On December 4, 2019, after years of operating as separate companies, Viacom and CBS completed a merger reuniting the companies under the name ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). ViacomCBS owns some of the most well-known names in entertainment content, including CBS, Paramount, Showtime, Simon & Schuster (which is reportedly for sale), Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

Year to date, as of the close on September 25, 2020, its Class B stock is down almost 30 percent. On August 6, 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter ending June 30 of $1.25. On an annualized basis, that would be equivalent to $5.00 earnings per share, which would result in a price-to-earnings ratio of 6 based on last Friday’s closing price. Reported GAAP EPS was $0.77, which would translate to an annualized P/E of under 10 based on last Friday’s closing price. The company also currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24, yielding 3.25 percent.

As the historical average P/E of the S&P 500 is often around 15, and the current trailing S&P 500 P/E ratio is around 36, if we assign a 15 P/E, one might expect an average company with the capacity to earn five bucks a share to trade over $75 a share. Viacom’s most recent closing price of $29.53 is a fraction of that, suggesting possible market skepticism about the company’s future.

Some bearish reasons for this skepticism may include the ongoing impact of consumers cutting the cord, worries over too many streaming services, and concerns that the company is not large enough to compete with competitors with higher market capitalizations, such as Disney (DIS) or Netflix (NFLX).

However, for reasons I outline below, investors may want to consider whether the company’s library and sports rights may help it succeed despite these perceived obstacles.

Cord-Cutting May Be Bad For Cable Subscription Sellers But Great For Content Producers

The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2019, large American cable and satellite TV providers lost 5.5 million traditional pay-TV subscribers, compared with 3.2 million in 2018. To put that in perspective, Variety reported in July that the total number of pay TV subscribers in the USA is about 83 million, down from a peak of 105 million subscribers in 2010.

Such a large decline might explain the large short interest in ViacomCBS of almost 102 million shares as of September 15, 2020. Perhaps short-sellers are assuming a continual decline in cable TV subscriptions, accelerated by a pandemic, may translate to poor results for a company like ViacomCBS. Specifically, shorts may be focusing on revenues earned from advertising on its channels, along with revenues earned from fees for making its channels available to cable and satellite TV providers.

If that is the reason for the short interest and the current ViacomCBS stock price, I note that cable TV demand is not the same thing as desirable sports and entertainment content demand. The fact that consumers are tired of paying for bundles of channels they don’t want, sold by cable companies acting like monopolies, does not mean consumers are tired of paying for the content they want to see.

Consumers are voting with their wallets to pay for the specific content they want, on demand. That is good news for popular and critically acclaimed content producers who are able to get content before audiences via popular alternatives to cable subscriptions.

In the case of ViacomCBS, the company’s most recent earnings report highlighted: “Affiliate revenue increased 2%, reflecting growth in station affiliation and retransmission fees, as well as subscription streaming revenue, which more than offset declines in pay-TV subscribers.”

In other words, cord-cutting does not seem to be a negative for revenue related to fees. The company did see year-over-year 26 and 27 percent declines in cable and network advertising revenue, respectively. However, that quarter included April, May and June, which were obviously hit by pandemic-related issues.

Part of that revenue decline was attributed to a loss in NCAA coverage advertising revenue due to the NCAA Final Four cancellation on account of COVID-19. Investors may want to consider the longer-term picture of the return of NCAA basketball revenues, whenever the tournament is able to safely be scheduled in the future.

ViacomCBS Recognized Years Ago The Importance of Content On Any Platform

In 2016, it was reported that CBS and AT&T’s Turner will share the rights, including streaming rights, to NCAA men’s basketball Final Four games until 2032. During a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McMarcus had this to say:

“One of the most important elements of the deal was however people consume media in the year 2032, we have those rights along with Turner... That’s whether through laptops, mobile phones, Apple TV, however people are consuming media.”

The reference to Apple TV (AAPL) is of note because in August 2020, Apple announced that its U.S. Apple TV+ subscribers could now get ViacomCBS streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime for an additional fee of $9.99 per month (with both services included for the one price).

That price represented a discount from the $9.99 monthly CBS All Access subscription fee and $10.99 monthly fee from Showtime’s streaming service at the time of the announcement. However, if people are fed up with cable but still want to view sports like the NCAA men’s basketball final four, Apple is a company with historically high customer service ratings relative to cable TV providers and a wide reach of potential cord-cutters in the USA and around the world.

