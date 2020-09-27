"We might as well be on an Island, we might as well be on the moon…"

- Florida Georgia Line, Island

Somehow our world, these days, just seems like it has gone nuts. I realize that I am older, but this is certainly not the United States where I grew up. Some of the political stuff is not "fake news" but pure "fantasy," in my opinion. You can't trust any of it. From the left, or from the right, so much of it seems like an illusion spun by provocateurs, for their own benefit. What they now call the news is anything but news. It makes you wonder, then, how far this demonization has spread and whether we are getting any sort of real news about our economic data, or the markets.

It is a continuing quandary!

In the meantime, the bond markets are in the midst of a feeding frenzy. U.S. high-yield bond sales reached an annual record of $329.8 billion for the year, with three months left to go. Much of this is being driven by the Fed and by our historically low interest rate environment. Everything that can be re-financed is being re-financed, as the high yield issuers rush about trying to take advantage of what Mr. Powell & Co. have brought.

The high yield's market's record year follows the U.S. investment-grade bond market, which reached a new record for issuance in mid-August. Everybody and their brother, mother and sister are scurrying about lowering their interest costs and, in some cases, extending their maturities. All of this activity has turned the high yield market into a "Borrower's Paradise," and as the all in yield for U.S. junk bonds has dropped to 6.02%, according to Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index. This Index is up 3.44% for the last three months as compared to the Investment Grade Corporate Index which was up 1.60% while the Bloomberg Treasury Index was up 0.22% for the same time period.

I would argue that much of the resurgence in high yield is the result of the lack of "Absolute Value" in the IG market. The plain truth is that people, insurance companies, pension funds and university endowments just cannot get enough return in the Investment Grade markets. The math just doesn't work, for the returns they need.

Consequently, it is high yield or plays for appreciation that have come into vogue as a matter of necessity. This will continue until something breaks, possibly caused by the election, and then I hope that you have battened down the hatches and tightly. The Fed may well save the day, but it could be a long twenty-four hours.

In normal times, I point out, which we are certainly not in now, the discussion would be centered on "relative value." However, that equation has given way to yields being at levels that we have not seen in our lifetimes which is helping the government with their debt while, at the same time, injuring the pocketbooks of many Americans and our institutions. What's good for the gander now, is clearly not good for the goose.

As we approach the end of the year what is clearly the biggest concern is the American elections. Things could seriously veer of course, no matter who is elected. Court fights, violence in the streets, and who knows what other possible surprises could spring out of the Gates of Hell. Then there is the battle in Congress, which will ensue soon, concerning President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. One hopes that the antics of the Gorsuch and Kavanaugh confirmation hearings will not be repeated but there is little chance of that, in my opinion. We are hurtling into a "winter of discontent."

I again, urge caution in your portfolios. "Preservation of Capital," always important, is ever so much more important now. Demons could step forth from the shadows, in this environment. Besides the elections our pandemic could take a turn for the worse. All I can conclude from our medical people is "maybe, maybe and maybe not." There is certainly no clear consensus. If the pandemic collides with the Supreme Court hearings, and the elections, then it may be one of those moments where it is a "shot heard around the world." This could also have a significant impact on the Dollar.

When I named today's article, "We might as well be on an Island, we might as well be on the moon," it was not in jest. We are now in a place that I have not seen before, and I have been around on Wall Street longer than many of you have been alive. What we are facing now is a Gordian Knot.

This term, "Gordian knot," is commonly used to describe a complex or unsolvable problem. The story can be traced back to a legendary chapter in the life of Alexander the Great. As the story goes, in 333 B.C. the Macedonian conqueror marched his army into the Phrygian capital of Gordium, in modern day Turkey. Upon arriving in the city, he encountered an ancient wagon, its yoke tied with what one Roman historian later described as "several knots all so tightly entangled that it was impossible to see how they were fastened." That is as good description as any, for where we are just now.

"Never send to know for whom the bells tolls; it tolls for thee."

- John Donne, No Man is an Island

