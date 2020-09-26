Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 27

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 10/12 11/13 0.8 0.88 10.00% 1.64% 16 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 11/6 11/20 0.2496 0.2571 3.00% 3.05% 28 First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 10/12 10/22 0.18 0.19 5.56% 5.25% 25 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/2 10/14 0.43 0.45 4.65% 0.98% 13 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 11/30 12/24 2.4 2.6 8.33% 2.69% 18

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Sept. 28 (Ex Div 9/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 10/15 1.06 158.5 2.68% 10 BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 10/15 0.34 40.34 3.37% 27 Franklin Resources (BEN) 10/15 0.27 19.64 5.50% 40 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 10/15 1.22 117.95 4.14% 10 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10/16 0.83 90.34 3.68% 10 Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 10/15 0.28 24.59 4.55% 10 Edison International (EIX) 10/31 0.6375 51.65 4.94% 17 Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) 10/31 0.05 55.93 0.36% 13 Essex Property Trust (ESS) 10/15 2.0775 204.11 4.07% 26 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/30 0.625 400.85 0.62% 10 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 10/14 1.14 192.63 2.37% 46 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 10/8 0.22 14.56 6.04% 10 Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 10/15 0.49 88.93 2.20% 25 National Fuel Gas (NFG) 10/15 0.445 41.73 4.27% 50 National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) 11/2 0.52 62.02 3.35% 16 National Health Investors (NHI) 11/6 1.1025 59.75 7.38% 18 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 11/10 0.4025 45.25 3.56% 47 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 10/15 0.12 30.06 4.79% 10 Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 10/16 0.25 28.86 3.47% 10 Stryker Corp. (SYK) 10/30 0.575 205.01 1.12% 27 W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/15 1.044 65.06 6.42% 23 York Water Company (YORW) 10/15 0.1802 41.86 1.72% 22

Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) 11/2 0.185 36.85 2.01% 53 Acme United Corp. (ACU) 10/22 0.12 22.68 2.12% 16 Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 10/22 0.175 19.57 3.58% 18 Air Products & Chem. (APD) 11/9 1.34 290.71 1.84% 38 Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 10/15 0.4859 47.43 4.10% 24 CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/15 0.33 31.92 4.14% 10 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 10/15 0.77 263.98 1.17% 10 Realty Income Corp. (O) 10/15 0.234 59.93 4.69% 27 Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 10/15 0.425 94.07 1.81% 18

Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 10/15 0.41 42.91 3.82% 18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) 11/2 0.45 59.49 3.03% 11 Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 10/21 0.36 38.45 3.75% 10 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/15 0.27 20.47 5.28% 10 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 10/16 0.28 118.08 0.95% 19 Sysco Corp. (SYY) 10/23 0.45 62.01 2.90% 50 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 10/16 0.29 54.29 2.14% 10

Thursday, Oct. 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 10/20 0.965 204.43 1.89% 30 Globe Life Inc (GL) 10/30 0.1875 78.47 0.96% 15 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 10/14 0.45 183.95 0.98% 13 McCormick & Co. (MKC) 10/19 0.62 191.57 1.29% 33 Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 10/15 0.09 30.48 1.18% 52

Friday, Oct. 2 (Ex-Div 10/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 10/20 0.5125 398.12 0.51% 27

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Proc. (ADP) 10/1 0.91 2.7% Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 10/1 0.385 1.8% Allstate Corp. (ALL) 10/1 0.54 2.4% Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 9/30 1.75 1.1% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/30 3.25 3.6% Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 9/30 0.79 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 9/30 0.434 3.6% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 9/30 0.485 4.1% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 10/5 0.575 1.8% C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 9/30 0.51 2.0% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 10/1 0.68 7.3% Canadian National Railway (CNI) 9/30 0.575 CAD 1.6% Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 10/5 0.44 2.3% Community Trust Banc. (CTBI) 10/1 0.385 5.5% Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR.PK) 9/30 1.12 3.2% Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 10/2 0.66 3.4% Eversource Energy (ES) 9/30 0.5675 2.8% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 0.9 3.4% FedEx Corp. (FDX) 10/1 0.65 1.0% FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 9/30 0.5 4.2% First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 10/1 0.13 1.9% Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.26 7.0% GATX Corp. (GATX) 9/30 0.48 3.1% Corning Inc. (GLW) 9/30 0.22 2.8% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 10/1 0.79 3.4% Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.2125 3.1% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 10/2 0.325 3.6% Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 9/30 0.3 3.6% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 9/30 0.22 1.1% International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 10/5 0.55 4.3% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 10/5 0.77 2.6% Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 10/2 0.6185 9.3% Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 10/2 1.07 2.9% Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/1 0.41 3.4% Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 9/30 0.7 1.6% McKesson Corp. (MCK) 10/1 0.42 1.1% Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 9/29 0.63 6.1% MDU Resources (MDU) 10/1 0.2075 3.7% NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 10/1 1.9 2.2% New Jersey Resources (NJR) 10/1 0.3325 5.0% Nike Inc. (NKE) 10/1 0.245 0.8% NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 9/30 0.6 4.9% Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 10/1 0.46 3.7% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 9/30 1.0225 3.1% Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.28 3.2% PPL Corp. (PPL) 10/1 0.415 6.3% RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 9/30 0.35 0.8% Service Corp. International (SCI) 9/30 0.19 1.8% South Jersey Industries (SJI) 10/2 0.295 6.2% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/30 0.1925 4.8% Spire Inc. (SR) 10/2 0.6225 4.7% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 10/1 0.27 3.2% Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 9/30 0.17 3.7% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 9/29 0.9 2.9% Travelers Companies (TRV) 9/30 0.85 3.1% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/1 0.35 6.7% UGI Corp. (UGI) 10/1 0.33 4.1% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.69 5.1% UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 10/1 0.31 2.6% Union Pacific (UNP) 9/30 0.97 2.0% Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 10/5 0.28 1.4% Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 9/30 0.24 6.2% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 9/29 0.25 2.5% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 9/29 0.12 0.8% WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 10/1 0.32 6.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

