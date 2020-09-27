MCBC’s Paycheck Protection Program portfolio is quite large relative to its asset size. The accelerated amortization of fees will lift net interest income in the second half of 2020.

Earnings of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) improved in the second quarter to $0.22 per share from $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was attributable to greater gains on sales of mortgage loans and the management's cost-control efforts. Earnings will likely continue to increase in the second half of the year because of accelerated amortization of the Paycheck Protection Program loans. On the other hand, a gradual normalization of mortgage banking revenues will limit earnings growth. Further, the provision expense will likely remain elevated. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 11% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MCBC to report earnings of $0.87 per share, down 8% from last year. MCBC is currently facing a high level of credit risk because it had to provide modifications on around 16% of total loans in the last quarter. The stock price will likely remain subdued until the company reports a decline in the number of loans requiring modifications. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MCBC for the near term.

Credit Risks Stem from Large Portion of Loan Portfolio Requiring Modifications

MCBC is currently facing a high level of credit risk because a large portion of its total loan portfolio requires payment relief. As mentioned in the second quarter's earnings release, MCBC provided short-term modifications on $248.8 million of loans at the end of the last quarter, representing 15.9% of total loans. The loans requiring modification will likely decline in the year ahead as the economy recovers. However, the accommodations and food service industries will likely require further payment deferrals because people will likely avoid non-essential travel until early next year. As mentioned in the second quarter's 10-Q filing, the accommodations and food service industries made up 4.23% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. I'm expecting MCBC's stock price to remain subdued until the company reports a significant decline in loans requiring modifications.

MCBC's provision expense surged in the second quarter to $1.0 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The net charge-offs during the quarter were high due to a $4.1 million charge-off related to a single movie theatre relationship, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Unlike banks that base their provisioning requirement on the expected loss model, MCBC still uses the incurred loss model; therefore, the company will likely need to increase provisioning to cover future loan impairments. As a result, I'm expecting the second half's provision expense to be 6% higher than the provision expense for the first half of 2020. For the full year, I'm expecting MCBC to report a provision expense of $3.5 million, up from a net provision reversal of $0.45 million in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Bump Up Net Interest Income in the Year Ahead

As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, MCBC funded $335.7 million of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which was quite a large amount relative to the company's asset size. Further, MCBC earned fees of $9.8 million that it will amortize over the life of the loans, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The management mentioned in the earnings release that it expects to accelerate the amortization of the fees in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 as most of the loans will likely get forgiven before the year-end. The accelerated amortization will likely temporarily lift the net interest income in the second half of the year.

Further, the forgiveness of PPP loans will likely reduce the loan balance in the year ahead. Excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness, I'm expecting the loan growth to remain lackluster because of the uncertainties related to the pandemic. Overall, I'm expecting MCBC to end the year with a loan balance of $1.2 billion, down 19% from the end of June, and down 9% from the end of last year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Normalization of Non-Interest Income to Limit Earnings Growth

MCBC's non-interest income surged by 18% quarter over quarter in the second quarter because of gains on sales of mortgage loans. As mentioned in the earnings release, the gains were higher by $1.2 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. The sudden surge was triggered by the sharp 150bps federal funds rate cut in March. I'm expecting mortgage banking revenue to normalize in the year ahead, which will pressurize earnings.

On the other hand, a normalization of deposit service charges will likely lift earnings in the year ahead. As mentioned in the earnings release, deposit service charges dipped by $250,000 in the second quarter due to lower overdraft fees as customers in general retained higher deposit balances due to COVID-19.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

The accelerated amortization of PPP fees will likely drive earnings in the second half of the year. Further, the cost control measures that MCBC took in the second quarter will likely restrain the expense run rate in the second half of the year. As mentioned in the earnings release, the management took a combination of actions to cut costs, including personnel freezes, salary reductions for senior management, and halting of 401(k) matching contributions and bonus accruals.

On the other hand, elevated provision expense and normalization of mortgage banking revenue will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 11% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting MCBC to report earnings of $0.87 per share, down 7.5% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because the pandemic can lead to surprises in the provision expense.

Risks Likely to Undermine Attractive Valuation

I'm using MCBC's historical average price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value the stock. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.26 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $7.2 gives a target price of $9.0, which implies a 42% upside from MCBC's September 25 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of MCBC's target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the substantial upside, MCBC is also offering a dividend yield of 5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.08 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 47% for 2021, which is sustainable.

Despite the attractive valuation, MCBC's stock price is likely to remain subdued until the company reports a decline in loans requiring modifications. In my opinion, the stock will likely continue to trade at a significant discount to its fair value as long as the risks remain high. Therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on MCBC for the near term of three to four months.

