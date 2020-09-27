Jobless Claims - Unemployment Down By 10%

But the thing to be really looking at here in these numbers is including Pandemic Unemployment Assitance.

On a more normal reading the total number of claims is up, a little bit, and the important thing, the unemployment rate, is down a little bit.

This isn't quite what everyone else is reporting but it's a fair, even if odd, reading of the new jobless numbers.

It depends

The usually correct answer in economics is "it depends". What should we do if we're in a recession? Well, it depends why we're in a recession. A demand shock is different from a recalculation so the correct policy change to deal with it is different too.

Or, equally, if we want to talk about unemployment numbers then that depends upon which unemployment number we want to talk about.

As I've been pointing out around here for some time now the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance is indeed an interesting number and it's right that we pay attention to it. But it's not the determinant of whether we've got either economic problems or a good economy. It is the stock of unemployment, the unemployment rate, that is the important number. How many people would like to work and cannot?

We can even argue about which of those numbers we should use. U-3 (largely, even if not exactly, those actively looking and unemployed) or U-6 (largely, and not exactly, those who would work if a job landed in their lap)?

So, with the weekly release of the initial claims here we need to think through what we are going to regard as the important number.

Jobless claims

They're here. I've said before that we should be using the not seasonally adjusted numbers. What's going on now is simply too much of a basic change for us to be serious about adjusting for annual events and thinking that clarifies, rather than obscures, matters:

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 824,542 in the week ending September 19, an increase of 28,527 (or 3.6 percent) from the previous week.

OK, that's not particularly good. We generally don't think that more people becoming unemployed is a good thing. However, as a guide to the health of the economy this can be a bit misleading. We're currently in a period where the economy simply has to change. There's a lot of stuff that can't now be done - or perhaps shouldn't be - as a result of necessary social distancing. There's other stuff that should be done for the same reason. Fewer waiters - say, as an example - and more warehouse staff.

It's that second part of the chart there that's important. What's the total stock of unemployment? That is, what's the balance between the flow into that state and the flow out of it? It's entirely possible to think that a large flow in, a larger flow out, means that we're adapting to this new working world faster and so the problem will be solved sooner.

The advance unadjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.4 percent during the week ending September 12, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week.

Ah, OK, so only a very minor improvement then. This now becomes a number that we do want to watch. If this starts to inch up again then we're going to have to revise our opinions about that V shaped recovery. Getting stuck on, or having it rise from, 8.4% unemployment would be one of those facts that disproves the idea. For a week or three it would not as all numbers are variable for purely statistical reasons over short periods. But as a consistent outcome, yes, ideas would need revision.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

There is that other unemployment program too, the PUA. The problem with this is that it was made deliberately easy for people to claim it. OK, that's great, but the ease has led to large scale - truly, vast - scamming of the program. So this is good news either way:

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending September 5 was 26,044,952, a decrease of 3,723,513 from the previous week.

The PUA number isn't reported separately, we need to calculate it. The number in all schemes, minus those in regular unemployment insurance, is those in the PUA. The number in regular unemployment schemes has hardly changed but the total has come down by 3.7 million. That must be a 3.7 million reduction in the PUA.

If that's just a reduction in the number of scams then that's good anyway. And estimates of the numbers scamming are significantly higher than that too. If it's people righteously coming off the program as they've found work again well, that's good too.

As an economic indicator the markets aren't going to take much note of the PUA number. No one really does take much note, it's known to be hugely inaccurate as a guide to the general economy therefore changes don't really move market prices.

My view

I've long been insisting that we're going to have a V shaped recovery. I accept that this does mean that the rebound will slow down as we get closer to normal. But I've been thinking about that happening at 6 to 7% unemployment, with the rest coming from the more difficult process of recalculation - moving people out of socially distanced and into new industries - rather than getting stuck up at 8.5% and the like.

One week's numbers aren't enough to make me worry, a month stuck at this level would.

The investor view

We have to consider the current stock market level as being a little more fragile now. Current pricing is that V shaped recovery with that last bit being rather more hard work. Getting stuck at this level by a faltering rebound would, I think, mean the possibility of the indices reacting on the downward side.

It's one week's numbers so far but this is something to monitor in the weeks ahead.

