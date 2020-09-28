Introduction

There's striking while the iron is hot, and then there's Chamath Palihapitiya filing for not one (not two) but three new SPACs the same week as his Social Capital II IPOB announced its combination with Opendoor (live on CNBC as the guest host of Squawkbox, nonetheless).

According to SpacInsider, Social Capital IV (IPOD/IPODU) will be $350 million, Social Capital V will be $650 million (IPOE/IPOEU), and Social Capital VI (IPOF/IPOFU) will be $1 billion. The units for each will all include ¼ of a warrant, and unsurprisingly given Chamath's background and track record in tech, all three will be focused on the technology sector.

Fundraising and Marketing Abilities

It comes as no surprise that Palihapitiya raised a significant amount of money for all three new offerings, but it is nonetheless an encouraging sign for interested investors because the size of a SPAC is one of the primary indicators of future success. As Seeking Alpha's SPAC expert Chris DeMuth Jr. has written, the size of the SPAC is key because…

One, SPAC size is based on a real market test: how much can sponsors raise? Two, SPAC sponsors have as much of a marketing role as an investing role between their IPO and de-SPACing. If they are out of favor, they are failing at their marketing role."

The size/fundraising aspect should be fairly self-explanatory - if there isn't much demand for shares or interest during the fundraising stage, there probably isn't going to be much demand or interest from investors in the public market. Moving on to the related marketing aspect, this is where the Social Capital SPACs can really differentiate themselves. An underrated benefit of investing in the Social Capital SPACs is the platform that Chamath has at his disposal. As noted by SpacInsider after IPOB's 30% surge on Tuesday after the announcement of the Opendoor combination, "Not many SPAC teams get to 'debut their combination' on CNBC, but Chamath is a marketing animal. Investor relations firms are going to have to re-think their playbook now that he's raised the bar."

Why is this important? With an unprecedented 100+ SPACs filing to go public this year and raising a record $40 billion (with several months to go), it is going to be increasingly difficult for each individual SPAC to stand out so one cannot overstate the power of the attention that Chamath is able to attract.

In addition to being one of the few SPAC CEOs who would be invited to pontificate about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), cryptocurrencies, their own SPACs and whatever else they please for an hour on Squawk Box, Chamath is also one of the hosts of the 'All In' podcast, which is ranked as one of the top tech podcasts on both Apple Music and Spotify. He has over 400,000 followers on Twitter and is a part owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. He has obviously attained notoriety from his first SPAC combining with Virgin Galactic (one of the SPACs that helped to set off this new era of heightened interest in these types of securities). In a space where track record is one of the key bellwethers for future success, who would you rather invest in a SPAC with, someone behind one of the most successful special purpose acquisition companies of all time (Social Capital Hedosophia/Virgin Galactic) and two additional prominent SPACs that are performing well thus far (IPOB and IPOC), or someone like Paul Ryan or Billy Beane?

Current Performance of IPOB and IPOC

Thus far, IPOB has returned about 35% to early investors. The stock debuted at a price of $10.81 and soared to as high as $18.08 immediately following the Opendoor announcement, before settling in at a price of $14.60 as of writing after the tech sell-off at the end of this past week. I would imagine that the share price will accelerate again when the merger becomes official and the ticker changes leading more retail investors to become aware of it.

IPOC is still pre-deal announcement but has still managed to compile a 22% return for early investors. Given the market's warm reception to IPOB's Opendoor combination announcement, my speculation would be that IPOC should give shareholders a similar bounce when they eventually make their announcement.

Skin in the Game

Another aspect of investing in the Social Capital SPACs that I like is the fact that Palihapitiya has some serious skin in the game. Pundits often talk about insider buying or insider ownership as a bullish indicator for a given stock. On All In, Palihapitiya revealed that he personally invests $100 million in each of his SPACs. I like the fact that the sponsor is willing to put not just his reputation but also his own funds on the line by putting his money where his mouth is and believe that this gives management better alignment with shareholder interests.

Risks and Outlook on the SPAC Space in General

Investing in SPACs can obviously be a risky proposition for those who are not a part of the sponsor team. Any investment in equities involves risks and SPACs come with the additional risk that investors do not know what company they will ultimately be investing in until a combination is announced. While many have rightfully pointed out that the majority of SPACs have traditionally failed to hold the $10 range after the initial excitement dies down, two emerging trends make me more optimistic about these SPACs specifically and the outlook for this class in general.

The first is that notwithstanding the recent slew of SAAS IPOs, an increasing number of large, high-quality companies seem to be eschewing the traditional IPO process in favor of mergers with SPACs (as well as companies like Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), and soon Palantir (PLTR) going public via direct listing). The other is that the recent success of high-profile SPACs like DraftKings (DKNG), Hyliion (SHLL) and Virgin Galactic (SPCE) plus the investor interest that this has attracted seem to be leading to the entrance of bigger and better sponsors into the space.

Some investors may feel that the market is too crowded with these SPACs which must be a sign of froth and that surely there cannot be this many companies worthy of going public out there. However, on the 'All In' podcast, Chamath Palihapitiya himself pointed out that in 2000 there were around 8,000 publicly-traded U.S. companies, whereas we currently only have about 4,000 publicly-traded companies. Thus, there is not a void of investable companies out there and investors should benefit from more of them becoming publicly available. With bigger, more well-funded and better-known sponsors coming into the space, this could create a virtuous cycle and persuade increasingly high-quality companies (that may not have considered doing so in the past) to go public via SPAC. On the aforementioned 'All In' podcast, Craft Ventures general partner and founding PayPal COO David Sacks described the advantages to going public via SPAC more eloquently than I can so I will quote him here.

