Investment Thesis

Technically headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) is a $15 billion bank holding company. I use the term "technically" because its main offices and the management team are located in Greenville, South Carolina. As of the end of the second quarter, it had 149 branches located throughout metropolitan Atlanta, north Georgia, the Georgia coast, east Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Florida.

To me, I think of UCBI as a neutral rating for the time being because of its mediocre valuation attractiveness and questionable credit profile. Over the past decade, UBCI has been very acquisitive, and as I have written about with Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), "roll-up" banks, typically, have credit problems and don't seem to fare well when the economy turns sour. Over the next few quarters, I think UCBI will likely continue to focus on organic growth rather than do any acquisitions.

Over the longer term, hiring and the continuation of smaller acquisitions should support loan growth, while fee income should continue to grow in both mortgage lending and SBA lending. The recent acquisition of Three Shores Bancorp also adds a presence in the fast-growing Florida market.

To me, the biggest sticking point is how much credit pain does this company has yet to endure? As you can see from the charts below, the net charge-offs (NCOs) have historically been much higher than peer banks. I, personally, don't think UCBI is anywhere near seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but the valuation does not set up a sizable short position either. If I were to invest in banks, I would not spend much time on UCBI until more NCOs get shaken out of the balance sheet. More credit pain is likely, which will likely limit sizable EPS growth.

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter, net interest income decreased 8% from first quarter levels. This sizable drop was caused by the net interest margin (NIM) falling by more than 65 basis points, driven by lower purchase accounting accretion (of $2.6 million), lower interest rates, sizable PPP loans (which carry lower yields), and excess balance sheet liquidity.

Second quarter period end loans rose sequentially by 13% while period end deposits increased 15%. The sizable deposit growth was the main factor in the excess balance sheet liquidity. Loan growth was aided by PPP loan growth, but traditional loan growth was up 5% on an annualized basis and should not be overlooked.

There was record loan production of $2.1 billion, including $1.1 billion PPP loans and $866 million traditional loans in the second quarter. Core deposits grew $1.7 billion, primarily driven by PPP related deposits. While there are a lot of moving parts, the main thing investors should know is that loans did grow and that the margin was hammered lower.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

I personally like to exclude purchase accounting accretion and, when doing so, the NIM was down 47 basis points relative to the first quarter results. To me, the only real bright spot was that the cost of deposits declined 18 basis points from the first quarter. While the NIM was hammered lower in the second quarter, I do see some positives in the near future.

To be specific, while future loan yields will likely compress a little further, they should be offset by deposit costs falling at a similar rate. The NIM will likely trend lower in 3Q20 as the Seaside National balance sheet, continued excess liquidity, and increased debt costs are partially offset by lower deposit costs.

However, as we work into the fourth quarter, I am actually modeling the NIM a little higher from current levels, after the temporary jump caused by PPP loan forgiveness and as excess liquidity works itself into average earnings assets. I think we are near cycle lows on the NIM, but I don't think there will be any major rebound higher in the near term.

Credit Profile Remains Suspect

As one can see from the chart below, UCBI has had a pretty ugly history in terms of credit soundness. In the second quarter, the loan loss provision increased to $34 million compared to $22 million in the first quarter. Management explained the increase was caused by CECL assumptions that were updated to a more severe economic outlook, rather than loans starting to slip.

The total loan loss reserve is now $104 million or 1.28% of non-PPP loans (up from 0.99%) as CECL economic outlook assumptions were updated. However, more reserve building will likely be needed in the third quarter as a result of the Seaside transaction (closed on July 1st).

This continued reserve building will cause a profitability headwind and will likely limit share price appreciation. While other banks know about and are working through their problems because of UBCI's roll-up history, I'm not entirely sure the management team fully understands their credit profile.

Source: SEC Filings

In the quarter, NCOs decreased to 0.25% of average loans with these losses mostly related to two previously aged substandard credits. Nonperforming assets increased to $49 million from $39 million last quarter.

Total deferred loans are now $1.8 million or 17% of total loans. Navitas loans (which is the internal equipment financing arm) account for about 7.5% of total loans, had NCOs of 0.87% of average loans, up from 0.81% last quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

To me, other areas like the hotel exposure, now $305 million, or 3% of total loans, or restaurant exposure, also 3% of loans, should cause investors to be a little weary of the bank.

While there is no one single category of lending consternation, the entire loan portfolio continues to be a little suspect, in my mind. For example, most southeastern regional peers had roughly 8% deferrals caused by COVID-19, UCBI had over 17% or roughly double that of its peers.

Concluding Thoughts

Economically speaking, when the world does string together a couple months of positive (yet sustainable) growth, I think bank stocks will work their way higher. When that happens, the most beat up names and those with the most credit "red flags" are likely to rebound the most. In my mind, UCBI is one of those names.

However, from an investment perspective, I can't in good conscience recommend this bank for investment. There are too many credit shortfalls, the loan loss reserve is too low for my comfort, and I don't see material earnings growth until there is some positive news on the interest rate front. Could the shares temporarily snap higher? Yes, but I don't think they make for good long-term investments.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.