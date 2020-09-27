The situation has now also attracted the attention of the US Senate and has escalated beyond anything rational, especially for a company that doesn’t even do business in China in the first place.

While Disney caught flack for working with China’s government to shoot a film there, Netflix greenlit a series based on a book by a Chinese author who shares his government’s views.

Netflix this week found itself embroiled in this political minefield but because of a completely different set of circumstances in which it really did nothing wrong.

Disney was the first entertainment company to really experience this new level of controversy around the release of its live-action adaptation of “Mulan”.

Hollywood currently finds itself in a complicate predicament when it comes to working with China as the country has consistently been accused of various human rights violations.

Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) newest series to get a greenlight has everything you’d expect from a hot new “it” property – a storyline about alien encounters that is based on a popular book series and is being helmed by the most sought-off showrunners of today.

So, what could go wrong?

Well, wrong may actually be the wrong choice of words because that’s the weird thing, Netflix didn’t really do anything to deserve this type of ire – but that’s not stopping people from taking shots, and investors should be aware of the actual facts here so they can make up their own mind in this debate.

First, as always, some background.

The Three-Body Problem is seen by many as one of the most well-known Chinese sci-fi book series of all time and has made the must-read lists of everyone from President Barack Obama to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. First published in 2008, the novels have been highly acclaimed and the winners of numerous prestigious literary awards. The three-book series centers around humanity’s first encounter with an alien civilization.

So, did you catch the “problem” yet?

Granted, I gave it away in the headline, but the answer is that it’s from a Chinese author. More specifically, Cixin Liu and it’s okay if you’ve never heard of him, most people who have never read the book probably have not. Though, if you run his name through a search engine, you’ll quickly learn he has some very vocal views on China’s record with human rights.

Namely, while many people have taken the “con” side there, he’s in full support. In some cases, parroting the exact spin the Chinese government’s propaganda divisions put out to explain why internment camps really are a good thing.

And that’s the problem.

Hollywood is in the middle of a flashpoint right now around its dealings with China. Disney (NYSE:DIS) specifically has had a rough go of it in the last month after its live-action adaptation of Mulan hit theaters. Even pre-COVID the film never really had an easy road ahead of it and was quickly the subject of a boycott campaign.

At the heart of the argument was that Disney by filming in China – namely the regions with the bigger human rights problems – was in turn giving money to those groups, thus supporting these egregious violations.

You can see why investors got spooked.

While Disney was supposed to celebrating what at the time was believed to be a record-breaking streaming debut for Mulan, it was busy having to fend off attacks from those questioning if the House of Mouse knew what they were supporting.

This led to what is one of my favorite responses from a Hollywood executive in 2020.

In answers to questions about Disney’s decision to shoot in China, company CFO Christine McCarthy said it “generated a lot of issues for us.”

Yes, yes it has.

She then went on to say “it has generated a lot of publicity. Let’s leave it at that.” Full well knowing that was not going to be the case. Disney got assailed for not only shooting in China, but giving those regions “special thanks” in the film’s credits.

Now, in fairness to McCarthy, and Disney in general, you cannot film a movie of this magnitude in a country like China without its permission and without compensation. It is also commonplace to give an acknowledgement of thanks in the credits as a courtesy.

That said, Disney actually shot most of the film in New Zealand and the criticism is that they didn’t really need to go to China to shoot the rest. In other words, artistic integrity is one thing, but if it means giving money to a country accused of harming its citizens, you are allowed to explore other options.

There’s so much more to unpack here tied to Disney – from the fact the Chinese government actually banned local media from covering the film to avoid any discussions of the controversy, to the film getting a release date assigned to it in the region just 10 days prior to opening, preventing a full marketing campaign, to the film just being poorly received by Chinese audiences in general… but this article is not about that, it’s about Netflix.

And that’s what’s so interesting because in Disney’s case – they filmed a movie in China, have big business deals with China and basically bent over backwards to work with a government many have concerns over.

Netflix greenlit a book from a Chinese author and somehow it’s the end of the world.

