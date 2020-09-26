Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 10/2 10/30 0.16 0.17 6.25% 4.22% 10 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11/12 12/4 0.9 0.93 3.33% 2.30% 10 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/1 10/9 0.315 0.32 1.59% 5.02% 9 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/2 10/31 0.06 0.065 8.33% 2.06% 7 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/8 10/23 0.17 0.21 23.53% 1.02% 8 Trinity Bank NA (OTCPK:TYBT) 10/14 10/31 0.64 0.67 4.69% 2.11% 9

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Sept. 28 (Ex Div 9/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 10/15 1.59 148.04 4.30% 9 B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) 10/30 0.475 27.94 6.80% 9 CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 10/15 0.25 17.27 5.79% 7 Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 11/2 0.15 30.62 1.96% 9 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/23 0.3275 57.52 2.28% 9 EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 10/15 0.79 128.88 2.45% 9 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 10/19 0.25 39.77 2.51% 8 FirstService Corp. (FSV) 10/7 0.165 127.91 0.52% 6 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/14 0.5 52.17 3.83% 5 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 10/14 1.3 330.27 1.57% 7 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 10/14 0.315 56.16 2.24% 9 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 10/15 0.4875 27.99 6.97% 5 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 10/15 0.215 44.74 1.92% 7 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10/15 0.295 46.42 7.63% 9 STORE Capital Corp (STOR) 10/15 0.36 26.82 5.37% 6 TowneBank (TOWN) 10/9 0.18 15.93 4.52% 8 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/15 0.42 35.16 4.78% 9 Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 10/15 0.68 198.67 1.37% 9

Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Ex-Div 9/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 10/15 0.28 62.58 1.79% 7 Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 10/26 0.64 76.42 3.35% 10 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 10/12 0.14 9.06 6.18% 7 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 10/15 0.37 70.79 2.09% 8 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 10/9 0.175 33.11 2.11% 7 Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) 10/22 0.23 93.42 0.98% 6 State Street Corp. (STT) 10/15 0.52 58.5 3.56% 9 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 10/9 0.51 31.06 6.57% 9

Wednesday, Sept. 30 (Ex-Div 10/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 10/15 0.13 9.15 5.68% 5 Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 10/16 0.12 9.59 5.01% 9 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/9 0.32 25.51 5.02% 9 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 10/16 0.13 29.1 1.79% 8

Thursday Oct 1 (Ex-Div 10/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) 10/30 0.17 16.13 4.22% 10 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 10/31 0.065 12.6 2.06% 7 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 10/19 0.09 34.41 1.05% 9 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 10/20 0.09 42.71 0.84% 5

Friday, Oct. 2 (Ex-Div 10/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 10/28 0.18 97.69 0.74% 9 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 10/20 0.36 208.39 0.69% 6 Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 10/21 0.56 111.7 2.01% 9 First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 10/16 0.31 19.54 6.35% 7 Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 10/16 0.15 14.25 4.21% 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10/31 0.9 93.47 3.85% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corp. (AEE) 9/30 0.495 2.5% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 9/30 0.8 5.0% Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/30 0.32 1.3% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/30 0.12 1.5% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 9/30 0.12 5.1% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 10/1 0.4 4.5% Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 9/30 0.3325 11.9% BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 10/1 0.185 4.0% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 9/30 1.2 3.0% C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 10/1 0.38 5.2% Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 0.78 0.7% Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 10/1 0.08 3.2% Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 9/30 0.18 2.7% First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 10/1 0.15 6.8% Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.33 4.2% First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.17 1.4% First National Corp. (FXNC) 9/29 0.11 3.2% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 9/30 0.07 9.3% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 9/29 0.68 4.4% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 9/29 1.25 2.6% Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 10/1 0.15 6.8% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.12 2.7% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.3 1.2% ITT Inc. (ITT) 10/5 0.169 1.2% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 9/30 0.0448 3.6% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/30 0.34 4.2% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 10/1 0.7 3.7% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 9/30 0.3125 2.9% Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 9/30 0.49 3.6% Prologis Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.58 2.4% Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.11 0.8% PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 9/30 1.05 3.6% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/2 0.52 3.7% Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 10/1 0.155 5.6% Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 10/5 0.17 4.5% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/30 0.17 4.6% Synovus Financial (SNV) 10/1 0.33 6.6% Trane Technologies (TT) 9/30 0.53 1.8% United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.18 4.4% Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.225 4.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.