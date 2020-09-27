Altria has a broad portfolio of products, and I'm most bullish on the prospects for IQOS in the U.S.

Altria doesn't come without risks. However, the risks are more than priced in at the current share price.

Altria’s (MO) share price has fallen in sympathy with the rest of the market this month. As seen below, it appears that the investment community is pricing more risk into Altria, as the shares have fallen by a much wider margin than the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: YCharts)

I believe this drop presents an attractive opportunity and I have added to my position at these levels. In this article, I evaluate what makes Altria a good investment at the current valuation.

Looking Into Altria Group

Let’s face it, Altria is not for the faint of heart when it comes to risks. It’s now old news that Altria overpaid for its $12.8 billion Juul stake, which it has since written down in value. Recently, it appears that Juul is retreating from the global stage, as it is planning another round of layoffs after cutting one-third of its 3,000 workers earlier this year. In addition, California has recently passed a law banning the sale of menthol cigarettes. The law goes into effect on January 1st, 2021.

However, Altria is relatively less exposed than its peer, Reynolds American (BTI). Menthol cigarettes account for 19% of Altria’s sales by volume, as opposed to 55% for Reynolds American. Additionally, California isn’t a big market for cigarettes, as it represents just about 7% of cigarette unit sales in the U.S.

All of this negativity, combined with declining volumes and the ESG movement, makes it easy for many investors to write off Altria as a viable investment. However, it’s precisely this negativity that has made Altria a deeply undervalued stock.

As seen below, it is trading at its lowest valuation in years, at a blended P/E of just 8.9, which sits far below its normal P/E of 16.4 over the past decade. At this low of a valuation, the market is essentially pricing in a no-growth future for Altria, which I do not believe to be the case.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Meanwhile, the company continues to post solid results. As seen below, Adjusted EPS grew by 8.5% YoY for the first half of this year. This was supported by increased margins on its smokeable and oral tobacco products, from 56.1% in the first half of last year to 58.5% this year.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

What’s encouraging is that management reaffirmed its full-year EPS guidance this month, which, at $4.30 at the midpoint, would represent a 2.1% YoY growth. While this low single-digit growth isn’t anything to write home about, I see it as a strong signal of the resiliency of the business in a difficult economic environment.

What’s good for the smokeable segment is that the pace of volume declines is slowing down. In the latest quarter, combustibles’ volume declined by just 2% sequentially, which compares favorably to the ~5% decline rate that the total industry saw during 2019. I see this as a big plus, as this gives Altria more time to increase its prices.

This also gives Altria more time to ramp up On!, which is its oral nicotine offering. On! is now available in 40K stores nationwide, representing a strong increase every quarter, from 9K stores in Q3 '19.

I see the pullback in vaping rates as being a contributing factor to the slower decline in combustibles. Morningstar estimates the medium-term annual decline rate to be 3.5%, with an assumed contraction in the vaping category. If realized, I see a 3.5% decline rate as being more than manageable for Altria, and management sees a full-year decline rate between -2% and -3.5%. For reference, Morningstar has a price target of $54 for Altria’s shares.

Looking forward, I’m more bullish on the prospects for IQOS, which has received an MRTP (modified risk tobacco product) claim from the FDA. I see this as a big win for both Altria and Philip Morris International (PM), as it helps to encourage smokers to switch to a safer alternative. Additionally, I see IQOS as playing a strong role in helping to stem volume declines in the future.

According to Philip Morris International, IQOS is now the third largest tobacco brand in markets where IQOS is present, and now has over 15 million users worldwide. The strong adoption rates that IQOS is seeing worldwide is a good indicator for its success in the U.S.

(Source: Philip Morris International Q2 ’20 Presentation)

Management appears to be positioning IQOS for success. Since its initial introduction in Atlanta, IQOS has been launched in its third lead market in Charlotte, North Carolina. Over the next 18 months, PM USA plans to launch IQOS in four new markets with large adult smoker populations. I see IQOS as gaining traction in converting smokers as restrictions around the pandemic ease around the country.

Going forward, I see Altria as having a robust portfolio of products, not to mention Cronos, which could be a growth driver down the line. In addition, the arduous and expensive process for submitting PMTAs to the FDA for vaping products will undoubtedly subdue competition from smaller outfits. This puts Altria in a position to reap the benefits should vaping ever become popular again.

Investor Takeaway

An investment in Altria doesn’t come without risks. However, I believe the risks are more than priced in at the current share price. At the current valuation, the market is essentially pricing in a no-growth future of the company, which I do not believe to be the case. Altria has a well-diversified portfolio of products, and I’m especially bullish on the prospects for IQOS, which has proven to be successful in global markets where it’s sold. I view Altria as a solid buy for both income and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO,PM,BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform their own due diligence prior to making any investment decisions.