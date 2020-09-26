Recent updates about the LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)-Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) deal seem to indicate that both parties are stuck in an impasse: Tiffany filed a lawsuit against LVMH to enforce the execution of the acquisition while LVMH now intends to file a counter lawsuit against Tiffany as a result of its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

With both companies trading jabs and accusing each other of acting in bad faith, the transaction has turned into a full-blown crisis imbued with drama, M&A calculations, and political considerations. You can view this situation a little bit like HBO’s Succession series with a dash of The Devil Wears Prada.

To gain a clearer understanding of our protagonists, their respective situations, arguments, and accusations against each other, I summarized key elements of the discord into a table:

LVMH Tiffany The deal in question: purchase of Tiffany’s common stock at a per share price of $135.00 Wants to pull out of the deal because: Wants to enforce the deal because: Tiffany’s operations and organization have been substantially impacted (so LVMH is not buying the “same” company). LVMH agreed to the terms of the transaction. Tiffany asked to extend the deal’s deadline from November 24th to December 31st. LVMH is dragging its feet and is in fact purposefully in breach of its obligations relating to obtaining antitrust clearance (E.U., Taiwan, Mexico, Japan). The current economic situation of Tiffany has deteriorated: first-half results and perspectives are “disappointing” and not on par with LVMH’s comparable brands. Tiffany’s financial results compare favorably with those of LVMH. A “Material Adverse Effect” (“MAE”) has occurred. The current crisis cannot be taken into consideration to determine whether a MAE has occurred. Tiffany did not follow an ordinary course of business (by paying dividends) throughout the pandemic. Tiffany acted as best as it could given the circumstances (coronavirus crisis) and has already returned to profitability after just one quarter of losses. Of a letter the company received from the French government “asking” the company to do so. The French government is not requesting that LVMH not proceed with the deal (only that LVMH waits until January 6th2021 to complete the deal) and there is no basis in French law to force a company to breach a signed, valid and legally binding agreement.

The most contentious part of this Fall drama series seems to be the letter sent by Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s minister of Foreign Affairs (“Ministre de l’Europe et des Affaires Étrangères”). Now, the original letter (redacted in French and addressed to LVMH’s CEO and Chairman) is not publicly available. However, I was able to find an English version of it that reads as follows:

Source: Tiffany Form 8-K

After reading this letter, it becomes quite clear that the government is not asking LVMH to cancel the deal (i.e. the purchase of Tiffany) but rather to “defer the closing of the pending Tiffany transaction until January 6, 2021”. This, however, represents another delay for the closing of the transaction that was initially scheduled on August 24, 2020. It is unknown why LVMH would not simply extend the deadline for the deal. Two theories have circulated:

LVMH is walking away from the deal but is hoping to subsequently buy Tiffany later at a lower price. This explanation seems plausible, but the reputational cost of this strategy seems high given the risks (Tiffany’s senior management will likely not be pleased to negotiate a second time with LVMH + another company such as Richemont or Kering could swoop in and buy Tiffany similarly to what happened in the case of Gucci) and the limited potential gain: Tiffany shares are trading around $115.00 vs. the offered price of $135.00. News that a deal between Tiffany and LVMH is back on the table would likely push the shares around $120.00, so assuming a deal at that price, the “gain” would be a saving of 11.1% or $1.82B. Potential tariffs represent a real threat to LVMH’s core business and thus the company is abandoning its expansion into U.S. jewelry to side with the French government. As France and the U.S. relaunch their diplomatic negotiations (i.e. additional taxes on U.S. Big Tech in Europe against potential tariffs on imported luxury goods in the U.S.), having forfeited the acquisition of Tiffany would be the bargaining chip giving LVMH the right to be exempted from any further tariffs. This theory is plausible, but there are no guarantees on how future negotiations between France and the U.S. will unfold. Furthermore, tensions could escalate between the two countries (before “normalizing”) and LVMH’s exports to the U.S. would experience tariffs anyway.

Overall, this luxury saga is far from over and will likely keep us entertained for a while.

Now, if we take away the drama and look at the transaction from a financial perspective, is there a strategy available to current or potential investors to play the “transaction”? Looking at Tiffany’s stock price, it has not come down significantly since the news of the cancellation of the deal. It did drop a bit, but we’re nowhere near Occidental’s (NYSE:OXY) abysmal performance. Does it represent a good buying opportunity then? How can investors position themselves?

If we refer again to the proposed acquisition by LVMH, Centerview and Goldman Sachs provided valuable information about Tiffany’s worth:

Source: Tiffany Schedule 14A

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, I summarized Tiffany’s various value estimates in 2 bar charts:

Source: Tiffany Schedule 14A and author’s calculations

Based on the two graphs above, it appears that $135 per share seems to be a fair offer to Tiffany’s shareholders. Obviously, Tiffany is worth more to LVMH than $135 per share, otherwise the company would not be buying Tiffany. However, I am guessing that Tiffany’s management and its Board did not have enough bargaining power to also capture part of the synergies of the deal (salaries and benefits, SG&A, increased scale, lower cost of funding etc.). With $135 as Tiffany’s per share “fair value”, how can current and potential investors play this “transaction”?

