The Best And Worst Large-Cap Stocks To Buy

Here are the strongest and weakest large-cap sectors and industries to focus your attention on.

On August 25th, I recommended avoiding margin, selling second-tier stocks into strength, and limiting exposure to short-term call options because our overbought signal was at levels only previously seen in January 2020 and February 2018, two periods preceding short-term stock market tops.

This indicator is still flashing warning signs, but green shoots are emerging. After six consecutive weeks of over 50% of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe trading more than 5% above their 200-day moving average, the measure slipped below 50% this week.

Typically, readings range from 20% to 40% during bull markets, so we're still overbought, but we're moving in the right direction. Importantly, we don't necessarily need another big leg down to get back to more desirable risk to reward levels. We can also get there by trading sideways or remaining rangebound, which can allow the 200-DMA to catch up to current prices on many stocks.

Progress toward normalizing this indicator isn't the only green shoot, though.

On September 11, I wrote:

"Many leading stocks may officially bottom before the market, so selectively buying leaders could be the best approach for investors."

We've started to see that strategy pan out. The S&P 500 has lost more ground, but individual stocks have done better. The highest-scoring stocks in our research on that day generated an average 2.5% of excess return to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and the leading stocks that fell most through September 11 have rebounded nicely. Of the five stocks I used as example of pain already inflicted in that article, four are trading higher and the overall return is 8.2%.

9/11/2020 9/25/2020* Change % Change (ZM) $383.00 $464.98 81.98 21.40% (W) $252.28 $283.86 31.58 12.52% (SHOP) $914.50 $927.83 13.33 1.46% (TSLA) $372.72 $401.07 28.35 7.61% (AAPL) $112.00 $109.83 -2.17 -1.94% *As of 10:40 am EDT

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Overall, the broader stock market could remain choppy and we still want to see our overbought indicator move back to more favorable levels, but these emerging green shoots suggest buying top-rated large-cap stocks, rather than selling them.

The best large-cap sectors

We rank major sectors weekly to know what baskets have tailwinds or headwinds, and to spot emerging positive or negative sector trends. Once we rank the sectors, we highlight the highest scoring stocks within the strongest sectors to help members compile their watch lists.

Our scoring system, which we explain more here, is based on the following factors:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

This week, the best large-cap sectors and the strongest-scoring stocks within those sectors (in parenthesis) are industrials (Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL), Middleby Corp. (MIDD), and BWX Technologies (BWXT)), technology (Black Knight (BKI), NICE Ltd. (NICE), and Fortive Corp. (FTV)), services (IHS Markit (INFO), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Dollar General (DG), basic materials (Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and CF Industries (CF)), and consumer goods (Constellation Brands (STZ), Sysco Corp. (SYY), and Procter & Gamble (PG)).

Healthcare and financials score average, while utilities, REITs, and energy score below average. In those groups, its best to remain industry or stock specific (see further below).

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

The best and worst scoring stocks now

Our system offers an objective way to rank over 1,500 high-quality stocks, and because stock prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our approach provides a consistent stream of high-quality investment ideas.

This week, over 150 high-scoring and low-scoring large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks were highlighted for members, including these 70 large-cap stocks. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump in score for convenience.

Also, you'll see the highest-scoring large-cap industries below in this table, helping you narrow down the best ponds to fish in even more.

