These risks may be difficult to successfully manage.

PG&E has material long term risks with both availability and safe delivery of power, with associated financial and reputational liability.

Investment Thesis

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) is the largest investor owned utility in California, serving central and northern California.

PCG emerged from wildfire liability induced bankruptcy on 1 July 2020. Its financial status has been covered by recent Seeking Alpha articles; most recently here and here. I want to look further into the ongoing operational risks.

PCG faces significant risks in two separate areas: the long term availability of power under California's increasingly stringent Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS), and the ability to reliably and safely deliver that power to its customers.

With an established 2020 goal to limit "multiple, sustained power interruptions" to 170,000 customers in 2020, PCG literally has problems keeping the lights on today.

Management has only a limited ability to directly address the root causes of these risks, and to mitigate adverse impacts to PCG's finances and reputation.

PCG Basics

PCG serves about 5.5 million electricity and 4.5 million natural gas customers - residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, and gas storage, transmission, and distribution. We will focus here on the electricity business.

PCG buys most of the power it sells to its customers. Almost all of the power PCG does generate comes from nuclear, hydroelectric, and natural gas sources.

PCG owns, and delivers power to its customers, via 18,000 miles of high voltage transmission lines, and 107,000 miles of distribution lines.

Electricity customers usually buy a traditional bundled service, i.e. both power and delivery. Customers may buy only delivery service from PCG, while buying power from alternative providers, or self-generating part of their own power.

As a Californian utility, PCG faces complex constraints, and is closely tied to statewide power availability.

California Has Rules, Lots of Rules

California has a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) law which sets, for utilities such as PCG, the percentage of total retail sales of electricity that must come from certain renewable sources. The requirement for 2020 is 33%. In September 2018, SB 100 upped the requirement for 2030 at 60%, and further established a state policy that by 2045, 100% of electricity must come from RPS-eligible or carbon-free resources.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has imposed (per AB 2514) energy storage procurement targets, the largest in the U.S., for each of the investor-owned utilities (IOUs) in California, in total 1,325 MW to be implemented by 2024.

In parallel, California's governor issued an executive order in January 2018, to implement a new target of five million zero-emission vehicles on the road in California by 2030. On 23 September 2020, he issued another order effectively banning sales of gasoline cars in California by 2035.

Starting in 2020, another new mandate requires that most new residential construction have solar panels. In addition, about 15 jurisdictions have adopted or proposed restrictions on new natural gas hookups, widely used for water and space heating.

The California Power Availability Risk

PCG's power availability risk is a subset of California's power availability risk. So let's take a look at California.

There are two key points to keep in mind:

California generates only about 70% of the power it uses.

California plans to shut down over 50% of its current generation capacity.

California's grid operates as part of the Western Interconnection (WECC), which covers 11 Western states and two Canadian provinces. Power can flow within the WECC, limited by transmission line capacity, but very little power can enter or leave WECC.

Source: WECC

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently introduced the Hourly Electric Grid Monitor tool. This tool shows three regions in the WECC: California, Northwest, and Southwest, and provides the next few charts.

This graphic shows California's late afternoon demand on 26 September, the load balancing authorities (circles), and the interconnections to the rest of regional grid.

California imports more power than any other state. This graph shows the demand vs. import situation for a recent week, with power imported (total interchange on the graph) every hour of every day.

Imports come from both the Northwest and Southwest regions (all of the WECC outside California), and vary by time of day.

This Forbes article provides more detail on how both California and imported power is generated, and the overall state of play for 2018.

We can also see how power generated in California varies by hour, over a recent week. Note the sharp mid-day peak in solar, the hydro peak in the late afternoon, and the natural gas minimum as solar peaks.

If you remove natural gas and solar and rescale the graph, you can see more detail on the other sources. Hydro has a narrow peak, coal peaks (at about 1,700 MW this week) in the early evening, nuclear is a constant 2,200 MW. Wind had a good week, but varied by a factor of X30 during the week; 160 MW to 4900 MW. The low wind generation early in the week is notable. Other sources (geothermal, biomass, etc.) are fairly stable but small.

