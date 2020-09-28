Liberty Global has been very active on the M&A front recently.

Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYB) (LBTYK) is a European broadband and telecom company controlled by John Malone. The performance of the share price has been bad, but under the hood a lot has changed in recent years. In this article, I will analyse the new competitive situation and the potential opportunity for current and new investors in Liberty Global.

Recent Merger and Acquisition activity

With the sale of the German and most East European activities to Vodafone (VOD) for $21.3B and the Austrian activities to Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) for $2.2B it seemed that Liberty Global was retreating from Europa. This feeling was strengthened by the negotiations of Selling the Swiss activities to Sunrise Communications (OTCPK:SNMMF) and the new Joint Venture deal with Telefonica (TEF) in the United Kingdom.

UK merger

In the deal Telefonica will bring in its Mobile carrier O 2 debt free at valuation of £ 12.7B. O 2 is second carrier in the UK after EE (the merged Orange (ORAN) and Deutsche Telekom activities owned by British Telecom (OTCPK:BTGOF)).

Liberty Global provides its most valuable asset with Virgin Media for £18.7B. To still get a 50-50 JV Liberty Global contributes Virgin Media with £11.3B in net debt. Telefonica is getting £5.7B in proceeds, while Liberty Global is netting an additional £1.4B.

Given that this transaction is not costing shareholders anything, the transaction was generally viewed somewhat favorably. Liberty Global is losing 50% of its prime asset, but O 2 is a strong carrier and the combination creates a strong number 2 behind British Telecom.

In general, I have a more favorable view on broadband than mobile assets, but this difference was also somewhat reflected in the higher valuation of the Virgin Media assets.

With 4 mobile carriers there still is strong competition, but at least the converged offering will somewhat shield the combined company and provide a certain moat.

Swiss acquisition

After the the sale of the Swiss UPC assets fell through, Liberty Global made a surprising move.

Instead of lowering the sale price, the company actually doubled down on the Swiss market and made an offer to acquire Sunrise for CHF 6.8B.

This news was celebrated by shareholders of Sunrise who saw the value of their shares increase with 28%. The shares of Sunrise have performed well in contrast with most European telecom companies and this seems like the cherry on the cake. Especially Freenet, the large German shareholder is probably happy that it can sell the Sunrise Communication shares after blocking the acquisition of the Swiss assets of Liberty Global.

The sale of the struggling Swiss assets would have been a more certain (better) deal for Liberty Global, but the acquisition of Sunrise also has potential.

Sunrise at CHF 6.8B is not cheap at 10 times EBITDA or 17.6 times operational free cash flow. Combining the Swiss assets however has clear synergies that according to Liberty Global amount to CHF 275M a year.

In addition, the acquisition creates a clear number two behind Swisscom (OTCPK:SWZCF), with around 30% market share in broadband, TV and mobile. Given the dominance of Swisscom, a 30% market share means that the Swiss market is basically turning into a duopoly with only Salt Mobile, owned by iliad (OTCPK:ILIAF) in a very distant third place.

This market structure is favorable and would normally allow for significantly higher profitability.

The acquisition price of CHF 6.8B for Sunrise in combination with the CHF 6.3B that Sunrise would have paid for the Swiss assets of Liberty Global amounts to CHF 13.1B. Still I would be a bit more conservative and value the assets at CHF 12B. Liberty will be injecting CHF 3.5B to finance the takeover of Sunrise Communications and finance the CHF 3.3B with debt. In addition, the Swiss operations already have CHF 3.9B in debt. Subtracting CHF 7.2B in debt leaves an equity value of CHF 4.8B.

Comparing that to the CHF 35B EV value of Swisscom, the value of the combined company does look somewhat fair.

Naturally, Swisscom is the largest player in Switzerland with especially strong market share in broadband and postpaid mobile. In addition, Swisscom has some broadband activities in Northern Italy. Naturally, being the largest dominant company helps with significant scale advantages. Still given the valuation discrepancies and the new market structure after the acquisition the deal might work out favorably.

Converged player

With the acquisition of Sunrise, all of the major operations of Liberty Global have converged. In all major markets, Liberty Global has a controlling shareholding, a 50-50 joint venture or even full control. Offering both broadband and mobile services delivers synergies and also allows the company to lower the important churn ratio.

Acquiring new customers is expensive, thus keeping more existing customers is a great way to improve performance and predictability.

Declining share price

Selling businesses and share buybacks have not been able to stop the decline in the share price of Liberty Global.

