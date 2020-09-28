Margin leverage is increasingly difficult for distributors; improved scale in the U.S. and an expanded private assortment should help, but most of the opportunities will be "back office" savings.

With the eventual disposal of the U.K. operations and a relisting process, Ferguson is pivoting toward becoming a much more U.S.-centric plumbing and heating distributor.

The next year is likely to be a busy one for Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY), as this leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies takes a few more big steps towards remaking itself as a largely U.S. distribution company. Not only is the company expected to dispose of the U.K. operations, but management is also in the early stages of a process that will culminate in Ferguson’s primary listing being in the U.S. – a move that could help shrink some of its historical valuation discount to other primarily U.S. distributors.

While there are ample uncertainties tied to COVID-19 and the recession that has followed, the residential and HVAC sectors have held up better, and that should be a net positive for Ferguson. As time goes on, I expect management to continue leveraging its differentiated combined branch and B2C model to gain share, helped too by an ongoing expansion of its private label offerings. Quality distributors don’t often trade all that cheaply, but Ferguson does look undervalued by the standards of its peer group.

What To Look For In Earnings

Ferguson’s release in late July largely spelled out the major details for the company’s fourth quarter performance, so there shouldn’t be too many surprises where revenue growth and margins are concerned when the company formally reports on September 29. Overall revenue should be down around 4% in organic terms, with the U.S. down around 2.5%, while EBITA should decline around 12% with flat performance in the U.S.

I believe the market will be very keen to hear management’s updated commentary on recent sales trends. The residential market has remained quite strong through COVID-19, with improved activity in recent months. That said, guidance has been what I might call “wobbly”, with month-to-month improvement trajectories showing a lot of company-by-company idiosyncrasies. I believe the Street is looking to hear that August maintained the recovery momentum and that management is fairly bullish about the trend continuing into 2021.

I also expect commentary regarding the dividend. Reinstatement of the dividend for the fiscal year (Ferguson’s fiscal year ended with June) is a possibility, but I would definitely expect to be reinstated for the next year, particularly with management announcing a new share buyback program not all that long ago.

Management will likely also comment on the planned disposal of the U.K. operations. Management announced a little more than a year ago that it intended to demerge the U.K. operations, but obviously, COVID-19 created some unexpected challenges where that is concerned. What and how management exactly plans to do with this business remains unclear. A sale would be the simplest outcome for shareholders, particularly as I think there will be limited demand for a spin-out that leads to Ferguson shareholders getting shares in the U.K. business.

Last and not least is news on the company’s listing decisions. The last update indicated that management was most likely going to follow a two-step approach that would see the company cancel its U.S. ADR program and add a direct U.S. listing ahead of eventually delisting in the U.K., or at least making the U.S. listing the primary one for the company. Although Ferguson is a pretty liquid ADR and a well-supported one in terms of availability of information, a direct listing and inclusion in U.S. indices should broaden the investor base in the U.S. for Ferguson, though I appreciate management’s concern for its U.K. shareholder base and the extent to which it is trying to respect and accommodate the wishes of two distinct shareholder bases.

A Strong Business With A Good Story

While recent weakness in its primary U.S. market has slowed Ferguson some, the company has posted a strong track record of share gains over the last decade, with over two points of market outgrowth per year.

Distribution is a tough business, made even tougher by the entrance of companies like Amazon (AMZN) and the expansion of e-commerce/B2C capabilities down to ever-smaller players, but Ferguson has established a tough-to-beat model that works for it.

The company has over 1,400 blended branches in the U.S., giving it a strong physical presence for on-demand contractor product needs (not unlike Fastenal’s (FAST) model for industrial customers). At the same time, though, the company can offer a service level that big box stores like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) can’t match, including a strong understanding of the products/customer needs, and a product line-up that includes significant non-standard/bespoke items.

On top of that is a strong e-commerce/B2C offering. If a Ferguson store (which typically carries about 30K SKUs) doesn’t have a product, it can be delivered the next day through a nearly 300K SKU online offering. Ferguson has also been gradually building up its private label offerings (at a pace of around 0.5% of sales per year, now close to 9%-10%), which offer a stronger value proposition to many customers.

Said differently, Ferguson can offer both a level of selection and product expertise that Home Depot and Lowe’s can’t offer, and likewise, a level of expertise and sales interaction that doesn’t fit Amazon’s model. Relative to smaller participants, Ferguson’s e-commerce and branch network are all but impossible to replicate, as are the private label offerings.

Still Work To Do…

Ferguson isn’t a perfect story. The company still competes in some areas like facilities management and fire & fabrication where it has low share and a minor presence (the company is a distant competitor to HD Supply (HDS) in facilities management, for instance). Given the structure of the business, I don’t believe competing in these markets hurts the company, but it could be worth incremental investment to improve them.

Ferguson has also had mixed progress on margins. Pricing discipline/compliance has improved, as local managers no longer have the same freedom to price more aggressively in response to local competition, but it may be slowing the rate of market out-growth. Also, while the company enjoys good purchasing scale with suppliers, its transparent pricing policy limits margin leverage, though I believe it does help solidify long-term customer relationships.

The Outlook

Unlocking more margin leverage would be a significant driver for shareholder value, but I’m skeptical of the amount of progress management can make here. Getting rid of the long-underperforming U.K. business will absolutely help, but margin pressure is an issue I’ve seen with distributors across a range of end-markets for years now, and with increased online competition, it’s going to be difficult to offset. Improved/increased private label offerings will help, as will improved scale in the U.S. and “back office” improvements like logistics streamlining, but this is a tough sector in which to try and achieve meaningful long-term operating margin leverage.

With management focused pretty much exclusively on its North American operations in the near future, and with opportunities to take share in a fragmented market with many sub-scale operators, I believe Ferguson can generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Again, I’m cautious on margin improvement potential, but I believe eliminating the U.K. operations will help, and I think long-term FCF margins in the mid-single digits are attainable as the business is scaling to a point where incremental capex needs should be more modest. With that, I expect high single-digit FCF growth over the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Ferguson shares are somewhat undervalued today and priced for a high single-digit annualized return. While the shares do trade at a meaningful discount on the basis of what investors typically pay for similar levels of ROIC/ROCE, the mid-single-digit reported operating margins are an issue (the U.S. operations are closer to high single digits). There’s also significant ongoing uncertainty about the health of residential and commercial construction over the next couple of years, though I’m bullish on residential trends. Likewise, uncertainties about the U.K. business and the relisting process may be impacting valuation, but those issues should be resolved over the next 12 months.

All told, I think this is a name to consider for playing a healthier U.S. residential market, as well as improving visibility as the company shifts toward being a more U.S.-centric operation. Distribution is not an easy business, but between organic share gains and self-improvement opportunities, this is a name to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.