It's easy to see potential problems. Heavy dependence on imports, plans to shut down nuclear and natural gas generation, which provide about half of California's power, variable output from the planned replacement power sources. This is not just a theoretical issue, as we'll see shortly.

Could Solar and Wind Make up the Difference?

Some people believe the future is "solar by day, wind by night", with a bit of battery storage to fill in any gaps. I don't agree, and detailed why in a recent article Natural Gas Will Gain From Energy Storage Constraint. Keeping the lights on with these intermittent sources requires a huge amount of storage.

One specific PCG example: the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant delivers a steady 2,240 MWs. Replacing this with solar plus batteries, for a 12 hour dusk-to-dawn period, would require about 27 GWh of battery storage.

The CPUC describes California's and PCG's energy storage requirements and status here. Perhaps the key observation is that their GWh numbers are very small.

The Night the Lights Went out in California

As we said, not a theoretical problem. The lights can go out, and did, as recently as August 2020.

The California Independent System Operator, CASIO is the largest of the load balancing authorities in California, and is a fair proxy for the state. CASIO essentially manages the wholesale market for power.

In the event grid demand (plus a reserve) exceeds supply, CASIO will declare an emergency, and order utilities to turn off power, in what they call rotation block outages, and people call a rolling blackout.

This occurred on 14 August; over 400 thousands of customers across California lost power, including 220,000 PCG customers.

The graphs from CASIO below illustrate the issue. The first, net demand, shows the total grid demand, and the net demand (defined as total demand not met by solar or wind).

The unique scale on this graph highlights the contribution from solar and wind. Peak demand of 46,777 MW occurs at about 5 pm, but peak net demand of 42,177 occurs at 7:20 pm.

The second graph, Supply trend, includes the detailed status at 6:30 pm local time, about the time the rolling blackouts began. Total supply at that time is 46,329 MWs. Natural gas contributes 55% of this supply, Imports 15%, Renewables 14%. Note the rapidly declining contribution from Renewables.

The third graph, Renewables trend, includes the detail for Renewables at 6:30 pm:

Solar dominates renewables during the 24 hour period, going from 10,800 MWs at midday to essentially zero at 7:45.

The PCG Power Availability Problem

California's problem is PCG's problem. Similar to California:

PCG generates only 42% of the power they sell.

PCG plans to shut down 30% of their owned generating capacity by 2025.

PCG meets customer demand for electricity from a variety of sources, including PCG's own generation facilities, power purchase agreements from third parties, and purchases on the wholesale electricity market.

PCG Purchased Power

For the first 6 months of 2020, PCG purchased 58% of the power they delivered.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

PCG Generated Power

For 2019, 45% of the power generated by PCG came from the Diablo Canyon nuclear plants, and 18% from three gas fired plants.

Source: PG&E 2019 Form 10-K

PCG Power Generating Assets

Source: PG&E 2019 Form 10-K

Diablo Canyon, the last nuclear power plant in California, 2240 MW, is scheduled to be retired; Unit 1 in 2024, and Unit 2 in 2025.

PCG owns three natural gas fired plants; 657 MW Colusa Generating Station, 580 MW Gateway, and the 163 MW Humboldt. The plants are only about 10 years old.

PGG owns a hydroelectric system with more than 100 reservoirs and 66 powerhouses, with a maximum capacity of about 3900 MW. This system includes the 1200 MW Helms Pumped Storage facility.

PCG owns no wind and very minor solar generating assets.

Meeting the RPS Mandate

PCG expects to meet their RPS mandate by purchasing renewable power, largely solar and wind, from 3rd parties. The chart below shows actual 2019 renewable deliveries.

Source: 2019 10-K

PCG's Transmission and Distribution Risk

PCG's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) operations face a major risk with wildfires, and ongoing execution risk with grid modernization.

Customers have learned a new term - Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). A PSPS means the utility has preemptively shut off your power, usually under conditions of elevated fire risk. These shutoffs impact many customers, and may extend for hours or days.

