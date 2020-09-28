Despite the rough patches on the profitability side, analysts seem to be optimistic about its ability to grow earnings in the future with an estimated annual growth rate of 47%.

Strategy requires thought, tactics require observation. – Max Euwe

Despite the technological advancement in almost every industry, this pandemic has opened our eyes to the medical field's substantial deficiencies. Funding for innovative treatments and drug discovery are now deemed necessary while these were being debated upon pre-pandemic. This development in the healthcare landscape is beneficial for a company like BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS). BLFS develops, manufactures, and supplies biopreservation equipment for cells and tissues. BLFS tools preserve the shelf life and ensure the viability of cells, tissues, and organs designated for research or clinical applications. The company’s products are highly valued in regenerative medicine, biobanking, and drug discovery.

Figure 1. BLFS 12-month Share Price

Operating and Financial Performance

Q2 2020 was a stellar quarter for BLFS in terms of revenue generation and new customer onboarding. The top-line revenue grew by 50%, and the company gained 48 new customers. Biopreservation media grew only 5% for Q2 2020 but 27% for the first half of 2020. The second quarter's slower growth is attributable to the COVID-related safety stocks booked in the first quarter. In the automated thaw and evo cold chain sector, the company gained five new ThawStar and six new evo early phase trial customers. While the order volume and the revenue effect are small, the company believes that this customer win could significantly accelerate the adoption of the evo platform in the cell and gene therapy space. Lastly, despite the pandemic-induced delay in approvals for large capital equipment purchases, BLFS gained 23 new customers for its CBS freezer franchise. Product development for two new freezer platforms is underway.

Nevertheless, profitability paints a different picture. The second-quarter gross margin declined to 57% from 72% the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, the gross margin stands at 61%. The company cites the change in product mix resulted in the lower margin. The automated thaw, evo, and freezer product lines have a lower margin profile than the biopreservation media. The company also increased the fixed manufacturing overhead for its evo and freezer operations, anticipating production growth. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020, decreased by 55% compared to the same period last year.

Dividends, Forecasts, Valuation

BLFS does not pay out dividends. The assumption is that the company is still in the high growth phase and uses excess cash flow for expansion. Despite the rough patches on the profitability side, analysts seem to be optimistic about its ability to grow earnings in the future with an estimated annual growth rate of 47%. Fair value is estimated to be around $30, which is higher than the current price but not by much.

Risks and Growth Prospects

There are lots of opportunities in the space that BLFS operates. The regenerative medicine and biobanking fields are evolving and progressing rapidly. Regenerative medicine is becoming more acceptable as scientists unlock new avenues of research, providing a deeper understanding of this branch of medicine. Biobanks have grown from simple biological sample repositories to complex and dynamic institutional units supporting healthcare research strategies. Just after the end of the second quarter, BLFS completed an $86 million oversubscribed follow-on offering. The additional capitalization will be used to further M&A activities.

Investing in BLFS is a tricky water to navigate. As in most high-growth companies, profitability is often a complicated issue. It is helpful to look into other non-financial indicators such as insider trade and institutional holdings. Insiders and institutional investors are increasing their holdings of BLFS.

Figure 3. BLFS Institutional Holdings

Source: Nasdaq

Figure 4. BLFS Insider Trade

Source: Nasdaq

Summary

There is potential in investing in BLFS. Analysts believe so as the current consensus is to buy the stock. However, BLFS share price has been highly volatile over the past three months, so caution and prudence must be exercised as to timing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.