The strong financial position the company is in however has created the potential for good future performance. Even after the acquisition of Sunrise Communications the holding company of Liberty Global still has an estimated $ 7B of liquidity to provide shareholder returns.

That the stock performance of Liberty Global can also be very attractive can be seen in a 10- year graph.

Until 2015, the share price increased rapidly and while shareholders did not receive any dividend, they received shares in Liberty Latin America (LILA).

There is no denying that shareholder returns have been disappointing. Still when we look back further, we see that the company is able to create shareholder returns using its levered strategy.

Valuation

Given the separated investment in different countries, the best way to value the company is using a sum of the parts approach.

Liberty Global itself gave a rather optimistic valuation of the company in its first quarter presentation.

Personally, I think the valuation of the UK operations is rather optimistic. The deal value of both parts of the combined operation is fairly high. Still it has to be said that combining both businesses makes sense from an operational perspective.

The value of the UK assets is somewhat diminished by decline in the shares of British Telecom.

Compared to this chart the performance of Liberty Global shares has actually been pretty good. British Telecom has currently a market capitalization of £10B and an enterprise value of £24.7B if you include the £1.1B pension deficit.

Given ownership over Openreach and the more extensive business offerings of British Telecom, it is hard to see how the combined operations of Virgin Media and O 2 could be worth more. Still the combined value adds up to £31.4B. Both Liberty Global and Telefonica take significant sums out of the joint venture and put quite a lot of debt on it to the tune of £18.4B. This means that the value of the remaining equity stub is relatively small and highly volatile depending on you vision of the future.

My best guess is roughly £8B which is high compared to British Telecom, but attractive given the strong competitive position and high profitability. The 50% owned by Liberty Global might be worth £4B.

Belgian assets

The Belgian Telenet Assets are listed and the company is valued at €3.7B. The 60% owned by Liberty Global is €2.2B.

Dutch assets

The 50-50 joint venture with Vodafone in The Netherlands is showing improvements. Given the strong competitive position and limited competition with KPN (OTCPK:KKPNF) as the only converged competitor.

The Dutch Vodafone-Ziggo company is using a fair amount of debt with a net third party debt of €8.85B. This limits the remaining value for the shareholders. High leverage again can lead to very different valuations.

KPN has a market value of €8.5B and a net debt of €6.2B for an enterprise value of €14.7B. KPN has a larger share in the mobile market with 40% market share compared to 31% for Vodafone-Ziggo. The most important and profitable segment however is broadband and in this segment Vodafone-Ziggo is clearly ahead with 3.8 million customers vs. 2 million for KPN. This however is not a fair comparison given that KPN is forced to open up its network to competitors who use its network for a fee.

Given the net third party debt of €8.85B and roughly €600M in estimated free cash flow for 2020, I would value the equity at roughly €7.2B which results in a value of €3.6B for the 50% owned by Liberty Global.

East Europe, Ireland and stakes

I view those assets as a bonus. The investment in Liberty Global should make sense without these smaller investments. Still the assets in Poland, Slovakia and Ireland have value. In addition, Liberty Global has shares in ITV, Lionsgate, All3Media and others. The value of these assets has been under pressure due to Covid-19, but at the end of 2019, these assets had a value of $1.6B. In total, I think those assets should at least cover the $1.8B in other debt.

Cash

Liberty Global has a cash position of $7.2B in the holding company. In addition, the company will receive £1.4B from the UK deal with Telefonica. However, the company will invest CHF 3.5B in the acquisition of Sunrise Communications. The total cash position after the transactions is $5.2B.

Combining the parts

The Swiss equity is valued at CHF 4.8B or $5.2B

50% of the UK equity is valued at £4B or $5.1B

60% of the Belgian equity is worth €2.2B or $2.6B

50% of the Dutch equity is valued at €3.6B or $4.2B

Cash at the holding company is $5.2B

The combined valuation of all these assets is $22.3B

Given that Liberty Global has outstanding:

182,271,789 A shares valued at $20.58 apiece

12,561,772 B shares valued at $20.65 apiece

398,811,237 C share valued at $20.17 apiece

The market capitalization of Liberty Global is $ 12.05B

Opportunity

Given the low market capitalization of Liberty Global compared to my estimated value of the assets it seems that the shares in Liberty Global are undervalued. However, the use of leverage means that even small changes in the underlying value of the assets can have strong effects on the equity stub.

A strong cash position at the holding company and long-term structuring of the loans mitigates some of these risks. Especially when competition and pressure on prices will decline somewhat Liberty Global is in an excellent position to benefit and deliver high rewards for shareholders.