ViacomCBS reported 16.2 million paid streaming subscribers for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company also reported 26.5 million monthly active users for its Pluto ad-supported streaming service, which it noted was the number one ad-supported streaming service in the U.S. This compares to 193 million paid subscribers at Netflix and over 60 million reported Disney+ paid subscribers.

ViacomCBS has announced it plans to rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount+ in 2021. However, with so many different streaming options in the market and coming to the market, it is reasonable to wonder how many services consumers actually want and can afford.

As pointed out above, I believe that consumers are willing to pay for high-quality sports and entertainment content, and the method of consuming that content may change. We can get a general idea of how much consumers may be willing to pay for streaming services by looking at how much they have historically paid for cable and satellite TV subscriptions.

How Many Streaming Service Subscriptions Can Consumers Afford?

A data analytics study released in 2019 found that 70 percent of those surveyed in countries including the United States and Canada felt there were too many streaming services, and 87 percent worry whether these services will ultimately be too expensive.

In October 2019, Consumer Reports published a report entitled “How Cable Companies Use Hidden Fees to Raise Prices and Disguise the True Cost of Service.” The report noted that in 2018, the average monthly cable bill in the United States was $217.42. Of this number, $37.11 per month was attributed to cable and television provider service fees.

Based on these numbers, that means cord-cutters may have $217 a month to spend on other streaming subscriptions. Further, there may be an incentive for cable TV operators to reduce their $37 monthly fees to maintain subscription levels, and if they were to do that, consumers may spend some of that money on other streaming services.

According to Consumer Reports, “Based on the total number of U.S. cable subscribers and our findings, cable companies could be making an estimated $28 billion a year from charging company-imposed fees.”

Let’s put $28 billion in perspective: in Netflix's most recently reported quarter ending June 30, 2020, the company reported $6.148 billion in revenue. That is equivalent to $24.6 billion on an annualized basis. That means 2018 cable fees in America alone exceeded the annualized revenue of Netflix. In its most recent quarter, ViacomCBS reported $6.275 billion of revenue, which equals $25.1 billion on an annualized basis.

In a competitive world where cable operators are showing overlapping content of streaming services, there is an economic incentive for cable operators to lower cable fees to try to quell a continuously declining subscriber base, which in theory results in savings that consumers could apply to new streaming services. In other words, the elimination of these fees could theoretically create a company with revenue the size of Netflix or ViacomCBS. And if the fees are not lowered and more consumers continue to leave cable, they, on average, may have $217 a month in savings that can be applied to multiple streaming services.

Is ViacomCBS Big Enough To Compete?

Of course, not every streaming service will be successful. However, when analysts suggest that ViacomCBS is not large enough to compete, it is worth looking at its library size. The company has stated that is has over 20,000 episodes and movies in its CBS All Access library, and plans to increase that to 30,000 by the time of the launch of Paramount+.

In April 2019, Variety reported a research firm estimated that Netflix had 47,000 episodes and 4,000 movies (51,000 in total), and Disney+ would launch with 7,500 episodes and 500 movies (8,000 in total).

With a library in the tens of thousands, I would argue that ViacomCBS can compete with other large competitors that also have large libraries, especially when one considers some of the most popular shows on Netflix include older content like Friends and The Office.

In regards to sports content, as mentioned, CBS has NCAA rights which it shares through 2032. It also reportedly has shared PGA TV rights until 2030, although beginning in 2022, Disney's ESPN+ will have streaming rights for golf (albeit limited rights during CBS broadcasts according to CNBC). CBS also has the rights to the 2021 Super Bowl, where 30-second ads will reportedly cost $5.5 million, in addition to its current shared NFL TV rights, which are reportedly set to expire in 2022. Obviously, whether CBS will be able to renew NFL rights and on what terms will influence the company and its stock price.

Further, unlike some giant competitors, ViacomCBS is a content pure play. Unlike larger market cap competitors like Disney and NBCUniversal owner Comcast (CMSCA), it does not currently have to focus on issues like attendance at amusement parks and any related losses in those operations during a pandemic.

Conclusion

ViacomCBS owns a large content library and owns current and future sports rights. While cable TV may be on the decline, that does not mean the companies that own the content being shown on cable need to be in decline. ViacomCBS highlighted this in its latest report, stating that streaming revenue more than offset any fee decline revenue.

In a market trading at a multiple over 30, with many companies losing money, readers may want to look further at ViacomCBS, which trades at a very low P/E ratio and has a large streaming library along with various current and long-term sports rights.

