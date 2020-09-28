Marinus Pharmaceuticals provides updates for pivotal epilepsy study

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) reported that it has met the conditions with regard to its protocol raised by the FDA. The protocol-related questions were in relation to the registrational Phase 3 trial for refractory status epilepticus. The company is now ready to start enrolment for the clinical trial.

Marinus submitted an amended protocol to the FDA in July this year. It now expects the first patient to be enrolled in the trial in October. The company has already selected more than 55 sites out of the proposed 80 sites likely to be added in the trial. It expects top line data from the trial to be available in the first half of 2022.

Marinus reported that in its recent Phase 2 trial of RSE, status epilepticus was controlled at a median time of five minutes after starting ganaxolone. No patient progressed to requiring IV anesthesia for controlling seizures within 24 hours, fulfilling the primary endpoint of the trial. The development program is partly funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The Phase 3 RAISE Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. This involves SE patients who have failed benzodiazepines and two or more second-line intravenous anti-epileptic drugs. The trial is likely to have nearly 125 patients. These patients will be randomized to receive ganaxolone or placebo adjunctive to standard of care. The trial has been designed with greater than 90 percent power to detect a 30 percent efficacy difference between ganaxolone and placebo.

The ganaxolone cohort will be administered an IV bolus, followed by a 36-hour infusion and a subsequent 12-hour taper for a total 48-hour treatment period. This protocol targets a plasma concentration of greater than or equal to 500ng/mL for 12 hours. In this case, the target concentration is similar to Phase 2 trial, but the duration has been increased by 50 percent.

The co-primary endpoints for the RAISE trial include proportion of patients with SE cessation within 30 minutes of treatment initiation without other medications for the treatment of SE and proportion of patients with no progression to IV anesthesia for 36 hours following treatment initiation.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals is mainly invested in the development of treatments for rare seizure disorders. Its lead drug candidate, Ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors. It works by targeting specific areas in the brain deemed responsible for anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms. The main aim is to maximize the therapeutic reach of this drug candidate to patients in both chronic care and acute settings. The company has robust development pipeline with products at different stages of development. It is currently carrying out a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex.

Investment Thesis: The company’s lead drug candidate ganaxolone has provided positive data for various indications, including CDKL5 deficiency disorder. The stock recently saw massive surge and may show some pullback in the near future.

MediciNova reports data from MN-166 trial for peripheral neuropathy

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) announced results from its trial involving MN-166 for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. The data showed that co-administration of MN-166 (ibudilast) with oxaliplatin caused improvement or stabilization of oxaliplatin-induced neurotoxicity in the majority of participants treated with oxaliplatin.

The main aim of this prospective, open-label, sequential crossover study was to evaluate the potential of MN-166 in reducing reduce acute peripheral neuropathy symptoms in patients with metastatic upper gastrointestinal or colorectal cancer. Yuichi Iwaki of MediciNova said, “We are very pleased to report positive results from this study. Acute neurotoxicity, which predicts chronic CIPN, usually recurs with oxaliplatin chemotherapy and in most cases, patients experience worsening of neurotoxicity symptoms with continued chemotherapy.”

The data showed that a majority of participants experienced either an improvement or no worsening of neurotoxicity with MN-166 (ibudilast) treatment. This finding was observed across all neurotoxicity measures. The OSNS assessment showed that 12 out of 14 participants experienced acute neurotoxicity (Grade 1 or 2) in both cycles. Out of these 12 participants, 10 were unchanged, while the other 2 saw improvement in their symptoms from Grade 2 to Grade 1 with the co-administration of MN-166.

As per Pharmacokinetic analysis, there was no impact of the drug candidate on systemic exposure of oxaliplatin. MN-166 is small molecule macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) inhibitor and phosphodiesterase (PDE) -4 and -10 inhibitor. It works by inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also aids in boosting neurotrophic factors. The drug candidate is being developed for a wide range of indications, including ALS, progressive MS, degenerative cervical myelopathy and glioblastoma.

MediciNova is mainly investment in the development of small-molecule therapeutics. Its current focus areas are the development of the BC-PIV SARS-COV-2 vaccine for COVID-19 and MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders.

Investment Thesis: MediciNova is expected to have multiple catalysts coming up in the near future. Any positive news on its COVID-19 vaccine program is likely to have a positive impact on the stock price.

Exact Sciences shoots up on encouraging liquid biopsy data

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) presented robust data for its liquid biopsy test. The company is collaborating with Mayo Clinic for the development of this test. The test is designed to identifying different types of cancers, such as esophageal, liver, lung, ovarian, pancreatic and stomach cancers.

Exact Sciences stated that the test showed overall sensitivity of 86 percent at a specificity of 95 percent in initial results. For esophageal cancer, the sensitivity was 89 percent, while for liver cancer, it was 83 percent. The sensitivity levels for pancreatic cancer and stomach cancer were 90 percent and 87 percent respectively. The company has collected more than 3,500 samples from all cancer stages.

The company stated that the ability to test for different cancers through single blood draw will allow the patients to initiate their treatment in a prompt manner. Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences, said, “This serves as a fuel now for us to be able to press on the accelerator and move rapidly into product development.”

Exact Sciences has shown robust growth in the recent past. The company boosted its presence in the market by acquiring Genomic Health Inc. This $2.8 billion deal was concluded last year and helped Exact Sciences expand into diagnostics for breast cancer. The acquired company had Oncotype DX in its portfolio, which help predict the probability of breast cancer recurrence. It is also helpful in determining the efficacy of chemotherapy. Exact Sciences also acquired two more diagnostic companies this year.

Investment Thesis: The stock showed impressive recovery after hitting the bottom during the pandemic. The company has shown robust long-term perspective, with impressive organic growth coupled with the strategy of acquisitions for fueling growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.