Hillrom got a boost from COVID-19-driven demand for beds and monitoring equipment, but that tailwind has faded and now the company is more exposed to near-term capex weakness.

It can take a very long time for perceptions to change, and that’s not a great thing for Hillrom (HRC) (the older “Hill-Rom” is still used in some situations), as the company continues to try to put its legacy as a slow-growing hospital bed manufacturer behind it. Two management teams have been quite aggressive in using M&A to transform the business, and while I see Hillrom today as kind of a “hodgepodge” of businesses, I do like the leverage to new communications technologies and the opportunities in areas like vision and respiratory care.

In the short term, COVID-19 is going to create some turbulence, as the company saw a meaningful increase in orders for products like ICU beds and monitoring equipment that won’t reoccur next year, and as capital budgets remain in chaos for 2021, though some of the more procedure-driven segments should recover. Longer term, I see a company leveraged to technologies to improve hospital workflows and with upside exposure to growing ex-US sales and further margin leverage.

Expect Some Quarterly Volatility

I don’t envy management trying to offer guidance in this current environment. On one hand, hospitals more or less have what they need for COVID-19, and the surge in orders for beds, monitoring equipment, and so on is largely over. So, for Hillrom, the tailwinds that pushed healthy core revenue growth over the last few quarters (and drove healthy growth in Stryker’s (SYK) Medical segment) have largely abated.

At the same time, while procedure counts are starting to recover, they’re not recovering uniformly and Hillrom is not leveraged to the sorts of procedures that can be delayed, but not delayed indefinitely (major joint replacements, etc.). On top of that, hospitals and clinics are being very careful with their capital budgets – between sudden unplanned expenditures on equipment like beds, ventilators, and monitoring equipment and sharply lower revenue from delayed/canceled elective procedures, spending is tight. So this isn’t a great time for Hillrom trying to sell its ophthalmology or respiratory care products.

Management guided to the 60% or so of the business that was positively or neutrally impacted by COVID-19 to be basically flat year over year for the next quarter, while the 40% that has been negatively impacted is expected to be down about 25%, leading to an expectation for an overall 10% or decline in revenue. Management has been understandably reluctant to guide beyond that, but I expect year-over-year declines through at least the first two quarters of the next fiscal year (calendar December and March), and probably June as well as the company has difficult year-ago comps, before growth resets back to the mid-single-digits.

Why does this matter? Wall Street hates uncertainty more than just about anything else, and there’s still quite a bit of that where the FY’21 capex spending environment is concerned. Wall Street also wants growth from mid-cap med-tech, and Hillrom is going to be on pause for a bit where that’s concerned.

The Transformation Story Still Has Legs

Hillrom has deployed a significant amount of shareholder capital into M&A to transform the company away from its historical reliance on the slow-growing hospital bed market, including acquiring diagnostics/monitoring assets (Welch Allyn and Mortara), digital/mobile communications technology (Voalte), and more respiratory care assets (Breathe Technologies).

I’m particularly interested in the communications part of Hillrom. It’s a little less than 10% of the business today, but I believe there will be ongoing interest in transitioning to more digital solutions as a way of improving hospital workflow. With real-time monitoring integrated with digital and mobile communications, nurses can more effectively monitor patients and cut through the clutter to prioritize essential notifications. Moreover, with a more advanced communications system keeping more people in the loop, discharge planning is considerably smoother and quicker. I also see a patient quality of life angle here – anybody who has spent a night in an ICU knows how noisy it can be, and with Hillrom’s systems getting rid of some of the beeps, bongs, and overhead pages, it can lead to a quieter overall experience for patients where you might actually get some sleep.

I also see a longer-term opportunity in the international business. Management has been trying to build up Hillrom’s ex-US operations for some time, and it has been slow-going. About 70% of revenue still comes from the U.S., and sizable chunk of the rest comes from mature European markets. Growing the overseas business is going to require additional SG&A investments, but I believe the growth opportunities in emerging markets like China and the Middle East make it worth the effort.

Future M&A also seems likely, though the company’s high level of debt (particularly for a med-tech) may be a near-term limiting factor. The stability of the hospital bed replacement cycle (and Hillrom’s still-strong share in the market) would argue that the company can support a reasonable level of debt, and there are still a lot of potential add-ons Hillrom could consider. Given the company’s current priorities, more communications technology, respiratory, or ophthalmology could all make some sense.

The Outlook

Management has laid out a target of mid-single-digit growth as part of its “long-term plan” (4% reported and 5% core), and I believe that’s a credible target. The sheer size of the slower-growing hospital bed and monitoring business will always be a drag on growth, but I do see enough incremental opportunities in areas like digital/mobile communications, respiratory care, and ophthalmology to boost that growth rate a bit.

I’m also relatively bullish on the margin outlook; I expect operating margins to move into the low 20%’s in a couple of years, and I think mid-20%’s is an attainable long-term goal. With that, I believe FCF margins can move into the mid-teens, driving mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe Hillrom is priced for a reasonably good high-single-digit total annualized return. A margin-based EV/revenue model is even more bullish, suggesting upside in the mid-$110’s. I wouldn’t normally use a margin-based approach for Hillrom (that’s more for large-cap med-tech; small/mid-cap med-tech is more driven by revenue growth), but I think it's appropriate given the business mix.

The Bottom Line

Hillrom has been lagging the med-tech space, particularly since the last earnings report, as Hillrom isn’t leveraged to the same recovery story as other medtechs and it offers uncertainty that the Street doesn’t like. What’s more, Hillrom doesn’t fit the typical “bucket” for a mid-cap med-tech, as it’s not really a dynamic growth story, nor a broken/turnaround story. Even so, I think Hillrom deserves a little more credit for what it actually is, and if that combination of mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-to-mid 20%’s operating and EBITDA margins remains credible, the shares have some appeal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.