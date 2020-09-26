Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 27
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
10/12
|
11/13
|
0.8
|
0.88
|
10.00%
|
1.64%
|
16
|
Artesian Resources
|
(ARTNA)
|
11/6
|
11/20
|
0.2496
|
0.2571
|
3.00%
|
3.05%
|
28
|
First of Long Island Corp.
|
(FLIC)
|
10/12
|
10/22
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
5.25%
|
25
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
10/2
|
10/14
|
0.43
|
0.45
|
4.65%
|
0.98%
|
13
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
11/30
|
12/24
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
8.33%
|
2.69%
|
18
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Sept. 28 (Ex Div 9/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
10/15
|
1.06
|
158.5
|
2.68%
|
10
|
BancFirst Corp.
|
(BANF)
|
10/15
|
0.34
|
40.34
|
3.37%
|
27
|
Franklin Resources
|
(BEN)
|
10/15
|
0.27
|
19.64
|
5.50%
|
40
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
(COR)
|
10/15
|
1.22
|
117.95
|
4.14%
|
10
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
10/16
|
0.83
|
90.34
|
3.68%
|
10
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
10/15
|
0.28
|
24.59
|
4.55%
|
10
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
10/31
|
0.6375
|
51.65
|
4.94%
|
17
|
Ensign Group Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
10/31
|
0.05
|
55.93
|
0.36%
|
13
|
Essex Property Trust
|
(ESS)
|
10/15
|
2.0775
|
204.11
|
4.07%
|
26
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
10/30
|
0.625
|
400.85
|
0.62%
|
10
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
10/14
|
1.14
|
192.63
|
2.37%
|
46
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.
|
(KW)
|
10/8
|
0.22
|
14.56
|
6.04%
|
10
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
(LECO)
|
10/15
|
0.49
|
88.93
|
2.20%
|
25
|
National Fuel Gas
|
(NFG)
|
10/15
|
0.445
|
41.73
|
4.27%
|
50
|
National HealthCare Corp.
|
(NHC)
|
11/2
|
0.52
|
62.02
|
3.35%
|
16
|
National Health Investors
|
(NHI)
|
11/6
|
1.1025
|
59.75
|
7.38%
|
18
|
Nucor Corp.
|
(NUE)
|
11/10
|
0.4025
|
45.25
|
3.56%
|
47
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/15
|
0.12
|
30.06
|
4.79%
|
10
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/16
|
0.25
|
28.86
|
3.47%
|
10
|
Stryker Corp.
|
(SYK)
|
10/30
|
0.575
|
205.01
|
1.12%
|
27
|
W.P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
10/15
|
1.044
|
65.06
|
6.42%
|
23
|
York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
10/15
|
0.1802
|
41.86
|
1.72%
|
22
Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Ex-Div 9/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
ABM Industries Inc.
|
(ABM)
|
11/2
|
0.185
|
36.85
|
2.01%
|
53
|
Acme United Corp.
|
(ACU)
|
10/22
|
0.12
|
22.68
|
2.12%
|
16
|
Andersons Inc.
|
(ANDE)
|
10/22
|
0.175
|
19.57
|
3.58%
|
18
|
Air Products & Chem.
|
(APD)
|
11/9
|
1.34
|
290.71
|
1.84%
|
38
|
Cardinal Health Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
10/15
|
0.4859
|
47.43
|
4.10%
|
24
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
10/15
|
0.33
|
31.92
|
4.14%
|
10
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
10/15
|
0.77
|
263.98
|
1.17%
|
10
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
10/15
|
0.234
|
59.93
|
4.69%
|
27
|
Republic Services Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/15
|
0.425
|
94.07
|
1.81%
|
18
Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
|
(AXS)
|
10/15
|
0.41
|
42.91
|
3.82%
|
18
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
(BMY)
|
11/2
|
0.45
|
59.49
|
3.03%
|
11
|
Cisco Systems Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
10/21
|
0.36
|
38.45
|
3.75%
|
10
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
10/15
|
0.27
|
20.47
|
5.28%
|
10
|
Royal Gold Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
10/16
|
0.28
|
118.08
|
0.95%
|
19
|
Sysco Corp.
|
(SYY)
|
10/23
|
0.45
|
62.01
|
2.90%
|
50
|
Terreno Realty Corp.
