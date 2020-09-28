Oil prices have come under pressure again, and the outlook isn't looking great. But Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) can still generate free cash flows with oil currently trading slightly below $40 per barrel. The company also benefits from having a solid hedge book and has the flexibility to cut its capital budget if the business remains challenging. Devon Energy, however, has above-average levels of debt, which makes it a higher beta play than some other shale drillers. But I think with a favorable debt maturity profile and strong liquidity, including more than $1.6 billion of cash reserves, the Oklahoma City-based oil producer can withstand the downturn.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The US oil prices averaged just $28 per barrel in the second quarter, which was arguably the most difficult period many oil producers have ever faced, but stabilized in the $40-$42 a barrel range in the subsequent months as oil demand recovered. Earlier this month, however, the commodity fell to around $36 per barrel, recovered to $40, and was at $39.86 at the time of this writing. The OPEC and its allies have recently talked about improving compliance with the planned production cuts and Saudi Arabia, the cartel's kingpin, seems prepared to do whatever it takes to support oil prices. But OPEC and its partners can't do anything about soft demand.

The threat of a second wave of the coronavirus, which can push oil demand lower, has been growing. Many countries around the world are struggling to contain the pandemic. India, one of the world's largest crude oil consumers, is seeing a record number of new infections. Some reports indicate that the coronavirus could be staging a comeback in Europe, with the UK recently warning that it is near a "tipping point" as new cases rise. Some parts of the United Starts are also seeing an increase in cases. If infections continue to surge, then it could force governments around the world to adopt a wave of new travel restrictions, hurting oil demand, and pushing prices lower. Although WTI has recovered after falling close to mid-$30s a barrel last week, we are not out of the woods yet and the path ahead looks difficult.

In this backdrop, Devon Energy will likely continue to adopt a cautious stance by focusing on preserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet. I think the company is well prepared to face the high-$30s to low-$40 a barrel oil prices. That's because by cutting costs and lowering capital expenses, the company has brought its cash flow breakeven level down to $35 per barrel, with maintenance capital of around $950 million earmarked for 2021. At $39 oil, Devon Energy can generate enough cash flow from operations to fund both capital expenditures and dividends. Note that the company has budgeted a slightly higher capital plan for 2020 of $950 million to $1 billion, which means that its cash flow breakeven level might also be higher than $35 per barrel, but I don't expect the company to face a major cash flow shortfall at this price. At $40 oil, I expect the company to deliver free cash flows which should be enough to fund most, if not all, of the dividends.

Also, Devon Energy has downside protection with crude oil hedges, which I think minimizes the chances of it facing a large cash flow shortfall this year, even if oil remains weak and volatile. For 3Q20, the company has hedged 87,500 bpd of oil production using swaps with a weighted average price of $37.02 per barrel and 47,500 bpd using two-way collars with average floor and ceiling prices of around $51 and $61 respectively. For 4Q20, Devon Energy has hedged 88,000 bpd of output using swaps at $36.28 per barrel and 39,500 bpd using two-way collars with floor and ceiling of $51 and $61 respectively. This means that more than 90% of the company's oil production for H2-2020 is covered with crude oil hedges, as per my estimate. I expect the company's oil production to stabilize at 140,000 to 145,000 bpd in the second half of the year. Therefore, I think the company's cash flows likely won't decline sharply, even if oil prices crash again in 2020.

What I also like about Devon Energy is that it has the option of further reducing its CapEx requirements for next year and bring its cash flow breakeven point lower, if it faces an unfavorable oil price scenario. The company is on track to end 2020 with 100 drilled but uncompleted wells. If it experiences lower-than-expected oil prices in 2021, then it can start working through this DUC inventory, instead of drilling new wells. This will bring its maintenance capital down from $950 million to $750 million, helping the company in preserving cash flows.

Image: DVN Investor Presentation, 2Q20

This is not to say Devon Energy is without risks. The company carries above-average levels of debt. It ended the second quarter with a total debt of $4.29 billion which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 133% which is substantially higher than the peer median of 60%, as per my calculation. This makes Devon Energy a higher risk oil stock as compared to other E&P companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) that maintain a strong balance sheet.

The debt load and the associated financing costs will weigh on the company's financial performance. Moreover, the debt limits the company's ability to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks with free cash flows, since some of that excess cash is used for debt reduction purposes (assuming the company operates in a healthy oil price environment and generates strong levels of free cash flows). Furthermore, a large debt load makes it difficult for the company to stand firm in tough scenarios with oil prices staying below $35 per barrel for an extended period. In this situation, Devon Energy might burn cash flows and could end up drawing funds from its revolving credit facility to bridge the funding gap, further stretching its balance sheet.

That being said, I think the risks associated with an above-average debt load get mitigated in large part by two factors. Firstly, Devon Energy has a highly favorable debt maturity profile. The company isn't facing any significant (>$500Mn) near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturities relate to 5.85% notes worth $485 million due December 2025 and 7.5% notes worth $73 million due September 2027. A vast majority of the company's debt starts to mature from mid-2041, which means it has ample time to devise a plan to gradually bring down its debt.

Image: DVN 10-Q Filing for 2Q20

Furthermore, Devon Energy benefits from having robust liquidity of $4.7 billion, which includes $1.67 billion cash and $3 billion available from the revolving credit facility that's currently fully undrawn. Its cash position will likely strengthen further after the company closes the Barnett Shale asset sale in and collects cash proceeds of $300 million early-October. It will return $100 million to shareholders through a special dividend and I think the remainder will be used to shore up the cash reserves. If the company generates free cash flows, then that will further solidify its cash position, which can then be used for funding dividends and reducing debt.

Devon Energy has previously said that it intends to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of debt in the near future. If, however, oil prices turn out weaker than expected, then Devon Energy might use some of its cash to repay notes maturing in 2025 and 2027 and hold on to the rest to finance any possible cash flow shortfall.

Data by YCharts

For these reasons, I think Devon Energy can face a difficult future, even though it carries above-average levels of debt, and post solid earnings and cash flow growth if oil prices recover. The stock has fallen by 18% in the last four weeks and is priced 4.5x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below its five-year average of 8.3x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. This also makes Devon Energy one of the cheapest stocks among large-cap E&Ps. In my opinion, those investors who hold a long-term bullish view on oil prices should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.