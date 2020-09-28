During the past fifteen years, the price for polysilicon has swung wildly as global demand for solar increased. After peaking above $400 per kilogram in 2008, mono-grade polysilicon dropped below $8/kg during the summer as COVID-19 induced shutdowns temporarily shuttered solar installations. As a pure play polysilicon manufacturer, Daqo New Energy (DQ) is highly leveraged to the spot market pricing for its core product. Daqo's ability to manufacturer polysilicon at an industry leading low level not only allows it to squeeze out profits during the worse of times but also the ability to capitalize on cyclical demand recoveries such as the unexpected pricing surge witnessed during the current third quarter.

Recent Polysilicon Market Pricing

(Data compiled from PVInsights)

During the past two years, the spot market pricing for mono-grade polysilicon has lingered near $9-10/kg on average. Capacity expansion and the unexpected deferment of large scale Chinese solar projects in late 2019 tilted pricing below $9/kg. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted solar installations in many major markets and sent polysilicon prices crashing to near $7/kg by early July.

Since mid-July, polysilicon spot market pricing started to tick higher and further surged in August to over $11/kg. While the demand shock rationalized the pricing decline, the rebound caught just about everybody off guard. Based on comments made by some of the industry's largest module manufacturers such as JinkoSolar (JKS) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ), the pause in solar installations only deferred demand rather than destroying demand outright. Not only did Canadian Solar beat second quarter shipment forecast but also raised the midpoint of its shipment forecast for both this year and next. JinkoSolar similarly reaffirmed what was thought to be unrealistically optimistic 2020 guidance even after the pandemic paralyzed economies around the world.

Credit must also be given to Daqo's management for consistently maintaining their belief that polysilicon pricing would rebound in the second half of 2020 and potentially rise to as high as $12/kg by sometime next year. While I did believe pricing would eventually stabilize in the $9-10/kg range based on industry supply/demand dynamics outlined in my Daqo article last year, the surge above $10/kg was extremely surprising. I believe the continued and sustained decline in pricing eventually forced many manufacturers to halt production which limited near term supply.

Polysilicon pricing has leveled off and in the past couple of weeks declined slightly. While pricing will probably not return to lows marked earlier this year, a continued rise would equally be unlikely in my opinion. As I explained last year, there is massive over capacity in global polysilicon manufacturing which has only gotten worse as many larger low cost Chinese manufacturers added new capacity during the two years. Daqo for example doubled its own manufacturing capacity late last year. Many producers including higher cost manufacturers outside of China have been squeezed out of the market but may restart operations if spot market pricing remains above their cash cost of production. Since large incumbent producers have a cash cost of production around the $10-12/kg level, further upside in pricing may be limited. The risk of smaller scale Chinese capacity restarting could even eventually bring spot market pricing back to the $9-10/kg range.

Earnings Summary

Second Quarter 2020 Results

With quarterly costs mostly fixed, Daqo is highly leveraged to the spot market pricing for polysilicon. As I noted in my last article, the sustained decline in pricing during the first half would severely impact the company's earnings. Average selling prices [ASP] of $7.04/kg during the second quarter was even worse than my $7.35/kg estimate. The ASP premium Daqo held in past quarters vanished in the second quarter as demand collapsed. Combined with higher operating costs due to lower government subsidies and a higher tax rate, Daqo's Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.16 missed my $0.40 estimate.

Still, the company far exceeded Wall Street estimates calling for a loss of -$0.03 in GAAP EPS. As a reoccurring theme in all my solar related articles, Wall Street has continually underestimated the earnings power of US listed solar companies. I could not reconcile how analysts on average expected a loss. Even with much worse operating metrics than I expected, Daqo was still able to post positive GAAP earnings. Excluding unpredictable subsidy contributions and tax, Daqo's adjusted pre-tax net income in Q2 2020 was $5.34 million compared to my $7 million estimate. Thus, to meet analysts' loss estimate, Daqo's gross margin would have had to be 25% lower which would have implied ASPs significantly below market rates. As one of the world's largest and lowest cost polysilicon manufacturers with a history of ASP premiums, Wall Street appeared to be unreasonably negative and out of trend with historical results.

Third Quarter Estimates

Looking to the third quarter, Wall Street EPS estimates of $2.60 on $168 million in revenues also appear too low despite having been revised up from $0.96 just two months ago. At the company's midpoint shipment guidance, Daqo should post revenues of at least $177 million for the third quarter. However, there is enough reason to believe quarterly shipments will come in at least at the high end of the company's guidance. If this assumption is accurate, Q3 revenues will likely beat Wall Street expectations by at least 10%.

The first clue on a potential shipment beat is Daqo's extremely conservative guidance history. For example, Q2's shipments were a staggering 21.8% above its own high end guidance range. In the first quarter of 2020, Daqo posted shipments 3.3% higher than its previous high end guidance range which was issued prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and never revised lower.

Secondly, Daqo's shipment guidance is almost 3% below its production guidance. Combined with over 3,300 MT of excess production above its sales rate during the past year, the company could draw down its inventory levels especially during periods of high demand that caused pricing to spike. Even if half of this excess production was used as feedstock, actual shipments in the third quarter could be as high as 10% above its 17,500 MT high end guidance range.

