the floor should be set for the stock price. Its PS ratio has compressed significantly to where investors may be thinking that its stores are not going to live.

I think that sentiment has eased and there may be an opportunity for multiple expansion. However, the free cash flow model tells another story. It is estimated that PRTY will burn through cash over the next two years and generate FCF. The projected stock price based on the model is below the current price due to lack of free cash flow conversion over the next two years and the cost of capital. To sum up, the health of the company is up in the air. I do think it has a competent management to guide the company, but that is only part of the solution. The theme here is management and its skill level. Management has a few levers to pull to navigate PRTY for the next few years and stave off bankruptcy. I am interested to see what the third quarter looks like and how inventory is managed and the success of Halloween. If there is improvement here and the cadence in the conference call improves, the stock could go higher with the first target at the $3.30 level based on the PS ratio analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.