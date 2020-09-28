Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) is making solid progress in terms of generating sales for its drug Linzess. It has a solid pathway to growing sales in the coming years, especially based on the most recent earnings report that was released. Besides the ongoing growth expected from Linzess, there also is an opportunity to expand in the refractory GERD market. This involves the use of IW-3718 to treat this patient population. It is a pretty large market opportunity. There are two ongoing clinical studies using IW-3718 to treat this patient population. The primary endpoint of the phase 3 studies was changed to be more in line with what the FDA and the company believe is suitable to obtain FDA approval. More will be detailed below, but one of the studies is having enrollment stopped so that the IDMC can assess the blinded portion for the prespecified criteria. This announcement is expected in Q4 of 2020, which if good, holds the ability to boost the stock price. I think that the stock should be good in the event the IDMC concludes that the trial is not performing well. That's because Ironwood already has its FDA approved drug Linzess.

Opportunity To Target Another Large Market

Linzess was approved to treat men and women with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Well, Ironwood is in the process of evaluating another drug known as IW-3718 for the treatment of patients with refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs when acid from the stomach comes up into the esophagus. It is okay if this happens sparsely, but when it happens often such as more than two times per week, it is likely GERD. Taking it one step further, I highlight the term "refractory" to coincide with GERD. Refractory GERD is a type of GERD that occurs even when the patient is taking a proton pump inhibitor (PPI). A PPI is standard of care for patients with GERD. Unfortunately, despite PPI treatment, patients don't stabilize in symptoms. Roughly about 30% of GERD patients end up with refractory GERD. The GERD market is expected to be roughly about $4.34 billion by 2025. It is a decline from the prior projection of $5.66 billion but that has to do with branded drugs going off patent and the use of generics. With that problem on hand, how will Ironwood Pharmaceuticals fit into patient use? It boils down to what I highlighted above. When a patient takes a SOC PPI for their GERD, they may not respond. When they don't respond to a PPI, then they must seek out an alternative drug. Well, IW-3718 is being made in mind for refractory GERD. Being as such, both phase 3 trials were designed to allow all patients to continue to take a PPI. However, they were then randomized to either take placebo or IW-3718. The key here is to see if adding in IW-3718, along with a PPI, helps these patients respond to treatment. In this case, Ironwood could target the multitude of patients who don't typically respond to generic treatments currently available. The two identical studies are as follows IW-3718-301 and IW-3718-302. Both of these studies had their primary endpoint changed after Ironwood spoke to the FDA. The newest primary endpoint is a change from baseline to week 8 in weekly heartburn severity scores. The reason for the change was to move to a continuous endpoint rather than evaluating a responder endpoint. The good news is that with the latest trial change for the second study, IW-3718-302, Ironwood will have a blinded look by the IDMC Q4 of 2020. This will give the company and its investors an idea if IW-3718 holds the potential to treat patients with refractory GERD. Final results would then be released in the first half of 2021.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ended Q2 2020 with $253.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The thing about this biotech is that it already has an FDA approved drug known as Linzess. Linzess sales for Q2 2020 came in at $89.4 million. The guidance of full-year 2020 revenues for the drug is expected between $360 million and $380 million. This is not bad considering the analysts' consensus is around $362 million for full year-2020 total revenues. I believe that the biotech is on the right track, because it has reported 5 consecutive quarters of being profitable since separating from Cyclerion Therapeutics. Not only that, but prescription demand for Linzess was up 9% in Q2 compared to the same time period in 2019. This demand is very impressive, especially in this hard to navigate time period in the Covid-19 landscape.

Risks To Business

The biggest near-term risk involves the upcoming statement from the IDMC for the phase 3 study IW-3718-302. The goal is for Ironwood to stop enrollment of patients and have the IDMC conduct a blinded early assessment of the results for it. Such a decision is expected in Q4 of 2020, which is rapidly approaching. Most investors are optimistic, but there is always a chance that the early assessment for efficacy may not achieve a desired recommendation outcome. In that case, the stock could trade lower with a huge loss because of that. This is an important binary event to keep in mind. If the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) reports that the pre-specified criteria has been met, then the IW-2718-302 study will continue blinded as planned with data later on. From there, final results from it and the other IW-2718-301 study will both be reported by the first half of 2021. Having said that, the company already has its FDA approved drug Linzess to rely on. I can't imagine that a trial failure from the phase 3 IW-3718-302 study would cause the stock to tank abruptly. Still, I expect a decline nonetheless if the IDMC gives a negative recommendation. As long as Ironwood continues to see an increasing trend in growth for Linzess, then the stock should eventually recover if a negative data readout occurs. On the flip side, there is a possibility that the revenue guidance set between $360 and $380 million may not be achieved. If sales start to decline, investors may change their stance on a positive outlook for sales of Linzess. All of these risks are highly important to consider before investing in this stock.

Conclusion

Ironwood has seen its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. Hopefully, this trend continues and it can weather through the current Covid-19 environment. Considering prescription demand for Linzess grew 9% year over year, it seems like it is on the right track for now. Another risk to consider may be a long-term risk. This involves potential generic competitors that may come about in the distant future. Both Ironwood and its partner Allergan (AGN) had reached a settlement for patent litigation dealing with Sandoz. This will allow Sandoz to sell its generic version of Linzess in the United States. However, there are two important facts to consider here. The first is that the 145 mcg and 290 mcg generic version of Linzess can't be sold until February 5, 2030. That gives plenty of time for Ironwood to build market share for its drug. Not only that, but it is contingent upon Sandoz actually receiving FDA approval first. If Sandoz can't obtain FDA approval for its generic version of Linzess for whatever reason, then Ironwood continues its sales of Linzess unimpeded. Teva (TEVA) is another company seeking to also sell a generic version of Linzess. A settlement was made whereby Teva can't sell generic versions of 145 mcg and 290 mcg of Linzess in the United States until March 31, 2029. Again, plenty of time for Ironwood to build sales in the U.S for Linzess before any generic competition comes into play. I think that Ironwood is worth a speculative buy based on the growth of Linzess. Eventually about 9 years from now it may face competition with generics, but for now it's seeing good growth in terms of prescription demand.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.