The 2019 10-K recognizes this as a business risk. CPUC's 2018 statewide fire-threat map shows that approximately half of the Utility’s service territory and 30% of their overhead circuit miles face “elevated” or “extreme” fire danger. Specifically 25,000 distribution circuit miles and 5,500 transmission circuit miles, are in such high-fire threat areas, significantly more in total than other California IOUs.

This map from the California Energy Commission shows (in white) the very large T&D footprint for PCG.

PCG has a very large effort - billions of dollars - to reduce wildfire risk. But compare the acted-on miles in the 2020 plan to the 30,000 miles of lines in high risk areas.

Source: PCG 2020 Second Quarter Earning Presentation

In the same presentation, PCG notes a goal for 2020: 101 ignition incidents (i.e. "a power line involved fire incident... within the High Fire Threat District").

CalFire reports about 7900 incidents and 3.5 million acres burned so far during the 2020 fire season.

A recent Pro Publica article on wildfire management suggests that the basic problem isn't going away anytime soon...

Academics believe that between 4.4 million and 11.8 million acres burned each year in prehistoric California... California would need to burn 20 million acres — an area about the size of Maine — to restabilize in terms of fire.

As Seeking Alpha reports, insurance companies don't seem optimistic, at least in the near term, with current year liability insurance premiums about equal to wildfire coverage.

T&D Plate Not Full Yet?

At the same time, PCG must modernize their T&D grid to increase capacity, support more dynamic and complex flow of electricity, and connect intermittent energy sources, energy storage facilities, and EV infrastructure.

Although grid modernization is not unique to PCG, expectations for PCG could be characterized as more extensive, more rapid, and more driven by third party decisions than many other utilities. All of which increase execution risks.

Confidence Indicators?

PCG's Reliability goal for 2020 is for 3.12% of customers (that's about 170,000) will experience "multiple sustained outages".

It's worth noting that, Generac (GNRC), the leading provider of backup power systems, is setting records for sales in California.

Source: Generac Investor Presentation Aug 2020

How PCG's Situation Might Change

Imported power may become less available. This Forbes article notes the adverse impact that California's policies may have on generating capacity in other states in the Western Interconnect region. Dusk to dawn capacity may be a particular problem.

Vehicle electrification may materially increase demand. This could stress both power availability and T&D. The Pew Trust reports in Electric Cars will Challenge Stat Power Grids that electric vehicles will consume 5.4% of California's electricity by 2030. Longer term plans are more aggressive.

California may delay natural gas plant retirements. In fact, we have recently seen an example of this. Nine natural gas power plants, producing 3,750 MW, were scheduled to shut down in December 2020, over environmental objections. After the August rolling blackouts, the shutdowns were delayed, until 2021 for 3 plants and until 2023 for 6 units.

California might take over some or all of PG&E. The state of California has threatened, as recently as this spring, to enact a public takeover of PG&E. While this might be viewed as an attempt to gain leverage in the then ongoing bankruptcy negotiations, it remains a risk. San Francisco has separately expressed interest in creating a municipal power utility from PG&E assets in their area.

Investor's Take Away

PCG is cheap on a P/E metric compared to many other utilities.

However, PCG faces significant ongoing risks in two areas - securing enough power to meet customer demand, and actually delivering that power to customers. It is not clear that management has sufficient flexibility to meet those risks.

The 2025 shutdown of PCG's 2,200 MW Diablo Canyon nuclear plant will leave PCG, and the rest of California, even more heavily dependent on purchased and imported power, particularly during evening and night time hours.

California's RPS mechanism exacerbates the power availability problem, and constrains PCG's ability to manage this risk, compared to utilities outside California.

Despite liability limitations and multi-billion dollar efforts on wildfire mitigation, this may be a problem beyond PCG's control, with ongoing financial and reputation risk, up to the possibility of a public take over.

As a long term investor, I'd prefer utilities to be boring, and not repeatedly show up in my news feed. I choose to look elsewhere.

