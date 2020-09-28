Valuation is full at this time, which is why I am neutral on this name.

The company is trying to restart growth by focusing on the private loan market, but that is still a smaller part of the mix and success is not guaranteed.

Thesis

Navient (NAVI) started out its life as a Government-Sponsored Enterprise under Sallie Mae back in 1973 focused on servicing student loans. Today, the company is the leading educational loan servicer in the US covering 25% of all student loans. It primarily focuses on government-guaranteed loans (3/4th of mix) vs. private (1/4th of mix). The company went public back in 2014 and has promptly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

What is essentially leading to this underperformance is a two-fold problem that the company is facing. First, Navient is still heavily reliant on servicing federally guaranteed loans, which is slowly running off as Congress ended the program back in 2010. The company is trying to replace this with private loans, which is still a comparatively small component of the mix, albeit growing. However, the private loan book does come along with higher net interest margin at almost 3x that of the government-guaranteed book. This can help drive margin improvement as Navient's loan book continues to shift more towards private. The company also has a small processing business focused on healthcare and government customers that generated a decent amount of EBITDA of around $8 million in Q2.

However, overall, this dynamic of the shrinking government loan book has led to steady revenue declines, as illustrated below.

Profitability, on the other hand, measured on an EPS basis, has actually remained reasonably stable due to higher margins on the private loan book as well as efficiency improvements. However, unless we see a reversal in the revenue trend, this too will eventually start to go down, as there are limits to what can be done on a purely operational basis.

Oddly enough, although the government loan book is a negative to Navient just given that it's the driver of the revenue declines, it is also a positive in the sense that it provides the company a guaranteed cash stream over the next 20+ years as the portfolio runs off. This drives around $12-13/share of value, which is also incidentally where the company has traded for the last year pre-COVID-19. The company is obviously trading at a discount to that now due to concerns on the longer-term growth story (private loan originations), as well as possibility of increased loan provisions as the pandemic continues.

Regardless, there is a bull case here. Navient did acquire Earnest, which will be put alongside the company's own organic efforts to drive private loan originations. This hopefully will reignite Navient's revenue growth trajectory and, if they succeed, will likely lead to a meaningful valuation re-rate for the company. But given the pandemic and increasing competition in the space, that growth path is becoming increasingly uncertain, and that is why I remain on the sidelines on this name.

Risks

Navient is still heavily reliant on the government-guaranteed loan book that is slowly running off. Future growth will be dependent on the company growing its private loan book, which is in a more competitive space.

Revenues continue to decline, and although EBITDA is stable, there is a limit to the amount of efficiency gains Navient can complete. Thus, in order for EBITDA to remain stable in the longer term, the company will need to return to growth.

COVID-19 is another risk. The company does rely on new loan originations to an extent in order to drive revenue growth. If schools shut down or household financial situations worsen, this will most likely hit school attendance and, hence, new loans.

Valuation

Historically, Navient has traded at anywhere from ~3x to 6x P/E. Figuring out a proper valuation today is tough due to COVID-19-related disruptions. Investors essentially need to make epidemiological call on whether or not the economic impacts of COVID-19 will go away quickly or take more of a longer tail recovery trend.

Thus, the fairest way to value this company is by utilizing analyst EPS estimates for 2021, when hopefully the negative impacts of COVID-19 will be behind us. I'll be using a 3x multiple in my bid to be conservative just given the current macroeconomic environment. Based on this multiple and the $2.79 EPS estimate for 2021, we get to $8.37/share, which is not much upside from current levels.

Conclusion

If Navient can materially grow its private loan business, this could become a great growth stock, and buyers now will be rewarded by a very low valuation. However, there are material risks here not just in terms of executing this growth transition but also macroeconomic as well. Additionally, the valuation is full. Given this dynamic, I am neutral on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.