The appeal of a SPAC to a founder… is that what founders are used to is doing private rounds. You agree on an amount raised, a valuation and it's a percent dilution and you're done. It's simple. When you IPO and need to raise money, it's not like that. You have to then work with an investment bank, they put together a book, you do a road show, you do this whole dog and pony thing, and you don't know how much money you are going to get at the end of that process or what the valuation is going to be… and then on top of that… statistically… the investment banks are going to rip you off. What a SPAC does is that it prices like a late stage private round. You just agree with a SPAC promoter on a valuation and an amount raised. On top of that, you get a direct listing to go along with it and all of a sudden you start trading as a public company. So a SPAC is like a combination of a direct listing plus a private round. I think that is going to be appealing to a lot of founders as they discover this more and more."

In addition to his role in helping PayPal become what it is today, Sacks has also been an early investor in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Palantir, and Airbnb (AIRB) amongst others and sold his company Yammer to Microsoft for $1.2 billion so he is certainly a valuable opinion on this topic.

For these reasons I am optimistic about the future of this space, particularly when it comes to the biggest SPACs with the most reputable sponsors and best management teams.

Execution Risk and Mitigating Factors

I would be remiss to not point out that an additional risk for investing in these three SPACs specifically is simply the question of whether the sponsor can truly juggle this many balls in the air at once. Between managing Social Capital, overseeing the combination between IPOB/Opendoor, looking for a target for IPOC in addition to finding and negotiating with quality targets for all three of these new SPACs, there is certainly room for execution risk here.

Announcing all three at once right after IPOB's combination could certainly remind some of the unveiling of the 'Big Three' era Miami Heat where Lebron James spoke of not winning 'not one, not two' but seven championships before the team had even taken the court. While this would perhaps be my biggest concern for IPOD/IPOE/IPOF, Chamath has always been incredibly active in this space and has always had a lot of irons in the fire. For example, his Social Capital fund currently has an interest in over 70 private companies focusing on technology across an array of sectors from healthcare to education to financial services. I am willing to give Palihapitiya the benefit of the doubt until he is proven wrong, as his track record is hard to argue with.

Additionally, I would imagine there would be some 'network effect' benefit here as Chamath and the Social Capital team will have already identified and met with numerous private companies for their previous SPACs and will continue to do so with these three new ones, so they will have some good ideas about what they want to target with each. Furthermore, potential targets will see the success Virgin Galactic and Opendoor have had in the public markets and could theoretically view Social Capital as a more advantageous suitor than many of the competing SPACs that may also be interested in combining with them. He is obviously talking his own book, but on 'All In', Chamath explained that to be an attractive sponsor to a founder "You have to marry operational insight and public market sophistication. The founder will begin to get really smart about being able to figure out if this person is just a financial arbitrager or if the person has enough operational experience to understand the business. Why? Because you have to be able to translate it to the public markets well."

Treasury-like Downside

While it may be obvious to experienced SPAC investors, I have noticed from comments in other articles that it is still worth mentioning that if a deal is not reached and investors eventually have their money returned, the $10 offering price plus interest accrued would at least serve as a backstop to risk, giving shareholders treasury-like downside with substantially higher upside in the event that a favorably-received deal is reached.

A Final Comment on SPACs Versus IPOs

I would like to make a final comment here that seems particularly relevant in the wake of several big IPOS this past week like JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), Unity Software (NYSE:U) and most relevantly, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). While some complain about the 'promotes' that SPAC sponsors make and they certainly have some flaws, I increasingly believe that the rise of these SPACs is a net positive development for the investing public in that it gives them a chance to get in on the ground floor and earn IPO-like returns before those returns are gobbled up by investment banks and their clients before most investors even have a chance to own them.

Take Snowflake for example - it was valued at $12.4 billion in its last round of private fundraising several months ago. Its IPO range was initially priced at $75-85 a share, before being increased to $120 a share, equating to about a $33 billion valuation. This is already about three times what the company was valued at in private valuation, but is at least understandable in that the company is trying to raise money and give an exit to private/VC investors and because it needs capital to fuel future growth. However, while the $33 billion valuation at $120 a share was already inflated from previous levels, shares opened at a price of $245 a share, for an approximate $70 billion valuation, double what the already-elevated valuation was priced at, and almost six times what the company was valued at just a few months ago. While this obviously worked out well for the investment banks, their clients and the VC/private equity investors who were able to make a successful exit, how much growth is left for the everyday investor buying in at $70 billion? (Furthermore, one could make the case that Snowflake itself left a lot of money on the table). A SPAC democratizes this process and gives everyone the chance to buy in at or near the $10 offering price as they wait for an announcement and gives investors a chance at IPO-like returns that they would ordinarily not have access to with a traditional IPO.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it will probably be several weeks before any of IPOD/IPODU, IPOE/IPOEU, and IPOF/IPOFU begin trading and more details will emerge. However, given the returns of the original Social Capital Hedosophia SPAC, IPOB, and IPOC thus far, combined with the size of these offerings and the demand that this indicates plus the sponsors' stellar track record (and unique ability to market each offering), I am interested in all three when they begin trading and believe that each would be worthy of a speculative position in investors' portfolios.