|
(TRNO)
|
10/16
|
0.29
|
54.29
|
2.14%
|
10
Thursday, Oct. 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
10/20
|
0.965
|
204.43
|
1.89%
|
30
|
Globe Life Inc
|
(GL)
|
10/30
|
0.1875
|
78.47
|
0.96%
|
15
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
10/14
|
0.45
|
183.95
|
0.98%
|
13
|
McCormick & Co.
|
(MKC)
|
10/19
|
0.62
|
191.57
|
1.29%
|
33
|
Tootsie Roll Industries
|
(TR)
|
10/15
|
0.09
|
30.48
|
1.18%
|
52
Friday, Oct. 2 (Ex-Div 10/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Roper Technologies Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
10/20
|
0.5125
|
398.12
|
0.51%
|
27
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Automatic Data Proc.
|
(ADP)
|
10/1
|
0.91
|
2.7%
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
10/1
|
0.385
|
1.8%
|
Allstate Corp.
|
(ALL)
|
10/1
|
0.54
|
2.4%
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
9/30
|
1.75
|
1.1%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
9/30
|
3.25
|
3.6%
|
Becton Dickinson & Co.
|
(BDX)
|
9/30
|
0.79
|
1.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
9/30
|
0.434
|
3.6%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
9/30
|
0.485
|
4.1%
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/5
|
0.575
|
1.8%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
(CHRW)
|
9/30
|
0.51
|
2.0%
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
10/1
|
0.68
|
7.3%
|
Canadian National Railway
|
(CNI)
|
9/30
|
0.575 CAD
|
1.6%
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
10/5
|
0.44
|
2.3%
|
Community Trust Banc.
|
(CTBI)
|
10/1
|
0.385
|
5.5%
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(NYSE:DLR.PK)
|
9/30
|
1.12
|
3.2%
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
10/2
|
0.66
|
3.4%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
9/30
|
0.5675
|
2.8%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
9/30
|
0.9
|
3.4%
|
FedEx Corp.
|
(FDX)
|
10/1
|
0.65
|
1.0%
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
9/30
|
0.5
|
4.2%
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
10/1
|
0.13
|
1.9%
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
10/2
|
0.26
|
7.0%
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
9/30
|
0.48
|
3.1%
|
Corning Inc.
|
(GLW)
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
2.8%
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
(GPC)
|
10/1
|
0.79
|
3.4%
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
9/30
|
0.2125
|
3.1%
|
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
10/2
|
0.325
|
3.6%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
9/30
|
0.3
|
3.6%
|
Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
|
(HRC)
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
1.1%
|
International Bancshares Corp.
|
(IBOC)
|
10/5
|
0.55
|
4.3%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.77
|
2.6%
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
10/2
|
0.6185
|
9.3%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
(KMB)
|
10/2
|
1.07
|
2.9%
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
10/1
|
0.41
|
3.4%
|
Lancaster Colony Corp.
|
(LANC)
|
9/30
|
0.7
|
1.6%
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
10/1
|
0.42
|
1.1%
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
9/29
|
0.63
|
6.1%
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
10/1
|
0.2075
|
3.7%
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
10/1
|
1.9
|
2.2%
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
10/1
|
0.3325
|
5.0%
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
10/1
|
0.245
|
0.8%
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
9/30
|
0.6
|
4.9%
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
10/1
|
0.46
|
3.7%
|
PepsiCo Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
9/30
|
1.0225
|
3.1%
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
9/30
|
0.28
|
3.2%
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
10/1
|
0.415
|
6.3%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
9/30
|
0.35
|
0.8%
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
9/30
|
0.19
|
1.8%
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
10/2
|
0.295
|
6.2%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
9/30
|
0.1925
|
4.8%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/2
|
0.6225
|
4.7%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
10/1
|
0.27
|
3.2%
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
9/30
|
0.17
|
3.7%
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
9/29
|
0.9
|
2.9%
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
9/30
|
0.85
|
3.1%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
10/1
|
0.35
|
6.7%
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
10/1
|
0.33
|
4.1%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
9/30
|
0.69
|
5.1%
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
10/1
|
0.31
|
2.6%
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
9/30
|
0.97
|
2.0%
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/5
|
0.28
|
1.4%
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
9/30
|
0.24
|
6.2%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/29
|
0.25
|
2.5%
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
9/29
|
0.12
|
0.8%
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
10/1
|
0.32
|
6.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, O, PEP, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.