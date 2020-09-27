Keep Your Trading Powder Dry For Now (The ETF Investor For The Week Of 9/28-10/2)

Hold off on taking new positions right now; make sure your hedges are in place.

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are investors' primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis: Put all new investments on hold right now; the larger averages are in a disciplined correction.

So - why should you invest in an ETF instead of picking individual securities or a mutual fund? First, indexes are "mutual funds" - each is a collection of stocks from a cross-section of industries that are weighted in some manner. But they aren't managed - there isn't a single person or group of people allocating assets based on what they think will the profitable in the next 6-12 months (or whatever time period they're using). The benefit of an index is that you're re getting a "mutual fund" but you're paying smaller fees because there isn't a professional manager running the day-to-day operations.

That's actually a very good thing because active investing doesn't "beat the market" over the long term. Here's the latest data from S&P:

The longer the time horizon, the lower the probability that you'll "beat the averages." More importantly, the percentage of managers who lose to the market is high usually by the fifth year but definitely by the 10th and 15th year. It's not a 51% lose/49% beat proposition; it's an 80% or more of active managers fail the longer the time horizon.

In short, passive investing makes more sense from a risk/reward ratio.

Let's look at the charts of the major indexes to show the current correction that's occurring.

SPY

The SPY was in a solid uptrend from early May to the beginning of September. Prices broke that trend earlier in the month and have been trending lower in a disciplined downward sloping channel. Volume has ticked higher and momentum has declined. The most likely price target is the 200-day EMA.

The QQQ has a similar pattern. Volume did increase when prices initially broke the trendline. But volume has been declining since which could mean that the correction is nearing an end.

Mid-caps just recently broke their trendline while volume has been increasing. Rising volume totals usually means the selling will probably continue.

Small-caps broke their trendline about the same time as mid-caps. Prices are now centered on the 200-day EMA.

Micro-caps have also broken trend and, like small-caps, are centered on the 200-day EMA.

All of these charts show indexes that are clearly correcting. At this juncture, it's important to remember that charts show us when to invest. And, unless you're dollar-cost averaging, buying declining stocks isn't what investors want to do. So, for now, don't buy anything.

These charts also show the importance of hedging risk. That can be done with strategically placed sell-tops, selling puts, or buying inverse ETFs. You can also add inversely-correlated assets, which explains why many investors use some combination of stocks and bonds. This table shows how various combinations of the SPY and TLT have performed during different time periods.

Data from Finviz.com. Red is down; green is up. The left number shows the SPY percentage; the right number shows the TLT percentage.

There are two points that the above table shows. First, this week when the SPY declined, the TLT rose, which is exactly what investors want. Second, the lower right-hand corner shows that during the last 6 and 12 months, this portfolio - regardless of the percentages of each asset - has performed well, especially when considered in light of the Spring sell-off.

Sectors

While investors can add sectors to portfolios at strategic times to hopefully goose returns, the macro environment indicates that no new positions should be taken right now. The individual charts support this conclusion:

Above are charts of all the "aggressive" sectors, all of which are in some kind of correction. The only difference is the degree.

The same is true for the defensive sectors.

That does not mean, however, that we shouldn't assemble a watch list. Here's the RRG chart to help:

Starting in the lower left-hand corner, all four defensive sectors have either crossed over into the improving quadrant or are heading in that direction (health care has been moving to the left during the last two weeks. But I believe it will eventually start moving higher). All four are on the "watch list." I still like technology and communication services long term for fundamental reasons. But both charts are still in a modest correction for now.

Global Indexes

Here is the RRG chart for the ETFs that track major global indexes:

China, Japan, and IEV are in the lagging sector which places them on the watch list. But for now, take no new positions.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.