The Best And Worst Large-Cap Stocks To Buy
Our overbought signal is improving, making it time to buy large-cap stocks.
Here are the strongest and weakest large-cap sectors and industries to focus your attention on.
The best and worst large-cap stocks include Black Knight, FactSet, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
On August 25th, I recommended avoiding margin, selling second-tier stocks into strength, and limiting exposure to short-term call options because our overbought signal was at levels only previously seen in January 2020 and February 2018, two periods preceding short-term stock market tops.
This indicator is still flashing warning signs, but green shoots are emerging. After six consecutive weeks of over 50% of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe trading more than 5% above their 200-day moving average, the measure slipped below 50% this week.
Typically, readings range from 20% to 40% during bull markets, so we're still overbought, but we're moving in the right direction. Importantly, we don't necessarily need another big leg down to get back to more desirable risk to reward levels. We can also get there by trading sideways or remaining rangebound, which can allow the 200-DMA to catch up to current prices on many stocks.
Progress toward normalizing this indicator isn't the only green shoot, though.
On September 11, I wrote:
"Many leading stocks may officially bottom before the market, so selectively buying leaders could be the best approach for investors."
We've started to see that strategy pan out. The S&P 500 has lost more ground, but individual stocks have done better. The highest-scoring stocks in our research on that day generated an average 2.5% of excess return to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and the leading stocks that fell most through September 11 have rebounded nicely. Of the five stocks I used as example of pain already inflicted in that article, four are trading higher and the overall return is 8.2%.
|9/11/2020
|9/25/2020*
|Change
|% Change
|(ZM)
|$383.00
|$464.98
|81.98
|21.40%
|(W)
|$252.28
|$283.86
|31.58
|12.52%
|(SHOP)
|$914.50
|$927.83
|13.33
|1.46%
|(TSLA)
|$372.72
|$401.07
|28.35
|7.61%
|(AAPL)
|$112.00
|$109.83
|-2.17
|-1.94%
|*As of 10:40 am EDT
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Overall, the broader stock market could remain choppy and we still want to see our overbought indicator move back to more favorable levels, but these emerging green shoots suggest buying top-rated large-cap stocks, rather than selling them.
The best large-cap sectors
We rank major sectors weekly to know what baskets have tailwinds or headwinds, and to spot emerging positive or negative sector trends. Once we rank the sectors, we highlight the highest scoring stocks within the strongest sectors to help members compile their watch lists.
Our scoring system, which we explain more here, is based on the following factors:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
This week, the best large-cap sectors and the strongest-scoring stocks within those sectors (in parenthesis) are industrials (Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL), Middleby Corp. (MIDD), and BWX Technologies (BWXT)), technology (Black Knight (BKI), NICE Ltd. (NICE), and Fortive Corp. (FTV)), services (IHS Markit (INFO), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Dollar General (DG), basic materials (Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and CF Industries (CF)), and consumer goods (Constellation Brands (STZ), Sysco Corp. (SYY), and Procter & Gamble (PG)).
Healthcare and financials score average, while utilities, REITs, and energy score below average. In those groups, its best to remain industry or stock specific (see further below).
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
The best and worst scoring stocks now
Our system offers an objective way to rank over 1,500 high-quality stocks, and because stock prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our approach provides a consistent stream of high-quality investment ideas.
This week, over 150 high-scoring and low-scoring large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks were highlighted for members, including these 70 large-cap stocks. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump in score for convenience.
Also, you'll see the highest-scoring large-cap industries below in this table, helping you narrow down the best ponds to fish in even more.
|
LARGE
|
9/24/2020
|
4 WEEK MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Black Knight, Inc.
|
(BKI)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
105
|
103.75
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|
105
|
101.25
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
(ALXN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
97.50
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
100
|
102.50
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
SERVICES
|
CONSULTING SERVICES
|
100
|
97.50
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
101.25
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
100
|
101.25
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|
100
|
91.25
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
SERVICES
|
ENTERTAINMENT
|
100
|
100.00
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
SERVICES
|
DISCOUNT STORES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
85.00
|
DexCom, Inc.
|
(DXCM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
98.75
|
Fortive Corp.
|
(FTV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
103.75
|
IHS Markit Ltd.
|
(INFO)
|
SERVICES
|
CONSULTING SERVICES
|
100
|
96.25
|
The Middleby Corporation
|
(MIDD)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
100
|
102.50
|
NICE Ltd.
|
(NICE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
100
|
97.50
|
NovoCure Limited
|
(NVCR)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
TRUCKING
|
100
|
101.25
|
Penumbra, Inc.
|
(PEN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
100
|
90.00
|
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|
(RDY)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
98.75
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
100
|
101.25
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
95
|
92.50
|
AMETEK, Inc.
|
(AME)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
97.50
|
ANSYS, Inc.
