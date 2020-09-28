Pason Systems Can Linger

Pason Systems' (OTCPK:PSYTF) bloodbath will not repeat in Q3, but it will take a considerable time for the company to recoup the damage done in recent times. The dip in upstream capex and drilling activity in the U.S. has left little room for a sharp recovery. However, it seems the U.S. energy activity drop has plateaued, while Canada shows signs of recovery. Saudi Arabia, which was one of Pason's strengths, however, is likely to step down on drilling-related activities in Q3. In this background, the company will focus on technology and alternative energy sources, particularly after acquiring Energy Toolbase. Its objective is to diversify into the solar and energy storage market to benefit from renewable energy market growth.

Pason's zero-debt balance sheet, a healthy cash balance, and increased free cash flow set it apart from many of its highly leveraged peers in the oilfield services space. The stock is reasonably valued at the current level, and I do not think returns from the stock can improve in the short term. At this time, the timing of recovery remains uncertain, and investors will do well to stay out of investing in the stock.

Analyzing The Current Strategies

Pason's drilling automation package Pason DAS is likely to see higher demand from the upstream customers because of its ability to improve drilling performance. Also, its PVT smart alarms and the new DataHub dashboard are gaining traction among customers. The EIA's DPR (drilling productivity report) shows that in the past year until August 2020, the drilled wells and completed wells declined severely (more than 70%) in the key unconventional shales. As a result, its revenues from Drilling Data decreased by 64% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020, although its total revenue share remained unchanged. In the past year, the U.S. rig count declined by 70%, while the rig count in Canada has recently improved, leading to a more moderate fall in the past year.

Revenues from Mud Management and Safety decreased by 62% in the past quarter, but its share increased during this period. The most remarkable change occurred in the Analytics & Other category, where the percentage of revenues went up to 9% in Q2 compared to 5% in the previous quarter. Investors may note that this product category gathered prominence after acquiring Energy Toolbase, strengthening its software subscriptions and new battery control systems offerings. With the battery projects, combined with the iEMS control system and energy DataHub products, can turn out to be Pason's long-term driver. In my previous article, I discussed how Pason's strategies are evolving into new directions. As part of the new approach, it acquired Energy Toolbase LLC (or ETB) in 2019, which deals in solar and energy storage projects.

Analyzing Pricing And Margin

The other key factor is the effect of pricing concession on the company's operating margin. Early in 2020, the company resorted to a hefty pricing concession. However, the result was more visible in the Canadian operation, while in the U.S., the adverse regional mix affected the performance more in Q2. The rigs that are drilling wider, deeper, more complex wells slowed down significantly in the U.S. So, the regional drilling mix has had a larger say on the company's deceleration in recent times than the pricing concession.

Following the effect of lower volume on cost absorption and the pricing concession, the company's gross margin and EBITDA margin plummeted in Q2. Between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020, EBITDA decreased by 83%, which indicates the extent of damage the last quarter brought. I do not think the operating margin will improve in Q3, but the intensity of the fall will decelerate now that the pricing concession has mostly been made away with.

Drivers In The U.S. And Canada

EDR (Electronic Drilling Recorder) rental days decreased by 52% in the U.S. in Q2 2020 compared to the previous quarter. EDR measures production adoption capability and evaluates product pricing. Despite 63% lower activity, the company's U.S. business gained a 280 basis point market share, estimates the company. However, revenue per EDR day decreased by 7%. Gross profit from the U.S. fell by 43% sequentially in Q2.

The Canadian drilling activity slumped in Q2, after moderate growth in the previous quarter. Quarter over quarter, the EDR rental days crashed by 88%, which resulted in 86% lower revenues from that region. Revenue per EDR day also decreased. As a result, gross profit in Canada turned negative in Q2 compared to a quarter ago.

International Market Outlook

On the other hand, the international rig count decreased by 26% during Q2 2020. Consequently, its revenues from international operations declined by 67% in the past quarter. Among the regions, Saudi Arabia and Australia were more resilient than some of the other places. Drilling activity in some of the countries in Latin America fell sharply during Q2. Given that Latin America accounts for most of the company's international sales, I think the continued weakness in energy activity in that part of the globe will keep its top line under pressure in the short term. Since June, the international rig count has decreased by 4% until now, which means its revenue fall will be moderate in Q3 but may not turn around soon.

Pason's business in Saudi Arabia is based on a 50-50 joint venture with a local partner. Although its drilling business was relatively steady there, the overall activity did decrease in Saudi Arabia in Q2. For the past several quarters, this region has kept drilling activity stable. From now on, I expect drilling activity to decline in Q3, which can hurt the company's top line. In the rest of its operations in the Middle East (Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq), PSYTF operates through a separate entity. It deploys equipment and the technicians from North America. So, it incurs low fixed costs but high variable costs in these countries, whereas in Saudi, it incurs high fixed costs. So, a lower volume will have a more significant effect in Saudi than in other regions.

USD-CAD Movement Affects Margin

On average, the U.S. accounted for ~68% of Pason's total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. Since the beginning of Q3 (i.e., July 1), the CAD has appreciated by 3.2% against USD. Investors may note that appreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is beneficial to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like Pason.

Dividend Falls

Starting September, Pason will pay a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.19 earlier, following the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its negative impact on the crude oil price.

Negative Net Debt

In 1H 2020, Pason's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 56 million, which was 20% higher than the prior year. Free cash flow increased even more sharply (44% up) during the year. The company has set its FY2020 capex budget significantly lower than FY2019.

Pason has no debt. The company's cash and cash equivalents were CAD 176 million on June 30, 2020. So, its net debt is negative. With a healthy cash balance and CAD 57 million in working capital, Pason's balance sheet is comfortably placed. Having a debt-free balance sheet is an advantage, particularly when the energy market environment has deteriorated alarmingly.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the U.S. rig count, the rig count in Canada, and PSYTF's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease steeply in the next 12 months (or NTM). It can fall less sharply in NTM 2022. In 2023, the top line can recover and will continue to grow in 2024.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $176 million and $235 million. The trailing twelve-month (or TTM) revenue falls within the range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. It can recover rapidly in 2023.

I have calculated the EV using PSYTF's past and forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (8.8x) is lower (2% upside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (11% upside). I think the stock is reasonably valued at this price level.

PSYTF's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is much steeper compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decrease more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (OTCPK:CFWFF, SLB, and OTCQX:PLSDF) average of 8.6x.

What's The Take On Pason?

Pason had a torrid time in the U.S. and Canada as the drilling activity came to a near-halt in the absence of demand and upstream capex. The company's top line and margin shrunk abysmally in the most recent quarter. Despite the worries all around, I notice a couple of trends forming: one, its market share in the U.S. and Canada improved in the core drilling-related business, and two, it will invest in technology and alternative energy sources. Recently, it has developed various automation services, while its acquisition of Energy Toolbase has allowed it to diversify into the solar and energy storage market.

I think the U.S. and Canadian drilling market will stay nimble but relatively resilient in the near term, providing an opportunity to improve margin. But, in the Middle East, the drilling activity deceleration can significantly affect its financial performance in the near term. An attractive balance sheet with no debt and loads of cash balance will set it apart in the oilfield services space. Plus, free cash flow also improved in 1H 2020 as is lowered capex for FY2020. I think the company can improve profitability in the long term, but due to the current uncertainty, it would be wise to refrain from investing in it until the indicators become bullish.

