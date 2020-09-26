Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

'Path forward depends on policy actions'

Jerome Powell completed a three-day testimony to Congress over the response to COVID-19, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining him for two of the sessions. "Many economic indicators show marked improvement," the Fed Chair said in his initial remarks. "Both employment and overall economic activity, however, remain well below their pre-pandemic levels, and the path ahead continues to be highly uncertain. The path forward will depend on keeping the virus under control, and on policy actions taken at all levels of government.

Tensions build over vaccine rules

Fresh reports suggested the FDA was considering stricter guidelines for emergency-use authorization of a coronavirus vaccine, though the White House may not approve of them. "It sounds like a political move," President Trump said at a press conference. "When you have Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) - these great companies coming up with vaccines - and they have done testing and everything else, why would the the FDA have to add great length to the process?" Later in the week, Dr. Anthony Fauci sought to assuage increasing concerns about a politicized approval process, while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state would set up its own independent task force to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Promises of battery breakthroughs

At its Battery Day event on Tuesday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) promised a $25,000 car (with full autonomy), as well as plans to halve the cost of batteries, but the three year timeline disappointed investors. Shares stumbled nearly 7% in AH trading after initially turning higher following the company's 2020 shareholder meeting. Elon Musk also forecast eventual annual production of 20M vehicles, or almost twice as many as output leader Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) sold last year. "One of the things that troubles me the most is that we don't yet have a truly affordable car... in order to do that, we've got to get the cost of batteries down."

Nikola in the spotlight after founder resigns

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares meanwhile tumbled around 50% this week after founder Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman and member of the company's board, adding that he would defend himself against "false allegations leveled by outside detractors." The resignation comes in the wake of claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research, who described Nikola as a "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies," as well as reported SEC and DOJ investigations into the company. The news could also spell trouble for General Motors (NYSE:GM), which recently took an 11% stake in Nikola and said it would produce its marquee hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck called the Badger.

Tax fight is not over yet

The European Commission is taking its case against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to the highest court in Europe, appealing an EU general court decision from July that ruled in favor of Ireland and the tech giant. Seeking to crack down on "sweetheart tax deals," the Commission sparked the case by ordering Apple to pay $14.4B in back taxes (that have been held in escrow while appeals process plays out). The EC now intends to argue that the court set the bar for requisite standards "unreasonably high," a precedent that will be specifically watched given the EU's drive to create new tax laws governing major technology companies

Social media advertising

Back at the start of the summer - at the height of the George Floyd protests - more than 200 companies pulled their advertising from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), citing problems with hate speech and aggressive content. The #StopHateforProfit campaign then picked up steam with celebrities, like Kim Kardashian West, though a truce appears to be in the making. The World Federation of Advertisers helped negotiate a deal this wekk on posting statements, which sets some ground rules on what counts as hate speech and empowers external auditors to oversee the new system. The reporting standards, as well as tools to custom tailor ad placement, are set to launch in the second half of 2021 and will also incorporate platforms like YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Some electrifying news

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an order to ban gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2035, meaning all new cars sold in the state must be zero-emission vehicles by that time. Major automakers are making such an electrification push that the 15-year timeline may not be too much of a jolt. Seventeen countries including France, the U.K. and Germany have also adopted goals to phase out the internal combustion engine, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Deeper dive into the WFH model

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings recently called remote work "a pure negative" and JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon warned of "a lot more damage by people staying home," but not everyone is seeing WFH in that light. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook doesn't believe the company will "return to the way we were because we've found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually." In fact, Apple has created products including new Apple Watches and iPads that are launching on time this year, despite the need for most employees to work away from the office due to COVID-19. He still notes that remote work is "not like being together physically" and that impromptu meetings in the office could spark creativity.