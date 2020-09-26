A spin-off of Yuexiu Property's property management business will be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, but there is no clear timeline for this to happen at the moment.

Yuexiu Property's gross profit margin contracted by -200 basis points YoY to 28.0% in 1H 2020, and there are expectations of further gross margin compression over time.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Yuexiu Property published on March 24, 2020. Yuexiu Property's share price has increased by +15% from HK$1.26 as of March 23, 2020 to HK$1.46 as of September 24, 2020, since my last update. Yuexiu Property trades at 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.49 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 9.6%.

Yuexiu Property's gross profit margin contracted by -200 basis points YoY to 28.0% in 1H 2020, and there are expectations of further gross margin compression over time. This is offset by Yuexiu Property's strong +17% YoY contracted sales in 8M 2020, which puts it in a good position to meet its full-year FY 2020 contracted sales target. Also, a spin-off of Yuexiu Property's property management business will be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, but there is no clear timeline for this to happen at the moment. I retain my Neutral rating on Yuexiu Property till the company's gross profit margin stabilizes and there is more clarity on Yuexiu Property's potential spin-off of its property management services business.

Readers have the option of trading in Yuexiu Property shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers YUEXF and GUAZY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 123:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million, and market capitalization is above $2.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Yuexiu Property shares listed in Hong Kong include Dimensional Fund Advisors, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Decent 1H 2020 Financial Results

Yuexiu Property reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 24, 2020, and the company's financial performance was decent despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Mainland China property market.

Yuexiu Property's revenue increased by +8.8% YoY from RMB21,788 million in 1H 2019 to RMB23,714 million in 1H 2020, and the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders (excluding fair value changes relating to investment properties) grew by +8.5% YoY to RMB1.99 billion over the same period.

The company derived approximately 95% of its revenue in 1H 2020 from its core property development business, while its property management, property investment and others (real estate agency services and decoration services) businesses accounted for the remaining 2%, 1% and 2% of its 1H 2020 revenue, respectively. In 1H 2020, a +10% YoY increase in revenue for Yuexiu Property's property development business and +16% YoY growth in the top line for the property management business were partially offset by YoY revenue declines of -14% and -22% for its property investment and others businesses, respectively.

The strong performance of the property development business and the weakness in the property investment business for Yuexiu Property were no surprises.

As revenue from the property development business in Mainland China is recognized upon the completion of property projects, Yuexiu Property's property development revenue recognized in 1H 2020 is largely derived from actual property pre-sales or contracted sales that were executed prior to COVID-19 this year. On the other hand, Yuexiu Property's rental income decline from RMB337 million in 1H 2019 to RMB291 million in 1H 2020 was to be expected, considering lockdown and social distancing measures implemented in various parts of China in the early part of the year to combat COVID-19.

It is also noteworthy that Yuexiu Property's gross profit margin decreased by -200 basis points from 30.0% in 1H 2019 to 28.0% in 1H 2020. This is likely due to unfavorable mix of revenue recognized from property development projects with higher land costs and lower margins as a result.

Potential Gross Margin Compression In FY 2020 And Beyond

Market consensus sees Yuexiu Property's revenue increasing by +19% YoY from RMB38,339 million in FY 2019 to RMB45,551 million in FY 2020, and the company's core net profit attributable to shareholders expanding from RMB3,510 million to RMB4,123 million over the same period. This implies a decent +7% HoH earnings growth for Yuexiu Property in 2H 2020, taking into account the company's core net profit of RMB1.99 billion in 1H 2020.

Yuexiu Property's revenue and earnings in 2H 2020 are supported by the company's yet-to-be recognized property development contracted sales of RMB95.54 billion as of June 30, 2020, which is equivalent to two and a half years of revenue based on FY 2019 numbers.

Also, Yuexiu Property achieved contracted sales of RMB51,657 million for the first eight months of FY 2020, which represented a YoY increase of +17%. More importantly, Yuexiu Property's 8M 2020 contracted sales accounted for approximately 64% of its FY 2020 contracted sales target of RMB80.2 billion, and this suggests that Yuexiu Property is on track to meet its full-year goal. Given that contracted sales are a forward-looking indicator of future earnings, Yuexiu Property's strong contracted sales for the 8M 2020 is a positive sign.

On the other hand, sell-side analysts expect Yuexiu Property's gross profit margin to decrease from 34.2% in FY 2019 to 29.8% in FY 2020 and 28.3% in FY 2021. I mentioned earlier that Yuexiu Property's gross profit margin contracted by -200 basis points YoY to 28.0% in 1H 2020.

It is notable that Yuexiu Property highlighted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 24, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that a gross margin of 30% and above is probably excessive in the Mainland China property market, and a gross margin of around 25% is more reasonable. The company expects its gross profit margin to gradually normalize over time, but stressed that the company's gross margin on a year-to-year basis is determined by the mix of individual property projects and their respective profitability.

Looking ahead, Yuexiu Property's future earnings growth will be dependent on how fast the company can grow its revenue to offset the decline in its gross profit margin.

Potential Spin-Off Of Property Management Services Business Under Consideration

As highlighted earlier, Yuexiu Property's property management services business was the other bright spot for the company, apart from its core property development business.

Given that the property management services business is growing rapidly and listed property management services businesses are usually valued at high P/E multiples in the 20-30 times range on average, it makes sense for Yuexiu Property to spin off its property management services business as a separate listed entity to unlock value.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 24, 2020, Yuexiu Property noted that it is actively considering the possibility of spinning off its property management services business. The company also acknowledged that it has seen many Mainland China property developers listing their property management services business in recent times. The property management services business currently manages properties in 14 cities in China with a total Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 21 million sq. m.

A potential spin-off of Yuexiu Property's property management services business will be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock, but it is unfortunate that there is no clear timeline for this at the moment.

Valuation And Dividends

Yuexiu Property trades at 4.9 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, based on its share price of HK$1.46 as of September 24, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.2 times and 7.3 times, respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 0.49 times P/B, versus its five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.48 times and 0.56 times, respectively.

Yuexiu Property offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 8.2% and 9.6%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.057 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a +7.5% YoY increase in absolute terms, and a dividend payout ratio of 40% (same as that for 1H 2019). Sell-side analysts see Yuexiu Property's full-year dividends per share increasing from HK$0.102 in FY 2019 to approximately HK$0.12 and HK$0.14 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Yuexiu Property are a failure to achieve its full-year FY 2020 contracted sales target, worse-than-expected gross profit margin contraction, a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to spin-off its property management business, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Yuexiu Property shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.