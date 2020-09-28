Despite the many billions being paid, this deal is just a rounding error as the overall thesis remains one of diversified growth and an adaptive organization.

Microsoft (MSFT) surprised the market a bit last week by announcing a bolt-on acquisition, that is in relative terms as the company is spending a lot of money in absolute terms. The purchase of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks comes at a $7.5 billion price tag, thereby representing just half a percent of the enterprise value of the company!

Needless to say, the deal is just a drop in the bucket, as the underlying trends of Microsoft and diversified growth engines almost guarantee revenue growth for quite some time to come. While expectations are a bit high, it is the sheer pace of growth, diversified growth engines, all in combination with uncertainty and the low interest rate environment, which cleared the road for the run-up seen in the share price.

Unfortunately, quality comes at a price, yet if multiples contract to let's say 25 times forward earnings at around $170, I look forward to start initiating a position.

Another Bet On Games

Microsoft has reached a deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks, a large privately-held game developer and publisher. Microsoft understands the potential of this market with more than 3 billion people playing games for fun, connection and to escape from reality. Gaming is among the strongest growing forms of entertainment, in a global industry set to surpass $200 billion next year.

Microsoft will pay $7.5 billion in cash for the company and besides doubling down on the gaming bet, it furthermore adds Bethesda's franchises for the Xbox. The deal is quite substantial as Bethesda employs over 2,000 workers in its Softworks, Game Studios and other divisions. Among the more recognized and older names, DOOM, Quake and Wolfenstein.

Note that both companies have been cooperating for years already, and they know each other well, with executives calling the deal a natural outcome of a partnership which has been going on for years. Unfortunately, no financial details were announced other than that the deal is immaterial to earnings upon closing of the deal.

While a $7.5 billion deal by no means is small, it is relatively small for a company like Microsoft. This is perfectly illustrated by simply looking at the share count of the company, standing at just over 7.6 billion, indicating that the deal tag comes in at just below a dollar per share!

A Small Update

With Microsoft having released its fiscal year 2020 results in July, we can look at the pro-forma implications, but given the deal tag we know that the impact is likely very small. Furthermore, with no revenue or earnings contribution reported, we cannot even construct these numbers, but we know that the impact is likely very small. We know that some information providers have classified the business with revenues in excess of half a billion, yet that is pretty much all the information I could find.

GAAP numbers from Microsoft reveal $143.0 billion in sales in 2020, up 15% in constant currency terms. Impressive is that operating earnings (again talking GAAP here) were up exactly $10 billion to $52.9 billion, equivalent to 37% of sales! Net earnings came in at $44.3 billion, or $5.76 per share, indicating that it can buy the equivalent of ZeniMax about every other two months just from retained earnings!

With net cash balances at more than $73 billion, these will fall about ten percent, still good for about $9 per share in net cash. Given the formidable revenues and earnings numbers, it is quite obvious that the purchase of ZeniMax and its impact on the results truly has the effect of just a rounding error.

Just like the wider sector, shares have seen a small correction in recent weeks (albeit after a big momentum run in recent months) having fallen from a high of $232 towards $207, indicating that operating assets trade around $200 at the moment.

At these levels, shares trade at 34 times earnings and while the multiple in the past was low as Microsoft might have been something of a dysfunctional tech conglomerate, this of course has all changed. Management has not only reignited growth, it has furthermore bolstered margins with well-targeted deals, change of business models and other initiatives. Examples of all this include Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, Dynamics 365, Azure, Xbox and Surface, among others. To find more coverage on the actual numbers and growth dynamics, I refer to this article, in which I covered the 2020 earnings back in August.

A Few Final Thoughts

Since the release of the 2020 results, little news arrived other than that it seems that the company is not active in the TikTok race (anymore). I see no reason why investors could not look forward to 10% revenue growth this year, leaving potential for earnings of $6.25-$6.50 per share in the current year. In this low interest rate environment that implies a forward earnings multiple of around 30 times, yet if the earnings yield would increase to 4%, I would be compelled to start initiating, which after adding back the net cash position, this works down to $170 per share.

That might seem like a stretch, but we actually started the year around those levels, as one would need to see a near 20% pullback to see these levels. While this looks like a stretch, almost anything (or certainly a lot) is possible on financial markets these days.

Instead of relying on its office monopoly, which the company did for years, I like the move to focus away from hardware to not just new software, but actually intelligent software, with the company having a real strategy for collaboration (Teams), savvy social (LinkedIn). The company has essentially created a business which should do well in normal circumstances, and thrive (at least in the near term) in pandemic conditions.

This increased feeling of entrepreneurship is also seen in the M&A strategy as this is not the first multi-billion purchase of the company. A few larger deals in recent years, all valued at over a billion, includes the purchase of Affirmed Networks at over a billion earlier this year to bolster 5G networking capabilities. Development platform GitHub was acquired at $7.5 billion in 2018, while LinkedIn was acquired for $26 billion in 2016. Between all these deals, many deals were announced with deal tags which were not reported, or ran at levels in the several hundreds of millions.

For now, it is time to exhibit some patience, although I would not rule out that in this environment even long-term investors in Microsoft might look forward to decent returns, but here and now I am not chasing the stock, looking for a more compelling entry point.

