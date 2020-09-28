Opera (OPRA), the emerging markets internet company that is attempting to become a major tech powerhouse in underserved countries, has been through quite a tumultuous year. Internet businesses in general have done very well this year, as the pandemic has driven up internet usage and forced us all to spend more time and money online.

Unfortunately for Opera, its two actual revenue streams - one from advertising, the other from consumer lending - are under extreme pressure. On the advertising front, it's no secret that companies around the world have been pulling back on marketing budgets in order to conserve cash for better days, and Opera - which generates the majority of its revenue from search and advertising - took its fair share of that hit. Similarly, in Opera's fintech business, the company has had to slow down lending to curb risk, while existing loans in its portfolio continue to bleed - a situation similar to what we've seen in U.S.-based consumer lenders like LendingClub (LC).

Appropriately, Opera has seen choppy trading all year, and shares are up ever so slightly on the year after some rocky swings:

I held Opera (OPRA) in my portfolio for over a year before exiting the position in July in the low $9 range. To me, the decision to sell was based on:

I couldn't see a near-term rebound opportunity for the stock. In the near term, with the consumer credit portfolio souring and with browser revenues in decline for an unpredictable amount of time due to the ad slump, I pictured sentiment for Opera would be weak throughout the pandemic.

In the near term, with the consumer credit portfolio souring and with browser revenues in decline for an unpredictable amount of time due to the ad slump, I pictured sentiment for Opera would be weak throughout the pandemic. Neither did I feel comfortable pressing on despite near-term challenges and holding on to Opera for the long term. The company's brazen push to enter the lending business into new emerging markets, in my view, dilutes the high-margin search business and takes on a very capital-intensive, risky gamble - especially when one of its key fintech brands, Okash, has come under fire for being "predatory lending" in nature and relying on tactics like social shame to collect on high-interest loans in developing countries. Famed short seller Hindenburg Research theorized that Okash may face removal from the Google Play store, which is a risk that would decimate the business.

While I was once optimistic on fintech as an avenue for Opera's growth, in the current pandemic environment that has battered U.S. borrowers (look at LendingClub's portfolio - investor demand for these souring loans has dropped so steeply that LendingClub's originations are down ~90% y/y), I think LendingClub's presence in emerging markets will do even worse.

The bottom line here: though I continue to believe in fantastic results at least on the browser user acquisition side, I think Opera is too high risk for too little reward and am content to now watch this one from the sidelines.

Q2 download

Let's go through Opera's latest results in greater detail, which in my view is a mixed bag of good and bad news. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Opera Q2 results Source: Opera Q2 earnings release

Let's start with the good news: as expected, the pandemic has driven a boatload of new users onto Opera's platform. One of the most compelling bullish arguments for Opera, in my view, is the fact that the company focuses so heavily on hugely populated, underserved markets that are overlooked by the current internet titans. Opera's presence in markets like India and Indonesia (among the most heavily populated countries in the world) means that it can continue to benefit from the millions of people each year who are connecting to the internet for the first time, and don't yet have set internet habits like Google that are difficult to break.

This thesis played out well in Q2. Opera News, which has become a new flagship offering for Opera, saw its MAUs grow 26% y/y to 205 million. For reference, this puts Opera News at about half the size of Pinterest (PINS), which has just north of 400 million MAUs - not bad at all for a company that most U.S. users have never heard of.

In addition, Opera has put out a more recent press release that commented on August trends: now, Opera News has 230 million MAUs at a 30% y/y growth rate (accelerating over the 28% y/y growth pace that Opera set in Q1). Users for all of Opera's browser products, meanwhile, grew to an impressive 340 million. Total unique MAUs across all products, meanwhile, tallied up to 380 million, adding 30 million new users on a year-over-year basis.

Unfortunately, monetization of this user base amid the pandemic has been more challenging. Advertising revenue is a function of price times volume, and even though Opera's volumes (number of ad impressions served) grew, ad pricing has been down since the coronavirus began. Search and advertising revenues in Q2 were $30.3 million, down -19% y/y. This miss contributed to Opera's overall revenue miss: it generated $55.4 million in revenue in Q2, down -10% y/y and heavily missing Wall Street's expectations of $61.0 million (-1% y/y).

There is, however, a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. In July, which is the first month of Opera's fiscal third quarter, the company noted that advertising revenues improved to -8% y/y (eleven points better than -19% y/y in Q2), echoing comments made by other internet advertising-reliant companies that the ad drought has bottomed out.

I'm less concerned about advertising trends, however, than I am about fintech. I'm also less concerned about the revenue picture here (combined origination and interest revenue of $11.8 million was roughly flat y/y; versus a ~2x growth pace pre-pandemic) than I am about losses.

Year to date, Opera has suffered $70.6 million in credit losses, versus just $7.1 million in the year-ago period. Year-to-date fintech revenue, meanwhile, is only $106.5 million.

These are rather staggering losses - and because Opera holds these loans on its books (unlike a company like LendingClub, which has its own capital in its loans but mostly spreads out the risk to third-party investors), this showcases just how volatile the fintech business can be.

Yet Opera is aggressively expanding in this area. Opera has formed a new microlending entity called Nanobank - with 42% of the stake directly owned by Opera, and the remaining stake controlled by Opera's CEO (in itself a murky arrangement). Nanobank is expanding aggressively, particularly in Indonesia. Loan originations in July tallied up to $44 million, a 50% sequential increase to $28 million in June. The haste to quickly grow this new fintech operation may lead to some sacrifices on credit quality, which is especially precarious when the "second wave" of the coronavirus may still be waiting in the wings.

Some more context on the Nanobank expansion from CFO Frode Jacobson's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

On that point, the recovery from COVID-19 is well underway. The Nanobank businesses have been increasing loans provided in all key markets India, Indonesia and Kenya since the end of June. Loans disbursed were 44 million in July compared to 28 million in June. This ramp has continued into August, most notably in Indonesia that is already nearing pre-COVID levels. While higher credit standards have been employed in the near term to ensure profitable loans, Nanobank expects to continue to rescale volumes as it gains additional confidence. While it still remains difficult to predict when this business will return to early Q1 levels, it is clear that Nanobank is on that path. Looking ahead, we have massive growth expectations for Nanobank to grow far beyond pre-COVID-19 levels. First, India is a huge market and today Nanobank has only interacted with roughly 3% of the population or 18% of the unbanked. Second, Nanobank has just begun geographical expansion. Today, we can also announce the launch of another major market prepared in collaboration between Opera and MobiMagic, namely Mexico, which has a substantial unbanked population. And as we look ahead, we expect Nanobank will launch in several new countries to further increase its total addressable market."

My concern here is that investor appetite has definitively soured on lending businesses this year - from big banks all the way to fintech lenders like LendingClub. Internet businesses can attract high valuation multiples, but anything with a whiff of credit risk gets a black mark from the markets. The fact that Opera's lending activities have produced such heavy losses this year and is expanding into risky markets continues to threaten sentiment on this name.

Key takeaways

I remain sidelined on Opera because I continue to view it as a mixed bag. While the strength in browser/News MAUs is encouraging to see, the market will have a difficult time looking past Opera's aggressive and risky fintech expansion, especially given heavy year-to-date credit losses. Stay cautious here.

