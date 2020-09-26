What does the company do?

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with 28 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids, with three pivotal and five mid-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas.

Ongentys is entering the market

In April, Neurocrine Biosciences got the FDA's approval for the application of its new drug Ongentys as an add-on treatment to Levodopa in patients with Parkinson's disease. However, the launch of the drug was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which limited the supply and patients' visits to doctors.

Finally, the drug enters the market. Ongentys increases the bioavailability of Levodopa in cases patients experience involuntary movements (dyskinesia) which is one of the symptoms of the disease. Ongentys helps to reduce these symptoms by interfering in the operation of the enzyme, which is usually destroyed by the prescribed drug Levodopa.

Results of the Ongentys clinical trials

On September 11th, Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced the dates of the early-stage clinical trials of the experimental gene therapy NBIb-1817 for Parkinson's disease patients. In three years, after a single use of the drug, 14 of the 15 patients continue informing about the improvement of the motor functions.

The use of NBIb-1817 requires magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for directing a couple of infusions that deliver the therapy directly to striatum, a structure deep inside the center of brain. For patients with a severe form of Parkinson's disease who can't be treated efficiently with Levodopa, a temporary discomfort caused by NBIb-1817 treatment may be a compromise the majority will be ready to make. In three years, after a single use of NBIb-1817, patients were able to reduce their daily doses of Levodopa from the initial 1500.9 mg per day to 1061.4 mg per day.

Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer's disease. According to some estimates, from 7 to 10 million people all over the world suffer from Parkinson's disease. It is considered that about 1 million Americans have Parkinson's disease. Every year, about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disorder, and this doesn't reflect the thousands of cases that go undetected.

Drivers of revenue growth

That's why this drug should have high demand, because approximately 70% of the 1 million Americans suffering Parkinson's disease at the present time take Levodopa. Taking this into account and also Ongentys' price of US$590 per month, the launch of this product may increase the revenue of Neurocrine Biosciences several times.

Source: Company data

In most cases, the share price and earnings per share have a clear correlation. And it also happens to be case for Neurocrine Biosciences. In just a year, by June 30, 2020, the company managed to increase its EPS by 1,105% to US$2.17.

Source: Company data

Over the past four years, the company has increased its revenue at an impressive pace. From 2016 to 2017, the indicator grew by 977% to $162 million, from 2017 to 2018, the growth was 170% to $451 million, and from 2018 to 2019, revenue grew by almost 75% to $788 million. As of June 30, 2020, revenue increased by more than 66% to $1.006 billion. Therefore, during this period of time, the company increased its revenue more than six times! An impressive growth rate, isn't it?

A couple of arguments in favor of investing in Neurocrine Biosciences

In most cases, the level of remuneration of the CEO helps to improve the alignment between the CEO and ordinary shareholders. Over the past year, Neurocrine Biosciences CEO earned $9.45 million. This figure is much lower than the average for similar companies, which is $11-12 million; it undoubtedly plays in favor of shareholders, motivating the CEO to improve the performance of the company on which his salary depends.

It's also important that insiders themselves make investments in Neurocrine Biosciences. In total, their share in the company amounts to about $135 million. Taking into account quite modest salaries, this may seem impressive. Anyway, insiders selling shares will be alarming for any investor, while the purchase will be a positive sign. In case of Neurocrine Biosciences, investors may feel optimistic together with the insiders, increasing their share in the company.

Conclusion

Impressive prospects in the Parkinson's disease medicine market, good results in clinical research combined with the enormous growth in the financial performance of the company and positive signs in the form of insiders buying shares make investors believe in the long-term growth of Neurocrine Biosciences' stock. According to the Bloomberg consensus forecast, the target share price of the company is $140, which exceeds the current price by more than 35%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.