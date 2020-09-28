Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) operates in 11 western and southwestern states with total assets exceeding $76 billion. The states of operations are Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

It's also one of the few national banks that still operates under multiple community bank-like names: Zions National Bank, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank of Colorado, National Bank of Arizona, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank of Texas, The Commerce Bank of Oregon and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

After a couple of years of reconfiguring the bank's structure and expense management, ZION is now a later-stage restructuring story, after improving profitability significantly over the past few years. That said, I also believe the recent process simplification and technology upgrades remain an opportunity for ZION to further improve efficiency further. Also, the lending risk profile has been substantially reduced and should result in rather peer-like loan losses.

While at these currently depressed valuations, I believe shares do warrant a bit of a bounce higher. While I am bullish on ZION over the short to medium term, I think there are a few better, longer-term options.

While ZION is likely to outperform over the next few quarters, I think the longer-term (2+ years) investors would be better suited in something else. I like ZION and think the stock should get out of this recent slump, outperforming peer banks as it revisits a 1.0x price to tangible book value per share valuation.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter, the pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased to $300 million compared to $299 million in the first quarter. These results were largely driven by the increase in net interest income which was up 3% from the first quarter, but down 1% from the second quarter of 2019.

Loan growth was 10% from the first quarter, while deposit growth was 14%, and total borrowings declined. The company is making focused efforts to retain new clients that got a PPP loan through the bank. Some deposit growth was non-PPP related in management's view. Deposit betas are lower in this environment and risk to lower rates is limited. The NIM slipped a sizable 18 basis points too, but I think we are close to the bottom.

Fee income fell 13% from the first-quarter levels, which also marks a decline of 11% from the prior year. Mortgage fees jumped during the quarter though, which were more than offset by lower service charges, card fees and syndication fees. During the second-quarter call, it sounded like management was pretty optimistic that things would return to a bit of normalcy sometime in the third quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

When I model ZION, I do so knowing that PPP loan forgiveness will play a big factor to the actual timing of net interest margin (NIM) movement and revenue nonrecognition. As of right now, I am modeling that takes place sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

That withstanding, I believe net interest income is likely to be coming down again as the margin works its way down. While not much lower than the current levels, I think there will be a headwind on revenue until the NIM finds its floor.

Expense Management

In the second quarter, the main saving grace for EPS was that expense control was excellent. Core expenses declined 1% sequentially and fell 5% year over year mostly from lower personnel costs. The core efficiency ratio was 57.3% versus 57.7% in the prior quarter and 59.0% a year ago.

Productivity has been modestly delayed on the systems conversions, so there will be some slight delays in the technology upgrades planned this year. While the overall revenue is likely to be a little distressed, management is still reaping the successes of the past operational efficiency improvement initiatives.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Driven by the past cost control measures, I do not foresee expenses going any higher, which will help overall profitability. However, because the revenue outlook is a little strained, the efficiency ratio (expenses/total revenue) is likely to increase.

Credit Soundness

During the second quarter, ZION had a loan loss provision of $168 million, which brought the loan loss reserve up 18% from the first-quarter levels. This sizable increase was likely driven by a more challenging economic outlook with double-digit unemployment along with modest negative credit migration. The loan loss reserve is now 1.88% of non-PPP loans relative to 1.56% in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

While in my mind the current levels seem appropriate, any further increase in the loan loss reserve would mean there would be more economic outlook deterioration and further negative credit migration.

The net charge-offs (NCOs) remained relatively low at $31 million or 0.23% of average loans and were driven by two loans that were stressed before the pandemic. One of the loans was leisure recreation and one was in retailing, both with significant severity levels.

About 9% of loans are in company identified elevated risk industries like restaurants, hotels, transportation, entertainment, retailers and retail centers, etc. and about 29% of these are in deferral and 28% of these non-energy companies received a PPP loan through ZION.

Source: SEC Filings

Loan losses have historically been low versus nonaccrual loans due to the strength of the company's underwriting. An in-depth credit review was performed over the last few months, and as a result, some downgrades were made, which is why the criticized loans (see above) increased modestly.

Based on the loan portfolio mix and management's commentary, I am guessing we are near the peak of credit pain. While the third-quarter results will shed more light, I am under the assumption that things are better than the market is assuming.

Concluding Thoughts

While it is very clear that ZION has had a troubled past with regard to NCOs, I would venture to guess that management learned its lesson from the last recession. The current share price indicates that credit will be strained again, and while it might, there is limited downside in my view.

Personally, I think that the current loan portfolio will perform in line with peers. Peers are currently trading near 1.0x price to tangible book value per share, while ZION is near 0.7x, which creates a bit of a share price runway should credit perform better than expected (or in line with peers).

What if I am wrong and NCOs are worse than the peer average? Well, the shares are already trading at a discount to peers. While there is nothing preventing the shares from going lower, I would assume that they wouldn't fall much more beyond current levels. If NCOs are more elevated than peers, I think the most likely scenario is that shares stay flat, while others work higher.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.