Oil And Gold: Risks And Rewards

Summary
Oil prices could benefit from a disciplined OPEC+ production strategy and sharply lower US shale output.
Bart: Targeting a gold price of US$2,200 in 2021; could go significantly higher beyond that.
Real interest rates likely to drift lower, which is good for US gold prices.
Kim Parlee speaks with Bart Melek, Global Head of Commodity Strategy, TD Securities, about recent moves in the price of gold and oil, as well as the factors investors should watch for that could drive the prices of those commodities higher.