|
(ANSS)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
95
|
97.50
|
Arconic
|
(ARNC)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
SPECIALTY INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY
|
95
|
98.75
|
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|
(ATVI)
|
SERVICES
|
ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|
95
|
93.75
|
AstraZeneca PLC
|
(AZN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
95
|
80.00
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
SERVICES
|
LEISURE
|
95
|
96.25
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
95
|
97.50
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
95
|
97.50
|
Elastic NV
|
(ESTC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
95
|
96.25
|
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|
(EW)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
95
|
96.25
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
SERVICES
|
HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|
95
|
96.25
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|
95
|
97.50
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
95
|
97.50
|
CarMax, Inc.
|
(KMX)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|
95
|
95.00
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
SERVICES
|
HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|
95
|
96.25
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
95
|
98.75
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|
95
|
86.25
|
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
|
(MTD)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
95
|
95.00
|
Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
(MTN)
|
SERVICES
|
RESORTS & CASINOS
|
95
|
96.25
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|
95
|
92.50
|
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|
(PANW)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
95
|
98.75
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
|
95
|
87.50
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
95
|
97.50
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT & COMPONENTS
|
95
|
96.25
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
WASTE MANAGEMENT
|
95
|
98.75
|
Shopify Inc.
|
(SHOP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
95
|
96.25
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
95
|
96.25
|
Square, Inc.
|
(SQ)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
95
|
92.50
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
95
|
85.00
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
95
|
97.50
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
|
95
|
90.00
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
SERVICES
|
DISCOUNT STORES
|
95
|
87.50
|
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
|
(TTWO)
|
SERVICES
|
ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|
95
|
91.25
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
95
|
88.75
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TELECOM SERVICES
|
95
|
96.25
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
95
|
93.75
|
WORST
|
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|
(AVB)
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
10
|
20.00
|
1Life Healthcare
|
(ONEM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|
10
|
20.00
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS INTEGRATED
|
10
|
12.50
|
Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
(FMX)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
15
|
15.00
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-REGIONAL
|
15
|
21.25
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
REITS
|
REIT-RESIDENTIAL
|
20
|
22.50
|
Transocean Ltd.
|
(RIG)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING
|
20
|
21.25
|
Tenaris S.A.
|
(TS)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
20
|
20.00
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
(WFC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|
20
|
26.25
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
FINANCIALS
|
BANKS-REGIONAL
|
20
|
28.75
The best and worst scoring industries
Similar to our sector ranking, our industry ranking is compiled by aggregating individual stock scores by basket. Once we've aggregated scores, we rank industries from best to worst by sector and then, we highlight the best-scoring individual stocks in the top industries (again, in parenthesis).
For example, the best large cap industries this week are insurance brokers (Brown & Brown (BRO), Aon Plc (AON), and Marsh & McLennan (MMC)), financial data/stock exchanges (FactSet (NYSE:FDS), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and MSCI Inc. (MSCI)), consulting services (IHS Markit and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)), industrial equipment/components (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson Electric (EMR), and Pentair (PNR)), and tools/accessories (Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Toro (TTC)).
The worst large-cap industries are office REITs, REITs, and residential REITs.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Drilling down even deeper, here are the best industries within each sector and the highest-scoring stocks within those industries (in parenthesis):
- The best baskets in basic materials are steel (U.S. Steel (X) and Nucor (NUE)) and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)).
- Packaging/containers (Ball Corp. (BLL), Packaging Corp. of America (PKG), and Crown Holdings (CCK)), farm products (Bunge (BG) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)), and household/personal products (Procter & Gamble and Estee Lauder (EL)) are top-rated in consumer goods.
- There are no energy groups that score above average.
- Focus on insurance brokers, financial data/stock exchanges, and credit services (Visa (V), PayPal (PYPL), and Mastercard (MA)) in financials.
- The highest scoring in healthcare are medical devices (Penumbra (PEN), NovoCure (NVCR), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW)) and diagnostics (DexCom (DXCM) and Mettler-Toledo (MTD).
- Industrial equipment, tools/accessories, and waste management (Republic Services (RSG), Waste Connections (WCN), and Waste Management(WM)) offer upside in industrials.
- There are no REITs baskets that score above average.
- The greatest scoring services groups are consulting services, restaurants (Domino's Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Restaurant Brands (QSR)), and discount stores (Dollar General, Target (TGT), and Costco Wholesale (COST)).
- The top technology industries are electronic components (Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) and Amphenol (APH)), semiconductor specialized (Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), and Microchip Technology (MCHP)), and information technology services (Infosys Ltd. (INFY) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)).
- There are no utilities that score above average.
Those are the highest-scoring industries, but if you're interested in where another particular industry ranks within a sector, you can find that information in this next table, which ranks the best to worst industries by sector. This can be particularly useful if your investment portfolio focuses on a specific sector.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, NVCR, ESTC, SHOP, SQ, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.