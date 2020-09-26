At about 15x 2024 revenue, IMMU could be costly. It could also limit GILD's ability to make a sizeable acquisition in the future.

Gilead (GILD) just unpacked part of its $21 billion war chest to acquire Immunomedics (IMMU) for $21 billion.

"The agreement will provide Gilead with TrodelvyTM (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. Immunomedics plans to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application (BLA) to support full approval of Trodelvy in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2020. Immunomedics is also on track to file for regulatory approval in Europe in the first half of 2021. In the Phase 3 ASCENT study, which was halted early due to efficacy based on the unanimous recommendation of the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, Trodelvy significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in previously treated patients with advanced mTNBC. Detailed results from this study are expected to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020."

Triple-negative breast cancers are about 10%-20% of all breast cancers. Clinical trials indicated Trodelvy delivers a much higher response rate than competing chemotherapies and it fends off progress much longer. IMMU generated about $20 million in revenue in its most recent quarter. Evaluate Pharma projects Trodelvy's sales could reach $1.44 billion in 2024. That projection could be based on the treatment's ability to take market share from competing therapies that lack its efficacy.

Immunomedics' Oncology Presence Fits Gilead's Strategy

Gilead needs a shot in the arm. The stock is practically flat Y/Y. Gilead's Q2 revenue of $5.1 billion fell 7% sequentially and fell 10% Y/Y. HCV revenue fell hard, down 39% Q/Q; the HCV runway continues to decline. HIV revenue fell in the low-single-digit percentage range. The segment was hampered by the reversal of a Q1 pull forward for revenue and unfavorable payer mix caused by the coronavirus. Gilead needs to offset the decline in its HCV franchise, which is now less than 10% of total Q2 2020 revenue.

Acquiring IMMU could jump start growth in Gilead's oncology franchise:

"Trodelvy will bring to Gilead a cornerstone product that broadens and deepens the company’s solid tumor pipeline, building on current marketed products and late-stage clinical candidates for patients with hematological malignancies at Kite and Gilead, including Yescarta®, Tecartus® and magrolimab."

Gilead has long-expressed an interest in expanding into oncology medicines due to their potential for accelerated growth. The company previously tried to develop oncology medicine Zydelig in-house; Zydelig was designed to block proteins inside cancer cells that encouraged the cancer to grow. Gilead halted clinical trials for the treatment in Q1 2016 due to serious side effects, including deaths.

In 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma, which at the time was developing cancer immunotherapy products designed to help patients fight cancer by harnessing the power of their own immune systems. The deal spawned Yescarta, whose CAR-T therapy generated $536 million in revenue over the past four quarters. By 2024, Gilead could generate nearly $2 billion in combined revenue from Trodelvy and Yescarta. Its oncology franchise could potentially rival HVC, which generated about $2.5 billion in revenue over the past four quarters.

Negative Arbitrage

In my opinion, the incessant melt-up in financial markets may have hurt Gilead. It has made acquisitions prohibitively expensive; it has also rendered Gilead's $21 billion war chest less valuable than it would have been if financial markets were not as frothy. The following chart illustrates the value of GILD and IMMU based on multiple of revenue.

Gilead has an enterprise value of $83 billion. Based on revenue from the last four quarters of $22 billion, GILD trades at 3.7x revenue. IMMU's $21 billion purchase price is $14.6x its projected revenue of $1.4 billion. While the acquisition could offset some of the diminution in Gilead's HCV franchise, the company is acquiring IMMU at multiples of what GILD currently trades for.

Gilead will spend $21 billion of capital for IMMU, yet it may not have a meaningful impact on Gilead's revenue and earnings this year or the next. The deal will be funded with $15 billion in cash and $6 billion in new debt. Gilead had $21 billion in cash at Q2; the IMMU deal will put a sizeable dent in Gilead's cash hoard. It could also limit Gilead's ability to make another large acquisition in the foreseeable future. For the next few years, Gilead's growth will likely come from its current portfolio of businesses and the success of IMMU. The deal fits strategically, yet will come at a sizeable cost to Gilead.

Conclusion

GILD is practically flat Y/Y. The IMMU deal will cut into its dry powder. I rate the stock a hold.