Thus, assuming Daqo's third quarter shipments to be at its high end guidance range would be conservative in my opinion. Further assuming production mix between mono/multi-grade polysilicon remains constant and sales volume weighted equally during the quarter, the following table provides a revenue estimate for Daqo's Q3 2020. Using this revenue estimate, a full earnings estimate is provided below.

Sales Volume Price per KG Revenues Mono-grade Polysilicon 17,100 MT $10.25 $175,275.00 Multi-grade Polysilicon 900 MT $9.50 $8,550.00 Total 18,000 MT $10.21 $183,825.00

(Dollar figures in USD. Shipment figures in metric tons.)

Daqo Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $183.00

Gross Margin: 42.21%

Gross Profit: $77.25

Operating Expenses: $12.50

Net Interest Expense: $6.50

Subsidy/Other Income: $0.20

Pre-tax Net Income: $58.50

Tax (20%): $11.70

Net Income: $46.80

Diluted Share Count: 14.7 million

GAAP EPS: $3.18

(Dollar figures except EPS in millions of USD.)

The earnings estimate above assume an average $10.25/kg polysilicon selling price which is based on equal shipment volumes per week during the quarter at the spot market pricing quoted by PVInsights. This ASP estimate also assumes no spot market premium. Daqo has typically enjoyed a small pricing premium relative to the spot market but this premium evaporated during the second quarter. The GAAP manufacturing costs used is $5.90/kg which is slightly up from $5.79/kg reported in the second quarter. The slightly higher manufacturing costs take into account the RMB's appreciation vs. the USD during the quarter with all other factors constant. Production also assumes a 95% mono-grade and 5% multi-grade ratio which would be constant on a sequential basis.

Operating cost estimates have been held constant with only a $0.2 million subsidy income assumption. On an annual basis, Daqo has historically reported about a $4 million subsidy income which is essentially a utility subsidy. However, quarterly reporting has not been linear evident with the $0.13 million reported in the second quarter compared to my $1 million assumption. On certain years, as much as 80% of the annual subsidy income is reported in the final quarter. Thus, my $0.2 million estimate should be conservative with upside even above the $1 million level. The tax rate used is based on the average annual figure reported in previous years.

My $3.18 GAAP EPS estimate compares to the current Wall Street estimate of $2.60 which appears to be based on the lower end of the company's shipment guidance. Regardless of whether Daqo beats or misses estimates, the stock will always trade based on the current spot pricing for polysilicon. DQ's stock price doubling in July to the $110 level corresponded with the continual rise in polysilicon ASP during the period.

At $7/kg, Daqo's quarterly earnings run rate would only be around $0.20 in GAAP EPS which made the stock at $55 appear overvalued. At $10/kg, its quarterly earnings power surges to $3.00 in GAAP EPS which puts its multiple at $120 per share at a fair 10x earnings. If polysilicon pricing remains stable at an $11.25/kg average, Daqo's quarterly earnings would jump further to $4.50 in EPS. Thus, at current polysilicon pricing, the stock's multiple would only be about 6.7x earnings.

Final Thoughts

As recently witnessed with the wild swings in polysilicon pricing, Daqo shares can be equally volatile. For this reason, I normally kept an underweight position relative to my other solar holdings. After polysilicon prices dropped at the height of the COVID-19 panic in early summer, I made a tough decision which was a mistake in hindsight to close out my Daqo position at what I believed to be a good price above $60. I had a sizable gain and a portfolio overweight in solar, so the decision seemed easy and rational at the time.

The point I am trying to make here is not to have a fixed view on Daqo due to its high earnings correlation to a potentially volatile commodity. For an investor with no exposure in solar, DQ at $120 even after its huge run up could still be a worthy investment. In what I believe to be the likely case of polysilicon falling back to the $9-10/kg range over the longer term, Daqo's valuation at $120 would only be around 10 P/E. In the current bullish market with strong sector momentum, multiples could still easily expand from 10x earnings.

However, for an investor with high concentration in the solar sector, DQ at $120 or even at $60 when polysilicon prices were lower, under-weighting the stock would have been equally the correct decision. As quickly as polysilicon surged from $7/kg to $11.50/kg, prices could easily drop back below $10/kg as idled plants come back online. Daqo's high earnings exposure to commodity market pricing should in my opinion result in a slight valuation discount compared to branded downstream peers.

For example, two of Daqo's customers mentioned above currently trade at 8-10x normalized earnings. Canadian Solar's downstream solar project development business offers long-term stability in its earnings. On the opposite spectrum, JinkoSolar's high capacity of a premium product line gives the company extremely high earnings leverage during up cycles. While the earnings of these two companies may be capped to an extent, greater earnings visibility should in the longer run command higher valuation multiples.

Of course, Daqo's wildcard is if polysilicon pricing continues to surge. For each dollar higher polysilicon increases, Daqo's annual GAAP EPS would increase by another $4-5 in EPS. At $15/kg polysilicon, the company would be printing money with an annual EPS potentially exceeding $35 per share. Supply imbalances due to slow ramp periods by large incumbents could potentially cause a further squeeze higher in pricing. However, the global overcapacity capable of producing at $10-11/kg or lower should cap spot market pricing to this level over the longer term. DQ's low share float could make the stock an extremely interesting short-term trade but less interesting longer-term investment at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.