Image source

The cruise lines have proven to be a battleground area in the stock market since the COVID outbreak began. For obvious reasons, travel and leisure stocks have been pummeled, but cruise lines in particular are exposed to COVID risk due to the inherently close quarters guests are subjected to.

We’ve seen massive rallies and selloffs in the stocks in the group become the norm, including Norwegian (NCLH), as you can see below.

Shares in Norwegian have carved out a channel between $13 and $19, give or take, in the past few months, following a spike to $27 in June. We find the stock at just about the midpoint of that channel now, so I won’t opine on the near-term direction of the stock, as anything could happen. However, longer term, I have some concerns about the group in general, and it appears to me Norwegian may be priced a bit optimistically.

The extent of the company’s pain can be seen in the bottom two panels of the chart above, with the peer group underperforming the S&P 500 by about 50% this year, while Norwegian has managed to underperform that number by a further ~40%. It is really quite staggering how weak this stock has been considering how good Norwegian was before the crisis.

I was bullish on Norwegian a few months ago, but given the developments in the past few months, I’m decidedly less so at this point, and I’m moving my stance to neutral.

The pain has no real end in sight

The basic problem I have with Norwegian today is that when I made my bullish call back in May, shares were under $11, and it looked like a recovery in the sector was coming sooner than later. However, with shares up 52% since my bullish call, combined with what I increasingly see as a very lengthy recovery, the risk/reward has been skewed way out of favor for the bulls.

We can illustrate this point with some data, starting with revenue, which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Norwegian’s revenue is essentially disappearing this year, which comes as no surprise, of course. However, what’s interesting is the pace of improvement into the out years. When I was bullish in May, I thought we’d see at least some cruises this year, but I no longer believe that. In fact, I don’t think we’ll see any reasonable volume with cruises until the middle part of next year, which not only creates the tangible headwind of lower revenue until then, but it extends the recovery period by that much. Every month the recovery is pushed out is another month Norwegian is burning cash, and another month that consumers may decide a cruise isn’t worth the risk.

Analysts currently have Norwegian returning to pre-crisis levels three years from now, giving us an idea of how long this recovery might take. I happen to think the full recovery may even take longer than that given the protocols the company has to adhere to in order to return to sailing.

I won’t read the press release to you, but essentially, guests will have strict rules they’ll need to follow, and the company will as well, all of which will cost it additional money to operate a cruise. Assuming there is some sort of capacity restriction as well, the combination of potentially lower revenue and higher costs is terrible news for margins. We’ll have to wait and see, but it appears to me the path of least resistance for Norwegian is lower.

Indeed, I seem not to be the only one with this viewpoint, as revenue estimates continue to decline.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Just like I was too bullish back in May, it appears everyone was as well because revenue estimates have continued to decline throughout this year. With a return to sailing being pushed out multiple times, the idea that Norwegian will have some sort of swift recovery is looking increasingly unlikely. Until these numbers begin to bottom out at least, and ideally turn higher, buying Norwegian looks more like gambling than investing.

The same is true for earnings, which we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

No need to rehash the argument, but until we see some sort of bottoming process in these estimates, I simply see no reason to bother with this stock. The recovery, whenever it happens, will be slow, so I don’t think you need to be worried about missing some massive rally that’s on the horizon. There will be plenty of time to buy Norwegian if/when it begins to recover, and there are simply so many better places to put your money in this market than an industry that is teetering on the brink constantly.

The valuation and recovery scenario

I think I’ve made my feelings pretty clear on Norwegian’s recovery prospects; I think the recovery will be a very long process, and it will be many years before it comes close to hitting pre-crisis earnings levels. The company’s revenue outlook continues to deteriorate, and with it, the margin picture. We can see that in action in earnings estimates for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Norwegian is going to lose a huge amount of money this year and next year, and while current estimates are for a small profit in 2022 – two years from now – I’m not so sure. Capacity restrictions, additional operating costs, and the willingness of people to get back on a cruise ship when there are so many other holiday options that aren’t as restrictive are all weighing on my outlook for earnings.

Even so, even if Norwegian manages to hit $1.18 in EPS in 2022, which I have serious concerns about, the stock is already priced at 14 times that number. That’s a full valuation for a cruise line stock, so unless you believe Norwegian will earn more than $1.18 per share in 2022, I really cannot understand buying the stock today. Shares are priced fully on earnings that have a very high degree of uncertainty two years from now, which is far too bullish at this stage in the crisis, in my view.

For this reason, I’m turning to neutral on Norwegian, and I think you should sell your shares if you own it. There are so many sectors with better fundamentals than cruise lines, and while you wait for whatever may be coming with the cruise lines, you can invest your money elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.