LARGE 9/24/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 103.75 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 105 101.25 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 97.50 Aon plc (AON) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 102.50 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 97.50 Bank of Montreal (BMO) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 101.25 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 101.25 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 91.25 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 100.00 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 98.75 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 85.00 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Fortive Corp. (FTV) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 103.75 IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 96.25 The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 102.50 NICE Ltd. (NICE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 97.50 NovoCure Limited (NVCR) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 96.25 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 101.25 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 90.00 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 98.75 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 100 98.75 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 101.25 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 92.50 AMETEK, Inc. (AME) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 95 97.50 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 97.50 Arconic (ARNC) INDUSTRIALS SPECIALTY INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY 95 98.75 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 93.75 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 80.00 Brunswick Corporation (BC) SERVICES LEISURE 95 96.25 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 97.50 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 97.50 Elastic NV (ESTC) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 96.25 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 95 96.25 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 95 96.25 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 97.50 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 97.50 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 95 95.00 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 95 96.25 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 98.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 86.25 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 95.00 Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) SERVICES RESORTS & CASINOS 95 96.25 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 92.50 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 98.75 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 95 87.50 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 95 97.50 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS 95 96.25 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 95 98.75 Shopify Inc. (SHOP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 96.25 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 95 96.25 Square, Inc. (SQ) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 92.50 STERIS plc (STE) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 85.00 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 95 97.50 Sysco Corporation (SYY) CONSUMER GOODS FOOD DISTRIBUTION 95 90.00 Target Corporation (TGT) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 87.50 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 91.25 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 88.75 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) TECHNOLOGY TELECOM SERVICES 95 96.25 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 93.75 WORST AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) REITS REITS 10 20.00 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 10 20.00 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) ENERGY OIL & GAS INTEGRATED 10 12.50 Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 15 15.00 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 15 21.25 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) REITS REIT-RESIDENTIAL 20 22.50 Transocean Ltd. (RIG) ENERGY OIL & GAS DRILLING 20 21.25 Tenaris S.A. (TS) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 20 20.00 Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 20 26.25 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 20 28.75

The best and worst scoring industries

Similar to our sector ranking, our industry ranking is compiled by aggregating individual stock scores by basket. Once we've aggregated scores, we rank industries from best to worst by sector and then, we highlight the best-scoring individual stocks in the top industries (again, in parenthesis).

For example, the best large cap industries this week are insurance brokers (Brown & Brown (BRO), Aon Plc (AON), and Marsh & McLennan (MMC)), financial data/stock exchanges (FactSet (NYSE:FDS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and MSCI Inc. (MSCI)), consulting services (IHS Markit and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)), industrial equipment/components (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson Electric (EMR), and Pentair (PNR)), and tools/accessories (Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Toro (TTC)).

The worst large-cap industries are office REITs, REITs, and residential REITs.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Drilling down even deeper, here are the best industries within each sector and the highest-scoring stocks within those industries (in parenthesis):

The best baskets in basic materials are steel (U.S. Steel (X) and Nucor (NUE)) and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)).

Packaging/containers (Ball Corp. (BLL), Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), and Crown Holdings (CCK)), farm products (Bunge (BG) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)), and household/personal products (Procter & Gamble and Estee Lauder (EL)) are top-rated in consumer goods.

There are no energy groups that score above average.

Focus on insurance brokers, financial data/stock exchanges, and credit services (Visa (V), PayPal (PYPL), and Mastercard (MA)) in financials.

The highest scoring in healthcare are medical devices (Penumbra (PEN), NovoCure (NVCR), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)) and diagnostics (DexCom (DXCM) and Mettler-Toledo (MTD).

Industrial equipment, tools/accessories, and waste management (Republic Services (RSG), Waste Connections (WCN), and Waste Management(WM)) offer upside in industrials.

There are no REITs baskets that score above average.

The greatest scoring services groups are consulting services, restaurants (Domino's Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Restaurant Brands (QSR)), and discount stores (Dollar General, Target (TGT), and Costco Wholesale (COST)).

The top technology industries are electronic components (Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) and Amphenol (APH)), semiconductor specialized (Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), and Microchip Technology (MCHP)), and information technology services (Infosys Ltd. (INFY) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)).

There are no utilities that score above average.

Those are the highest-scoring industries, but if you're interested in where another particular industry ranks within a sector, you can find that information in this next table, which ranks the best to worst industries by sector. This can be particularly useful if your investment portfolio focuses on a specific sector.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Never miss a money-making idea. Get all the ideas we sent to members this week, plus weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, NVCR, ESTC, SHOP, SQ, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.