Here’s where it gets even more bizarre, remember Netflix does NOT actually operate in China AND it has no plans to use the book’s author as part of the production. Yet, the move has not only created controversy in terms of the industry and the stock market, but now five US Senators have taken it upon themselves to be the “voice of reason” and try to convince Netflix this is a bad idea.

This is where shareholders need to begin to pay attention because once the government gets involved – all rules go out the window and chaos can quickly ensue. It also doesn’t help how Netflix responded, which I personally found amazing.

I’ve always been of a fan of the saying “ask a stupid question, get a stupid answer” - and that’s what happened here.

Senators Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, Kevin Cramer, Thom Tillis and Martha McSally in a joint letter essentially asked Netflix questions along the line of do you agree that human rights violation are wrong, were you aware of the author’s views, do you usually get into business with entities who support these violations and how do you respond in general?

It was really the same questions just asked four different ways, so Netflix, being the creative company it is, essentially gave the same answer just four different ways.

You really have to look at the answers in full because Netflix took its time here to make sure they got it right. While is a very cordial response, it is also both fair and ridiculous at the same time and the Netflix team knows that full well.

Netflix reminds the Senators (two of them currently on the wrong side of their re-election bids) that not only do they agree human rights violations are bad, but this book has nothing to do with them and the author of the book is in no way involved with the production. They subtly also remind the Senators that Netflix as a business does NOT operate in China.

The only real problem anyone could really have here is about the author being compensated for his work as part of the deal – which you have to imagine he is, after all he wrote the book. Although even that borders on a person’s right to free speech, which ironically is part of the problems with China in the first place.

If you’ve read my columns before, you’ll know I have problems with the Netflix model – but I also think some of their moves have been pure genius and I respect what they’ve done as a company. And in this particular case, they’ve also done nothing wrong.

This is not the Disney situation – as again, they did not film in the region and they did not work with the government because, again, they do NOT operate in China. One of the things about Netflix that investors have always loved is that the company finds a way around its problems in a creative way.

Hence, the response to these select senators.

But beyond that I’m talking about how the company’s C-suite saw a hole in the market and took advantage – and keep taking advantage. In fact, Netflix’s strategy to do business with China is actually to avoid it all together. It also has nothing to do with human rights issues, it is in part due to China’s strict censorship rules and the company not willing to censor its creatives.

If that doesn’t continue to show the irony in the whole situation, nothing will.

The point being Netflix’s China solution is not to target Chinese citizens living in China to become subscribers, but to target Chinese people living in the rest of the world looking for top tier Mandarin-language original shows to become subscribers. The idea being if the content is good (original or acquired) that audience will find its way to them.

The company has tried workarounds in the past to get into China, but it just hasn’t worked and this solution is a smart new approach, that is also safer in this political landscape.

Remember Netflix is a company known for taking risks, but usually they are smart risks that shareholders can get behind. Case in point the company’s deal with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the Emmy-winning partners that shepherded HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

On the surface, this is one of the most in-demand pair of creatives in Hollywood, but look deeper and you’ll notice these are two visionaries that seem to chase risk for sport – remember Confederate?

This was supposed to be the pair’s follow-up series on HBO which revolved around an alternate timeline where the Civil War ended in a draw and slavery still existed. You can probably imagine why that one was so poorly received. That said, it shows the pair have no problem running towards controversy.

And controversy they have.

While I’d like to believe the rhetoric and complaints will die down (at least for now), I also can’t imagine these Senators will take Netflix’s answers as the end-all. On top of that, the China/Hollywood situation continues to be a hot topic that is not going away – and that is true for anyone who invests in any entertainment entity, not just Disney or Netflix.

For Netflix, though, this is a situation that escalated fast and one where it really has its hands mostly clean but it's being blamed by association. Netflix investors have been through this before when it was both deserved and not deserved, so it’s really nothing new, but with the current political environment and how crazy things are in general in a COVID world, things could easily start shifting in a new direction, so it's no time to get complacent.

This is an industry-wide touchpoint and one that runs the risk of boiling over even faster depending on who’s in office following the November elections. All I can say, though, is if this project got so much attention now from just being announced, buckle up for when shooting begins.

