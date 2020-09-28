Australian Gold Juniors: Grade Is King

It's been a choppy few weeks in the precious metals sector, and a few heavily promoted low-grade explorers have taken it on the chin, with Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK:SPAZF) and International Tower Hill (THM) down over 45% from their highs. While resource grade is not everything in the sector when it comes to superior gold projects, we tend to see significant premiums for the highest-grade projects as everyone wants to have a position in the next Fosterville. Premiums during takeovers aside, high-grade projects typically have much lower costs and can produce a significant amount of gold each year even with a modest plant size, which leads to very reasonable upfront capex. This article compares valuations among the Australian gold juniors currently and shines a light on which names are stand-outs from a grade and resource size standpoint. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals Company Presentation)

It's been an exciting year for gold explorers with the strength we've seen in the gold (GLD) price, and while we've seen many discoveries made, the list of high-grade discoveries out there is getting smaller each year. The most recent high-grade name to be scooped up was Spectrum Metals, and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF) paid a massive premium for the project, acquiring it for over $200/oz. Given the gigantic premiums that most high-grade explorers enjoy and the fact that these projects can be company makers even if they're not acquired, it makes sense to keep a close eye on the sector's stand-out projects. Currently, there are only about ten stand-out names, with just two among the Australian juniors. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

I would generally classify high-grade as anything above 3.00 grams per tonne gold for near-surface deposits, and anything above 8.00 grams per tonne gold for underground resources. As the chart above shows, only two names meet these criteria: Musgrave Minerals (OTCPK:MGVMF), which is up 100% since my initial article, and Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF). These two companies have an average resource grade of 5.25 and 10.11 grams per tonne gold, respectively, and are massive outliers to their peers, as the chart displays. Currently, the average resource grade excluding these two companies for one million-ounce gold plus gold projects is 1.74 grams per tonne gold, while the median is 1.60 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Author's Chart)

For those unfamiliar, Musgrave Minerals' newest discovery is its Starlight Lode in the Murchison Province of Western Australia, where the company has reported some of the best gold intercepts in the past decade since January. They are as follows:

20-MORC-037: 42 meters at 77.3 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-031: 61 meters at 12.7 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-036: 22 meters at 21.0 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-033: 12 meters at 112.9 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-050: 6 meters at 54.4 grams per tonne gold

19-MORC-037: 45 meters at 11.8 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-018: 42 meters at 6.8 grams per tonne gold

Based on the intercepts reported and the current mineralized footprint of a 125-meter strike and up to 200-meter depths, I believe there's potential for 400,000 plus ounces at Starlight alone at above 8.0 grams per tonne gold. This should catapult the company's total resource to above 1.05 million ounces, from a current resource of 613,000 ounces, with a resource upgrade due before year-end.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals Company Presentation)

Moving over to Bellevue Gold, the company has had tremendous success in the past 12 months, increasing the resource at its Bellevue Gold Project from 1.53 million ounces to 2.26 million ounces. While a 2+ million-ounce resource might not seem all that significant with tons of projects out there at this size, it's the grade that is the big differentiator for Bellevue, with an average grade of 10.11 grams per tonne gold. Currently, there are few projects in Australia with over 1.25 million ounces and double-digit grades, even accounting for those held by majors, with the two most notable ones being Kirkland Lake's (KL) Fosterville Mine and Silver Lake's (OTCPK:SVLKF) Deflector Mine. Therefore, Bellevue Gold has a target on its back for mid-tier and major gold producers looking to scoop up high-grade ounces in the #1 mining jurisdiction worldwide (Australia). This is especially true as the past-producing Bellevue Gold Project benefits from over 25 kilometers of underground development, which would lower upfront capex to move into production if a construction decision is made at some point.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Bellevue Gold and Musgrave Minerals have two of the four highest valuations on an enterprise value per ounce basis, proving that high-grade projects are clearly in very high-demand. The only two outliers in this group are Capricorn Metals (CMM.ASX), which is set to go into production in June, which explains the premium valuation ($256.97/oz), and De Grey Mining (OTC:DGMLF) at $527.12/oz. The latter is likely to more than double its resource within 12 months based on its new Hemi discovery. Outside of these two, most names are concentrated in the $25.00 to $75.00/oz range per ounce with a resource grade of 1.0 to 2.50 grams per tonne gold, with very few commanding anywhere near the premiums that Musgrave and Bellevue Gold have currently. I have shared two charts above: one chart that includes De Grey Mining, and one that excludes the company. This is done to view the chart better as De Grey compresses the chart due to its status as a massive outlier.

(Source: Musgrave Minerals Company Presentation)

A rudimentary take on the above chart would suggest that Musgrave Minerals and Bellevue Gold are best to avoid, as one has to pay over $100.00/oz for them. In comparison, other juniors are available at below $50.00/oz. However, as noted earlier, high-grade projects typically allow for lower upfront capital, and higher grades generally translate to much lower operating costs. Besides, there's clear evidence that producers will pay up massively for these projects. Especially in Australia, there is a dearth of high-grade projects, but an abundance of operating mills with available capacity. The easiest way for mid-tier and major gold producers to increase their production is trucking ore from these higher-grade gold projects to increase their average feed grade. As we saw, Ramelius was willing to pay more than $200.00/oz for Spectrum for this exact purpose. Therefore, rather than writing off Bellevue and Musgrave for their lofty valuations, I believe investors should be watching them closely if we see sharp corrections.

(Source: Bellevue Gold Company Presentation)

The adage of 'buy low, sell high' or buy cheap and sell expensive doesn't work as well in the junior gold market, as the cheap names are sometimes there for a reason, and the expensive names tend only to get more expensive as they continue to add ounces. This is evidenced by the fact that Mariana Resources, Ventana Gold, Fronteer Gold, Andean Resources, and Aurelian Resources rarely dipped below a valuation of $100.00/oz, and were bought out for a minimum of $225.00/oz, and up to $400.00/oz. Therefore, for investors looking for world-class projects, Musgrave Minerals, Bellevue Gold, and De Grey Mining are three names to watch closely on the Australian Stock Exchange [ASX]. I don't see any as low-risk buys at current levels as they've appreciated significantly this year, but I would view any dips below A$0.45 on Musgrave Minerals as an opportunity to add exposure.

Musgrave Minerals (MGV.ASX), De Grey Mining (DEG.ASX), and Bellevue Gold (BGL.ASX) trade significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange but trade very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade these stocks is on the Australian Stock Exchange. There is significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.