My assumptions: Tiffany presented strong arguments to the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. This compelling case led to the expedition of Tiffany’s lawsuit against LVMH with a four-day trial set for January 5, 2021. With this trial now in place, I assume that:

Tiffany’s stock price has limited upside at least until January 5th-8th, 2021. Indeed, it appears unlikely that Tiffany’s stock price will breach the $135.00 threshold since LVMH might be compelled by the Court to purchase the company at that exact price per share. Furthermore, there is also the remote yet still possible scenario of a slight renegotiation of the purchase price between the two groups. Given those two elements and the tension, risk and uncertainty associated with the now “dead deal”, Tiffany’s stock price will likely trade at a discount to LVMH’s purchase price. Probably anywhere in the $115-125 range. Tiffany’s stock price presents limited downside as well given its relatively good performance in a difficult environment.

Given those two assumptions, as an investor, how can you make money out of this situation? The answer lies with options!

Case #1: You are an investor in Tiffany’s common stock (medium risk)

As an investor in Tiffany’s common stock, you can generate additional income by selling call options on the shares you own. This strategy is commonly known as covered call writing. Taking the call option with maturity on 09/25/2020 and strike price of $120...

Source: NYSE

...yields the following potential gains:

If Tiffany's stock price is lower than $120.03 on 09/25/2020, then congratulations! You just made an extra $0.03 per call option sold and you now have the same exposure as someone simply holding Tiffany's common stock in his/her portfolio. You can sell a new call option if you would like to generate even more additional income.

If Tiffany's stock price is higher than $120.03 on 09/25/2020, then you enjoy only a portion of the ride: you deliver 1 share of Tiffany's stock for each call option sold, receive $120 in exchange, keep the option premium of $0.03 but miss on the stock's upside beyond $120.03.

Overall, in Case #1, the main "risk" consists in the opportunity cost of not enjoying the stock surge beyond $120.03.

Note: For the option premium, I assumed that as a seller you would receive the mid market rate (0.01+0.05)/2 = $0.03. However, as maturity nears, the premium should converge toward the bid ($0.01) and finally settle at $0.00 at maturity.

Case #2: You are not an investor in Tiffany’s common stock (high risk)

Alternatively, should you be in a position where you do not own Tiffany's common stock and seek to generate additional income regardless, you might be tempted by the strategy known as “naked call writing”. It will yield the following outcomes (I used the same example):

If Tiffany's stock price is lower than $120.00 on 09/25/2020, then congratulations! You just made $0.03 per call option sold naked. You took a very risky position, but it turned out favourably.

If Tiffany's stock price is between $120.00 and $120.03, then you make anywhere between $0.03 and $0.00 per call option sold naked. The same risk for a smaller reward (or no reward at all).

If Tiffany's stock price jumps beyond $120.03, then this is the plunge into the abyss and the question becomes: "how much can you lose?" The answer: theoretically, an infinite amount since Tiffany's stock price could "rise and rise" forever. This is unlikely. What is more likely, however, is that the stock could jump back close to the price offered by LVMH ($135.00). At that price, your loss is 135 - 120.03 = $14.97 per option sold naked. This potential loss is very expensive if you compare it to the potential gain: $0.03. However, this loss is mitigated by the low probability that such an event will occur (but it can happen and you could go bust period).

Overall, in Case #2, the main "risk" resides in a significant jump of Tiffany's stock price. Indeed, past the call option's strike price, the loss keeps rising arithmetically. The option premium serves to compensate the investor for taking a tail risk: $0.03 against the (low) probability that Tiffany's stock price goes beyond $120.03.

Other maturities for the trades described above are also available. For instance, I do like the October 16th, 2020 call options with a strike price at 125.00:

Source: NYSE

Or the November 20th, 2020 call options with strikes at $135.00-150.00 (which to me have a low probability of being ever exercised):

Source: NYSE

Final note: for the most curious investors, I would recommend looking at the Greeks (risk factors for options), run simulations, and set a maximum loss scenario. In Case #2, the easiest way to mitigate risk entirely would be to buy the option that you sold naked. This is an additional expense, but it might be better to spend a bit more ($0.03) to avoid losing potentially $14.97 (per option sold naked).

Conclusion

To conclude, I will recap the most important takeaways from my analysis:

1) The LVMH-Tiffany transaction, though very entertaining, seems to be dead for now.

2) Based on various pre COVID-19 analyses, Tiffany should be worth approximately $135.00 per share (so there is some potential upside for current and/or potential investors).

3) Tiffany's stock price is unlikely to move past $135/share in the near future (at least until January 5, 2021). Thus, writing options (whether covered or naked) could generate additional income.

4) Strategists beware! Option writing means taking on significant tail-risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options are no jokes! Please perform adequate research prior to trading derivative instruments such as options.