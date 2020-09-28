Smiths shares look undervalued on single-digit revenue growth, but the uncertainty around Medical and the possibility of further revisions to John Crane estimates are risks to consider.

The fate of Medical is still uncertain; after years of failed attempts to sell the business, an IPO or spin-out is the next step.

The value of aftermarket business to the John Crane segment of Smiths Group really stood out this quarter, though weak decrementals on a modest revenue decline was a disappointment.

I’ve had my ups and downs with Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) over the years. While I’ve liked the company’s decision to cull less competitive businesses, refocus on free cash flow, and reinvest in R&D, operating leverage has been wobbly and repeated attempts to sell the Medical business have gone nowhere due to what I believe is an inflated sense of the business’s value. So too today, while I think John Crane is an excellent business (seals, couplings, and bearings, primarily for oil/gas and industrial markets), I believe sell-side expectations for the business may be too high, and I don’t think the Street is going to love the “consistently inconsistent” results from Detection.

I do believe that Smiths may be undervalued here, but a great deal revolves around the details of the disposition of Medical. An IPO would likely be the best option, but will management accept what may be yet another rejection of their valuation of the business? Likewise, there are significant unknowns regarding taxation and how much debt the company may be able to attach to the business. Even so, I see an annualized total return potential in the high single-digits to low double-digits based upon various potential outcomes for Medical.

Despite Oil/Gas Exposure, The Business Held Up Well

Smiths Group’s performance for the second half of fiscal 2020 is a little challenging to benchmark to sell-side expectations, as not all sell-siders factored in previously disclosed restructuring costs, and some still include the Medical business in their numbers. Doing what I can to normalize the estimates, it looks as though Smiths was basically inline on revenue, and about 5% light on earnings.

Revenue declined by 4% in organic terms, which is frankly quite good given the disruptions to multiple end-markets due to COVID-19. The John Crane busines reported a 2% decline in revenue, which was significantly better than the results from broadly similar companies like Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXY), Crane (CR), and Roper (ROP). Detection revenue was down 3%, Interconnect was down 3%, and Flex Tek was down 13%. Medical, which is categorized as discontinued, saw revenue improve 7%, with most of that boost coming from ventilator orders that are not going to repeat.

Earnings (as reflected in EBITA) declined 22%, with margin down 360bp. I was disappointed to see the 15% decline in John Crane earnings (with margin down 320bp) given the moderate hit to revenue, and lack of leverage here has been one of my sticking points for some time. Detection earnings fell 22% (margin down 340bp), Interconnect earnings fell 24% (margin down 410bp), and Flex-Tek earnings fell 28% (margin down 410bp).

Can John Crane Withstand Weaker Refinery Investments?

One of the key positive attributes to the John Crane business, its aftermarkets leverage, showed up again this quarter, as solid aftermarket oil/gas demand helped offset weaker trends for original equipment in general, as well as industrial demand. The very large majority of the oil/gas exposure is on the downstream side (refineries and the like), where aftermarket demand is driven more by throughput than prices. Management noted that oil production was already back to a mid-80%’s percentage of pre-COVID-19 levels and has continued to improve since.

I’m still concerned about this business beyond this year. Aftermarket accounts for something like two-thirds of sales (the number moves from year to year), and the company often generates about 20% of the original cost of the equipment in annual aftermarket revenues. With a 25-year useful life, that adds up. Still, refinery activity is likely to be below 2019 levels for a couple of years, and reports from the industry have indicated major cutbacks in capex, so I believe there will be sustained pressure on the OEM side of the business.

On a more positive note, more than 40% of the business isn’t oil/gas, and while markets like chemicals are looking weak, water and pharmaceuticals are stronger. To that point, management wants to continue diversifying the business, and particularly into pharmaceuticals where companies involved in flow control (including names like Thermo Fisher (TMO), Spirax-Sarco (OTC:SPXSY), and IDEX (IEX)) are seeing strong demand.

As For The Rest…

Given the project-oriented nature of the Detection business, that’s always going to be a relative volatile business on a year-to-year basis. More positively, governments continue to spend on screening, and Smiths has recently added some pathogen-detection capability through its PathSensors acquisition. I also note that the company should be on the front end of a 10-20-year upgrade cycle following significantly increased global spending on security screening after terrorist attacks.

The Interconnect and Flex Tek businesses are fine, but are going through cyclical challenges. I’m a little concerned about the aero exposure in both businesses (20% to 25% of Flex Tek), as well as the non-residential construction exposure in Flex Tek, but that’s offset by leverage to medical, defense, semiconductor test, and rail in Inteconnect and HVAC in Flex Tek.

Medical’s fate remains up in the air. The company has tried repeatedly to sell the business, but has never been happy with the multiples offered. Given the longstanding nature of this issue, I believe management has an unrealistic view of the value of the business – it’s absolutely true that Smiths Medical could be worth substantially more after some TLC, but I don’t see why they should expect to get a significant part of that benefit, which is what seems to be the case with these failed sales attempts.

I do believe an IPO would be the preferred outcome, but that’s going to take a relatively healthy equity market and a willingness on the part of management to accept what institutions are willing to pay. A spin-out is also still a possibility, and especially in that case I believe management would try to structure the deal such that Medical paid a debt-funded dividend to the company as part of the separation.

The Outlook

I’m less bullish on Smiths Group than the Street, in part due to pressure on the John Crane business from weaker downstream oil/gas activity and spending, and also ongoing pressures from end-markets like aerospace. Still, I think 3% to 4% long-term annualized revenue growth is achievable. On the margin side, I like the restructuring program that is underway and the prospect of two points or more of margin improvement (relative to 2019 revenue), but I would note that operating leverage has proven elusive in recent times. If Smiths can generate mid-teens FCF margins going forward, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth, I believe there is high single-digit to low double-digit annualized total return potential here.

I likewise see double-digit return potential on a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA basis. In all cases, I have created a multi-scenario approach to the Medical separation to try to create some upper and lower bands for what the split could do for the company. Obviously that increases the uncertainty of the valuation exercise.

The Bottom Line

I didn’t like Smiths shares a couple of years ago, and the shares have since underperformed. There are definitely some positive aspects to the Smiths Group story, but I believe management execution (and consistency of execution) needs to improve. I’ve seen less operating leverage than I expected in recent years, and the inability to agree to a sale of the Medical business irks me. Still, I think there are some high-quality operations here, and even with the risk that expectations for John Crane over the next few years need to come down, the shares look undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.