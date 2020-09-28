With PerkinElmer likely to hold at least a piece of the windfall, I've boosted my revenue and FCF growth expectations, but it's not enough to drive an attractive fair value.

It may be indelicate to talk about beneficiaries of a deadly global pandemic, but the reality is that COVID-19 has created an unexpected surge in business for many life sciences companies. In the case of PerkinElmer (PKI), while the recent demand for real-time PCR workstations and kits, liquid handling systems, RNA extraction kits, and so on will fade, I believe the company may hold on to some long-term benefits, as customers have now seen what EUROIMMUN tools can do, and some will likely become long-term customers.

I expect at least a few more quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and I’ve boosted my long-term revenue assumptions such that my long-term revenue growth rate moves up about a half-point to 6%. Longer-term opportunities remain in newborn testing (Vanadis), lab automation, lab informatics, and the OneSource management service, as well as EUROIMMUN test menu expansion. PerkinElmer is still not cheap by any standard approach, as is often the case with life sciences companies.

Newborn Screening Could Be Disrupted For A Couple Of Years

At over 10% of revenue, newborn screening is both a significant business and a significant growth opportunity, but business has declined at a mid-single-digit rate in the last two quarters. I believe the first quarter was impacted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the large Chinese market, and that impact has since intensified.

Thus far, data from most developed economies indicates that COVID-19 is having a notice negative impact on pregnancies and projected near-term birthrates, as worries about infection, economic instability, and so on prove to be meaningful disincentives. The Brookings Institute has estimated that births could decline by 300,000 to 500,000 in the U.S. next year (a 10% decline at the midpoint), and the South China Morning Post has speculated that China could see a 900,000 decline in 2021 (a roughly 6% decline).

That sort of decline would clearly have an impact on PerkinElmer’s testing business, given its significant global share. While the company could still see some uplift from an expanded testing menu in some markets and increased SMA testing in the U.S., the headwind is still real. On a more positive note, management has indicated that interest in the new Vanadis system remains strong, though installations have been frozen so far by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Picking Up New Long-Term Customers For EUROIMMUN

Where I believe PerkinElmer could see the biggest long-term benefit from the pandemic is in accelerating the growth of its EUROIMMUN business. With research and testing labs scrambling to get whatever equipment they could as quickly as possible, PerkinElmer has been able to put a range of equipment (RNA extraction kits, PCR workstations, automated liquid handling systems, et al) into the hands of new users.

Many of these customers will go back to whomever they used before the pandemic, but management has noted winning some new business through this emergency, and the hurdle for adoption of new systems like the Axentis random access platform (coming out later this year or early next year) should be lower. Likewise, I believe PerkinElmer has won some business in areas like next-gen sequencing reagents that it will keep beyond the pandemic.

It’s also fair to note that the demand for life science tools won’t disappear overnight. It seems fair to assume that population screening will remain necessary even after a vaccine (to assess the efficacy of the vaccine, among other things), and there will likewise be kits and tools needed by the numerous companies still working on therapeutics and vaccines for the virus.

The Outlook

While the pandemic has provided a welcome bump for PerkinElmer, helping offset the double-digit decline it has seen in its non-COVID-19 business, it won’t fundamentally change the story for the long term. Yes, I believe the company is picking up some business in ImmunoDiagnostics and Applied Genomics that it will keep long term, but I don’t see that being enough to change the long-term trajectory of the business.

With that boost, I expect long-term revenue growth closer to 6%. I likewise still expect a meaningful uplift in margin and FCF margin from 2019 to 2024 – margin was up eight points in the second quarter, and while that won’t be the new normal, it does highlight the positive impact of growth in the ImmunoDx and Applied Genomics segments on the overall business.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, the mid-teens long-term annualized free cash flow I expect from PerkinElmer isn’t enough to really support a strong target price, and that’s a common issue in life sciences. So, I’m not all that surprised that the prospective long-term annualized total return appears to be on the high end of the mid-single-digits. That’s not terrible, and there could be some upside from greater adoption for Vanadis, EUROIMMUN, and OneSource, but it’s not enough to encourage me to buy today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.