Image source

Utility stocks haven’t exactly been the right place for your money in the last few months. Utility stocks tend to outperform during tough periods for the market, but underperform during raging bull markets, which is certainly what we’ve had since March. However, now that the bull run has lost some steam, utilities could be worth a look for long-term oriented dividend investors.

One such stock I think is worth a look for those seeking a nice yield in an environment where those are tough to come by is Southern Company (SO). Southern is trading well off of its pre-pandemic highs, as well as its relative highs since the March bottom. The company’s earnings prospects haven’t really moved in this time, so the move down has been due to a lower valuation. That’s ideal, as the company’s fundamentals haven’t changed; you just have to pay less for them.

We can see in the middle panel above that utilities have been huge underperformers this year, and in particular, since the March bottom. That’s to be expected, but if you’re an investor with a long holding period and interest in dividends, this is good news, because it means you can pick up shares more cheaply than you otherwise would have.

Slow, steady growth is good enough

Utilities aren’t exactly known for their growth potential, and Southern is no different. However, I also don’t think it matters as some growth is good enough to keep the dividend moving higher over time, and boosting your yield on cost.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Southern, like any other utility, is beholden to several factors that are outside of its control for revenue and earnings. Factors like the weather, regulatory actions, usage rates and pricing power are outside of its sphere of influence, but they can greatly impact top- and bottom-line numbers.

Utilities are unique in this way as there are few businesses that have so little control over their own destiny. To that end, Southern’s revenue is slated to be slightly lower this year than it was last year as the company grapples with weather impacts, as well as reduced commercial usage due to COVID-19. While residential usage is showing signs of strength as people work from home, Southern will undoubtedly see lower revenue this year than it would have otherwise due to lower commercial power usage.

The good news is that there should be a rebound into next year as conditions normalize, adding ~4% to the top line.

In addition to normalizing conditions, Southern is in the process of modernizing its fleet, eschewing coal for cleaner sources of power.

Source: Investor presentation

Coal was 22% of power production last year, but was just 13% in the first half of this year. Southern has bet big on natural gas, which is plentiful, clean, and cheap, but is working towards increasing its renewable production, as well as nuclear.

The Vogtle project is one way Southern is modernizing its fleet and working towards cleaner, more cost-effective power production, which should help support earnings in the years to come.

Source: Investor presentation

Vogtle won’t be operational until late next year at the earliest, and won’t be fully operational until nearly 2023. However, the point is that Southern is taking aggressive action to plan for the future, which is what long-term investors want to see.

Some concerns to keep in mind

Southern isn’t perfect, however, as there are a couple of things to keep in mind if you’re getting long. First, this company likes to issue stock. Below, we have the annual change in the outstanding float since 2005, and it is pretty telling.

Source: TIKR.com

Southern has been a net issuer of shares every year since 2005, with the exception of 2006, when the share count declined 0.1%. Most years see a 2%+ boost to the float, which acts as a headwind for EPS. Capital raises are fine when done in moderation, but if you own Southern, you have to expect your stake will be diluted every year, and over time, that can add up.

A higher float not only makes your shares worth less than they otherwise would be, but it creates an EPS headwind, as well as making the dividend more expensive to pay.

Second, Southern has a lot of debt.

Source: TIKR.com

Southern has had in excess of $40 billion in long-term debt for the past four years, with interest expense associated with servicing that debt in excess of $1.7 billion annually for the past three years. This is many times the company’s operating earnings, so I don’t see a lot of upside potential to this number since Southern is already so highly leveraged. The good news is that the maturing debt the company has in the couple of years should be able to be refinanced at lower rates, which will help a bit with margins as interest expense should decline. Still, this amount of debt is huge and is something investors should keep an eye on.

The bottom line

While Southern does have a lot of debt and nearly constantly dilutes shareholders, it has the good qualities discussed above. With steady growth on the horizon and a strong yield, I see Southern as a good buy for those seeking income and value with a long holding period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for 16 times forward earnings, which is slightly below where it has traded in recent years, closer to an average of 17 times earnings. The stock is fairly valued, or perhaps a bit cheap, by this measure.

By another measure, we get the same sort of picture.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock’s yield is near 5% at this point, which is towards the upper end of its historical range. The yield would also suggest, in my view, that Southern is a bit cheap at present.

For a stock that generally doesn’t move that much, these relative undervaluations show that the time is right to buy Southern if you’re so inclined. You get a nearly-5% yield, a reasonable valuation, and a company that is aggressively planning for long-term growth. Recent market action has ignored utilities, but this has created an opportunity to buy Southern at a favorable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.