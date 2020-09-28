The company is addressing the leverage with this deal and resilient Covid-19 inspired performance, yet the long-term plans do not look too ambitious, perhaps being realistic.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has made an important deal in tackling its debt load which has been strangling the company for years. Mid-September, the company announced a deal to sell its natural cheese business to Lactalis. The deal looks reasonable as the company is addressing leverage and with pro-forma earnings multiples being very low, the risk-reward still looks quite compelling here.

The Deal

Kraft Heinz has reached a deal with France-based Group Lactalis to sell its Natural, Grated, Cultured and Specialty cheese business in a deal worth $3.2 billion. These proceeds are much welcomed to tackle the debt load of the company, although the deal is only set to close mid-2021.

The Cheese business has activities in both Canada and the US, including names like Breakstone's, Knudsen, Hoffman's, Cracker Barrel en Cheez Whiz, among others. CEO Miguel Patricio cites that the deal fits right within the new strategic direction, including agile management and focus on areas of business in which the company has greater strength and a stronger equity position. Mr. Patricio specifically refers to the new operating model of the company announced at the same time, focusing more on growth, organic and internal ambitions, and long-term focus.

Actual activities include 7 production facilities, a distribution center and about 750 employees, with the total activities generating $1.8 billion in sales over the past year. The company reported a 12 times EBITDA multiple for the deal, revealing about $267 million EBITDA contribution, for margins equal to roughly 15%.

An important sentence in the press release is that after-tax proceeds are used to pay down debt, yet unfortunately we do not know if and how large tax leakage is in this transaction.

Near-Term Outlook - Long-Term Goals

The deal with Lactalis was announced alongside the release of the new long-term operating plan, presented in a huge 274-page presentation. By having greater focus on revenue growth, long-term growth areas and strict cost control, among others, the company aims to deliver on long-term value creation.

The long-term goal is not that ambitious, yet investors would love to see obtaining these results, with organic sales growth targeted at 1-2% and adjusted earnings per share growth seen at 4-6% per year. This does not look too inspiring which is exactly the reason why it might be realistic as well, and if the company delivers on its promises, investors have few exciting developments to look forward to.

Over the past years the company was relying on M&A to drive growth, creating silos within a conglomerate with the associated drawbacks but not the benefits, heavily focusing on transactions and cost-cutting efforts. This will change into focus on organic growth, integrated expertise, investments into brands and relationships, in essence completely the opposite of what has been the mantra in recent years.

For the near term, the company sees organic sales growth in the mid-single-digits for the third quarter, and high-single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. For the year, adjusted EBITDA is set to rise in the mid-single-digits, with leverage ratios seen around 4 times by the end of the year.

Moving back to mid-February of this year, we can have a look at the 2019 results, to see what the anticipated growth translates into for 2020. The company generated $24.98 billion in sales last year and EBITDA of $6.06 billion, marking a $1 billion deleverage on that front. The company reported net earnings of $1.58 per share, and adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share.

The big net debt load which ran above $30 billion in recent years, had already come down to $26.0 billion by the second quarter. With 1.22 billion shares outstanding, currently trading around $30, the enterprise value comes in around $62.6 billion. That said, we have seen quite some volatility in the valuation with shares starting the year around $30, falling to $20 in an initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak, recovering to $35 this summer, and now trading at $30 again. Assuming mid-single-digit growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA, I peg the performance this year at around $26.2 billion in sales and EBITDA of around $6.35 billion.

This reveals that the company trades around 2.4 times sales and around 10 times EBITDA. This suggests that the company received a fair price for the Cheese business at 12 times EBITDA, yet margins of 15% far trail the company-wide average of 24%. So based on EBITDA multiples Kraft Heinz is getting a decent multiple, yet in terms of sales multiples the valuation comes in at just 1.8 times revenues. Based on the expected 2020 numbers, I peg leverage ratios at around 4.1 times. The sale of the cheese business makes that net debt could fall down to $22.8 billion (assuming no tax leakage), with EBITDA seen around $6.1 billion after accounting for the divestment, making that leverage ratios will fall to 3.7 times.

The deal does however impact the business a bit, as pro-forma sales will fall about 7% and EBITDA will fall little over 4%. With D&A company wide running at around $1 billion, or around 4% of sales, we can have a look at the pro-forma P&L.

EBITDA for the cheese business is pegged at $267 million. With D&A around 4% of sales, I see depreciation and amortization charges at around $72 million. If correct, this reveals a pre-tax reduction in operating earnings to the tune of $195 million. Assuming a 5% cost of debt, and again not assuming tax leakage, interest expenses could fall about $160 million. If that is realistic, net earnings will fall just around $35 million on a pre-tax basis, impacting earnings by about two pennies.

An Update

My last view on the company was back in April as the company enjoyed a small benefit from hoarding amidst the outbreak of Covid-19. I concluded that while the net benefit was just a drop in the bucket, I was still liking the risk-reward at levels around $27 per share, with shares up 10% from the levels ever since.

Since April the company has seen a solid bounce in its operations from Covid-19, which results in modest growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA, allowing for more modest multiples and providing additional cash flow to reduce leverage. The debt situation is rapidly getting more under control with the latest divestment, bagging more than $3 billion (at least pre-taxes). This and some improvements in EBITDA in 2020 thanks to Covid-19 make that leverage ratios will fall a full turn to less than 4 times, making it more in line with other food manufacturers.

Truth of the matter is that adjusted earnings still trend around $3 per share, making that valuations are low and after the dividend was cut from $2.50 per share to $1.60 per share a while ago, reduced leverage makes that despite the big dividend cut, the yield still exceeds 5%. In fact, the dividend is quite safe here with payout ratios having dropped significantly, alongside the leverage situation. Note that despite the near-term boom, which should result in adjusted earnings of around $3 per share, earnings are still down significantly from recent years, with adjusted earnings still coming in at $3.50 per share in 2018!

Truth of the matter is that the initiatives for a new long-term strategic direction are welcomed, yet they are far from ambitious, although the intentions and strategic directions are at least good. Hence, I continue to be a happy holder, although I cut 20% of my position back at $35 last month. If shares fall to the high-$20s again, I certainly consider initiating a full position again. Reality is that the company will do well in Covid-19 and even in normal conditions the downside is more or less safeguarded in the near term. This comes after significant cash flow generation allows for real deleveraging this year, certainly after the Cheese deal.

While I would not expect great returns soon, the eventual story here is that of low expectations, leverage under control, and management having woken up to the fact that past policies no longer work. Any organic achievements not driven by Covid-19 could result in significant valuation multiple inflation, unleashing real potential compelling returns over the intermediate term, while the downside seems very reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.