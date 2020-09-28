When stock can be bought below a business's value, it is probably the best use of cash. - Warren Buffett

The small-cap universe is full of hidden gems than are getting buried under the weight of the overall market and Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is one of those gems. "Small-caps continue to disappoint, which hasn't been surprising over the first two weeks of September. The general underperformance of this group could be signaling a lack of confidence in the economic recovery, something which has lately been getting confirmed by strength in Treasuries," wrote the Lead-Lag Report this week. GHC stock has been weak throughout 2020, but with the newly announced dividend and share buyback, the stock looks ready for purchase.

Graham's stock pushed ahead of its 50-day moving average in the middle of July and has since tested that level and been able to stay above it. It is now pushing up against its 200-day average. The 200-day average is still in decline, but the rate of decline has been slowing.

GHC announced up to a 12% stock repurchase plan for Class B shares and kept its dividend intact at $1.45 per share. This gives Graham a 13% cash payout ratio, which is equal to its 10-year average. Free cash flow turned positive in the second quarter to almost $94 million and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. So even though Graham has struggled like many companies through the pandemic and economic shutdown, management feels confident in the company's future earnings to keep the dividend steady.

Graham Holdings Company is a compilation of many business, but it may be getting too diversified from its core holdings. The two main business segments are Education and Television Broadcasting. These include names most of us are familiar with, such as Kaplan educational products and test preparation services. The Television Broadcasting division operates out of Detroit, Houston, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Except for Detroit, it owns broadcast networks in highly populated and growing areas of the country. The company's other business divisions range from home hospice care to restaurants to a custom framing company. The "other businesses" are starting to grow to be a larger segment of the GHC. For the six months ending June 30, they represent 12% of operating revenue, which is a 3% jump from the same period a year ago.

Education is still the core of Graham Holdings. Many of Graham's close competitors are private companies such as Apollo Education Group, Strayer Education and Capella Education, which makes comparisons difficult. From an historical perspective, the Education division suffered during the pandemic with many institutions cancelling standardized testing. Education's revenue dropped by 7% in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The impact of Covid-19 is to blame because Kaplan serves a "significant number of students who travel to other countries to study a second language". So, the travel restrictions and school closures directly impacted GHC's bottom line. GHC was able to realign the Education division quickly by moving completely online. Graham continues to streamline the division with additional Separation Incentive Programs to reduce the overall employee headcount, but it did need to take a $10.2 million impairment charge and $5 million pension charge in the second quarter. Without these charges, the income would have only been flat for the second quarter compared to 2019. Even though the division will continue to be impacted in 2020, expect to see this division move to growth with a backlog of students taking standard testing and international students opting to travel and quarantine abroad.

The Healthcare division was a highlight of the second quarter and investors should expect continued growth. With the receipt of government assistance through the Federal CARES Act, GHC was able to show a jump in operating income of more than 200% for the quarter compared to last year. With the majority acquisition of CSI Pharmacy Holding Company, which coordinates the prescriptions and nursing care for patients receiving in-home infusion treatments, driving growth. Even though the home health care segment saw declines in the first half due to Covid-19, expect more patients to request home health care going forward to avoid in-patient facilities that have experienced high levels of Covid-19 within their patients.

Given the expected growth in each division, GHC looks inexpensive. At a current PE of 13.15, it is well below its historical average of 18.5. GHC has a solid balance sheet by keeping its long-term debt steady. The company has been growing shareholder equity steadily over the past five years.

Compared to the overall small-cap market, Graham underperformed for the year but is starting to break out. Since the March 23 low, GHC has outperformed the small-cap ETF by 5.7%, with most of that outperformance coming in the past month. This may be the right time to join a growing company in an under-looked segment of the market.

