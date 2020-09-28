The risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near-term. However, the outlook is more promising for the longer-term.

After plunging in the first quarter due to high provision expense and losses on trading securities, earnings of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFBK) recovered in the second quarter. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The average quarterly earnings will likely be lower in the next year and a half compared to the second quarter because of the normalization of non-interest income. Further, the net interest margin will decline as it will bear a lagged effect of March interest rate cuts. On the other hand, the acquisition of VSB Bancorp will lead to higher earning assets, which will support earnings. Overall, earnings will likely increase by 27% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting NFBK to report earnings of $0.74 per share, down 13% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on NFBK for a holding period of at least nine months. However, for the near-term, I’m less optimistic because the elevated credit risks will likely restrain the stock price. Therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NFBK for the next two to three months.

Forbearance Approvals Show that Credit Risks are Moderately High

NFBK is currently facing a moderately high level of credit risk because of the loans requiring forbearance. According to details mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, NFBK allowed deferrals on $345.9 million of loans due to the pandemic, representing 9.6% of total loans. Further, loans to COVID-19 sensitive industries with the Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loan segment, which is NFBK’s primary focus area, made up 10.4% of total loans. The following table shows details of risky industries within the CRE segment.

Further, NFBK delayed the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”), to later this year. Instead of the new expected loss model, NFBK used the old incurred loss model to determine the provisioning requirement in the first half of the year. The eventual shift from incurred to expected loss modeling could potentially lead to a negative surprise in the provision expense in the year ahead. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline in the second half of 2020 but remain above normal. For the full year, I’m expecting NFBK to report a provision expense of $13.3 million, up from $0.02 million in 2019.

VSB Acquisition to Support Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, NFBK completed the acquisition of VSB Bancorp on July 1, 2020. The acquisition added $403.3 million in total assets and $186.2 million in total loans to NFBK’s books. The growth in earning assets from the acquisition will likely support earnings in the coming quarters.

The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) will also slightly lift the net interest income in the year ahead. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, NFBK funded $109.2 million of loans under PPP that the management estimates will lead to fees of around $4.0 million. I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end; therefore, NFBK will likely accelerate the amortization of fees in the second half of the year.

The forgiveness of PPP loans will likely pressurize the loan balance in the year ahead. Excluding PPP, I’m expecting the demand for credit to remain low in the year ahead because of the uncertainties related to the pandemic and the upcoming presidential elections. Considering the impact of the VSB acquisition and PPP forgiveness, I’m expecting NFBK to end the year with a loan balance of $3.7 billion, up 3% from the end of June, and up 8% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely decline through 2021, which will offset the impact of loan growth on net interest income. The maturity of fixed-rate real estate loans and the origination of new loans at lower rates will likely pressurize NIM. An interest rate sensitivity analysis conducted by the management shoes that NIM will likely have a greater impact in the second year of rate cuts than the first year. The following table shows the results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis, as disclosed in the 10-Q filing.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 9bps in the third quarter from the reported NIM of 2.53% in the second quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 20bps compared to 2020. Based on the earning assets and NIM forecast, I’m expecting the net interest income to decline by 6% year-over-year in 2021. I’m expecting the accelerated amortization of PPP fees to bump up net interest income in the second half of 2020.

Expecting Full Year Earnings of $0.74 per Share

NFBK’s earnings surged in the second quarter due to a hike in non-interest income driven by unusually high gains on trading securities. Average quarterly earnings through 2021 will likely be below the second-quarter earnings because of the normalization of non-interest income. Further, the NIM compression will likely constrain earnings. On the other hand, a growth in earning assets following the acquisition of VSB Bancorp will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 27% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting NFBK to report earnings of $0.74 per share, down 13% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because the uncertainties related to COVID-19 can lead to surprises in the provision expense. Further, the upcoming adoption of CECL can result in negative surprises.

Risks Likely to Remain in the Limelight in the Near-term

NFBK has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio (“P/TB”) of 0.89 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $13.7 gives a target price of $12.2. The price target implies a 36.7% upside from NFBK's September 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the price upside, NFBK is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.11 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates for 2021 suggest a payout ratio of 56%, which is in line with the six-year historical average.

Due to the high price upside and decent dividend yield, I’m bullish on NFBK for a holding period of at least nine months. For the near-term, however, I’m not optimistic as the moderately high credit risks will likely restrain the stock price. Further, the upcoming CECL implementation adds to NFBK’s riskiness. I’m expecting the stock to continue to trade at a significant discount to its fair value until some of the risks subside. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NFBK for the next two to three months.

