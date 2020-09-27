Though the company is likely to face challenges in the near term, its long-term outlook holds promise.

Xerox Holdings is looking at a paperless future and has actively started offering its IoT and AI solutions to a wide variety of industries.

Some people get rich studying artificial intelligence. Me, I make money studying natural stupidity. - Carl Icahn

One look at the financials and analysts' ratings of Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is enough to suggest that the company is operating in a shallow market and that it is better to track it rather than invest in it. Why then is the cult investor and XRX's 10% owner, Carl Icahn, picking up its stock like there's no tomorrow?

Image Source: Guru Focus

Icahn has picked up about 4 million shares between August 7, 2020, and September 9, 2020, at an average price of about $17. So what gives? Why is Icahn tanking up on XRX despite its stagnant prospects?

Here's my analysis:

XRX's Prospects

A paperless office saves time and money, reduces wastage, helps the environment, and optimizes on office space. Moreover, documents can be archived over the cloud, and there's adequate cybersecurity available to protect them from hacking. Businesses around the world are going paperless, and this is the most obvious hit to XRX's fortunes. These days many businesses are shut because of COVID-19, so this is further driving down the demand for printers, photocopying machines, and related equipment. This translates to a cruel double whammy for XRX.

The COVID-19 impact has been very severe on the company's financials. As of Q2 2020, XRX had managed to open just 50% of its facilities. The management team did not provide the 2020 guidance because there is too much uncertainty going around.

Image Source: XRX's Income Statement on SA

The company's revenues have been sliding since 2015, and it has been slashing its SG&A and R&D expenses to generate a reasonable operating income. It plans to save $450 million in costs in 2020. What's interesting is that despite a disastrous Q2 2020, the company scraped through with positive operating cash flows of $34 million. It also repaid $313 debt from its cash reserves.

The management team has disclosed to the SEC that the decline in office printing is a significant risk factor (p. 63) and that the paperless trend will not reverse. It also fears increasing tariffs because of protectionism in the post-COVID-19 era. XRX has developed AI- and IoT-based solutions for a variety of industries and has witnessed revenue growth in that vertical. The company also manufactures liquid metal 3D printers, which are said to have solid potential in the long term.

Image Source: XRX Q2 2020 Presentation

In Q2 2020, XRX's service revenues formed 41% of its total revenues. This percentage should grow in the future. As the company is reeling from COVID-19's impact, there's little point getting into its finances or benchmarking these with prior quarters or years. The idea is to focus on prospects.

Icahn's Investing Style

Let's talk a bit about how XRX's 10% owner, Icahn, makes his money from investing.

Icahn is referred to as a contrarian investor in market circles because his philosophy is to buy stocks when no one wants them. Typically, he aggressively picks up laggard stocks with poor P/E ratios, which he is convinced about. Once he has a sufficient percentage of shares, he begins calling for general meetings or asset disinvestments to maximize shareholder returns.

You may also be aware that he did his best for a Xerox-Hewlett Packard (HPE) union in 2019 but failed. With Icahn around, investors can expect XRX to be in the news going forward.

Summing Up

XRX is likely to operate in a shallow market and perhaps with several virus-related disruptions in the near term. It will also be impacted by rising global tariffs because of the protectionism we are about to witness going forward. Other near-term risks include the elections and the possibility of a U.S.-China cold war.

That said, the company's prospects hold promise in the long term because of its focus on AI and IoT services, and 3D printing. The stock is currently available at $18.9, which is near its five-year low of about $14.90.

But what overrides everything else is Icahn's purchase of 4 million shares in the last 40 days.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.