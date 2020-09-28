Since I wrote my bullish piece on Xylem Inc. (XYL) in late May, the shares are up about 28% against a gain of 10.25% for the S&P 500. A reader has asked for an update on this name, and I’m positively obsessed with giving the people what they want, so here we go. The company has obviously released financial results since, so that demands some commentary. Also, a stock that’s trading at $83 is, by definition, more risky than the same stock when it’s trading at $65. This means that I need to comment on the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

Finally, my recent options history here is interesting (to me at least) because it presents a caveat to what I wrote in my latest article about put options. Specifically, it’s not always the case that the returns from short puts are meager relative to a long stock that rises rapidly in price. If an investor sells an at the money put option, their returns are potentially quite healthy, as in this case. More on that below.

I know that you're a busy group of people, dear readers. I also strongly suspect that you could be doing much more fun things than reading some article written by me. For that reason, I'll try to save you some time and offer up my conclusions early. I think Xylem is an excellent investment long term at the right price. The problem is that the shares are currently about 25% above what I consider to be a reasonable price, and I therefore think investors would be wise to avoid shares at the moment. That said, there is obviously value here, and I think investors can earn a return by selling the puts described below.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous article on the name, I described why I consider the dividend to be sustainable here, so I’ll not go over that well-trodden ground. Suffice to say, though, that the company has treated shareholders well over the past five years by growing the dividend at a CAGR of about 11%. The trend seems to be intact, in light of the fact that dividends per share increased about 8% in the latest period relative to the last.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good financial news ends in my estimation. In spite of the fact that Xylem is an essential service, revenue was ~11.5% lower in the first half of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago, and gross profit was down about 15.7%. Net income absolutely cratered, down just over 68%. The company managed to reduce the cost of revenue, SG&A, and R&D by 9%, 2%, and 5% respectively, but this wasn’t enough to stem the losses. Tellingly, the company’s payout ratio is currently well over 100%. This obviously isn’t sustainable.

There’s little risk that the company’s dividend will be cut or suspended, though, as the firm has increased its long-term debt by about 48%, and is now sitting on just over $1.57 billion in cash. I’ll leave it to readers to discuss whether it’s reasonable or not to take on increased debt in order to maintain the promise of future dividend increases.

In spite of the soft half year, I still believe that the dividend is reasonably well covered, and I would be happy to buy more of these shares at the right price in order to lock in those future dividends.

The Stock

My regular readers know that I consider valuation to be at least as important as anything else. I can point to my own history with Xylem as a demonstration of my philosophy. When I first wrote about the name, I suggested investors avoid it because of concerns about valuation. The shares then dropped dramatically in price. I was more lucky than good in this circumstance. When the shares returned to a more reasonable valuation, I changed my mind and recommended investors buy the name. I think my capacity to switch polarity demonstrates that I’m willing to buy or sell based on valuation.

I like stocks that are cheap because, in my view, they offer the best combination of lower risk and higher return. They’re less risky because the market is relatively immune to another piece of bad news coming out of the name. If the company has offered 9 pieces of bad news, and these have driven the stock lower, there’s not much that the 10th piece of negative news will do. On the other hand, if the company offers a positive surprise, the stock may rise rapidly on the unexpected news.

I judge whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways. First, I look at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The more that the market is paying for $1 of future economic benefit, the more risky the investment. To put my views on this stock in context, I eschewed the name when the P/E was around 36.75. That valuation seemed too expensive to me at the time, but is downright cheap relative to where the shares are trading today, per the following.

Source: YCharts

In spite of the relatively soft quarter, the market is paying about 63% more per $1 of future earnings than they did when I recommended avoiding the shares. Please note also that the shares are trading at near-record valuations.

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand the assumptions the market is currently making about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company’s future. Applying this methodology to Xylem at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a perpetual growth rate of just under 9% for this company. I consider this to be an excessively optimistic forecast, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Options Update

In my first article on this name, I recommended selling the July 2020 puts with a strike of $65. I was paid $2.15 for these, and was exercised so my net purchase price is about $62.85. In my latest article, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $65. These were bid-asked at the time for $9.30-$9.80, and last traded hands at $1.40. In other words, I’ve earned approximately $10.15 per share in option premium, and I think this compares very well to the $18 or so that stock investors have earned over the same time period. This relates to the fact that the latest options I sold were very near the money at the time of writing. So I think it’s fair to say that it’s possible for investors to add return and risk together or reduce risk and return together with short put options.

I think short puts are an excellent way to generate returns while we wait for shares to drop in price. They’re excellent investments, in my view, because there’s no guarantee that the shares will drop in price. We may as well make some money while we wait.

My preferred short put option trade here is the April 2021 puts with a strike of $65. These are currently bid-asked at $2-$3.30, so if an investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying these shares at a net price about 24% below current levels. I consider this to be a “win.” If the shares remain above $65 over the next 7 months, the investor pockets the premium and drives on. This I also consider to be a “win.”

I’ll admit it, dear readers. I have a bit of a sadistic streak. There’s part of me that really likes to get people’s hopes up only to dash them. I suspect this comes from a long history of generally disappointing people. I’ve finally figured out a way to generate some pleasure from it. With that out of the way, we come to my favourite part of the article where I get to relieve you of some of your hope about the short put strategy.

Life is tragic in that there’s nothing perfect, no matter what some progressive tries to tell you. “Perfect” doesn’t exist, and we investors must try to choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. In case you’re brand new, you should know that the risk of share ownership is that you can lose value very quickly.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long and enjoyable discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious redundant repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Xylem at ~$83.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 24% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a near ¼ discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

I think Xylem is a fine company, and management treats shareholders reasonably well. I also like the fact that it’s an essential business. That said, as I’ve very, very frequently written a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. I recommended that investors avoid the name when they were sporting a P/E of ~36. They sport an even richer valuation now, in spite of the fact that 2020 has been quite soft. For that reason, I will be selling my shares during the week. That said, I think there’s obviously value here, and so I’m willing to buy back in at the right price. For my part, I think “right” is somewhere in the neighbourhood of $65, hence the short April puts with that as a strike price.

Finally, I think Xylem is yet another example of how capricious the market has become. Valuations were stretched just before the pandemic in my view. They then dropped dramatically, and quite understandably. As 2020 draws to a close, valuations are even more stretched than they were this time last year. This might make sense if the pandemic was behind us, but it clearly is not. At the moment, investors face what I would describe as compounding risks.

There are risks associated with the ongoing pandemic. There are risks associated with expanded valuations. In my estimation, this situation is unsustainable. You get expanded valuations when you can expect higher future profits or greater visibility into a predictable future. Pandemics, by their nature, offer little in terms of future profits and they are the definition of opaque. For that reason, record valuations make no sense in my view, and I think investors would be wise to act defensively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling both my shares and the put options mentioned in this article this week.