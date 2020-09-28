Image source

If the horrendous human tragedy that is COVID-19 has taught us anything about investing, it is that it is more important than ever to separate the winners from the losers when it comes to your investing decisions. The pandemic has seen companies within the same sector experience vastly different outcomes, with restaurants being one example.

Below, we can see that Domino's (DPZ) has been winning during the crisis, and to my eye, it looks like Domino's is going to keep winning. In addition to that, with earnings coming up in less than two weeks, I think we'll see a rally in the stock into the report, with the potential for another very strong earnings report being the catalyst the stock needs to sustain a breakout to new highs.

The breakout I'm looking for is from the $423 area, which we can see has just been approached for the third time. Domino's first hit this level back in July and was rebuffed, but a channel has formed between $375 and $423, with the next move likely to be a big one. There have been months of trading activity contained within this range, and generally, when this sort of thing happens, the move up or down out of the channel is pretty sizable.

An earnings report is the perfect catalyst to produce such a move, and I think investors are bidding the stock up in anticipation of another strong report. We can see that the restaurant index has been trading about even with the broader market this year, but Domino's has obliterated its peer group in this time frame. The company is a clear leader not only in its space, but also in the market. This is exactly the kind of stock I want to own, and with a potential resolution to this channel to the upside on the way, Domino's looks good heading into its report in the second week of October.

Why Domino's is winning and should continue to win

Domino's has very carefully built its business in recent years on winning through convenience. We all know that Domino's had a not-so-great reputation for quality and taste several years ago, but the company revamped its menu and changed its recipes to combat this. The company's renewed focus on quality meant that it could start focusing its energy on making it easier for customers to interact with their local store, and do so profitably, while providing good value for the customer.

We can see that just over half of Domino's transactions, and about two-thirds of its revenue, come from deliveries. The balance of transactions and sales come from carryout, which Domino's has been pushing in recent years. Carryout is more profitable than delivery, all else equal, because Domino's doesn't use third-party delivery services; all of its deliveries are done by its own drivers. This affords Domino's complete control over the process from end-to-end, but it is also more expensive than having the customer do the driving themselves.

Indeed, it isn't unusual for Domino's to have a carryout deal right on its homepage to entice you come to the store yourself, which provides the company with better margins. In a world where the most convenient food options are the ones that are winning, Domino's is undeniably set up for continued success.

The winners of this year have been chains with high levels of digital engagement - which Domino's has spent years building - as well as those that allow consumers to feel the safest when they order. The company's efforts to build out a complete digital experience and no-contact delivery options were made for this sort of environment.

Those efforts have been paying off in recent years, as we can see below with the company's comparable sales.

Domino's has produced positive comparable sales since 2010 in the US and for more than 26 years in its international business. The numbers are huge as well, with Domino's averaging a 5.4% gain internationally on an annual basis, while the US business has seen a 6.9% average gain since 2010. There aren't many chains with this sort of growth, and in particular, ones that have so many thousands of units already.

All of this success has allowed Domino's to continue to take significant portions of market share in recent years.

Domino's had 24% of the delivery market in 2014, but ended last year at nearly 36%. That is an enormous amount of revenue Domino's has taken from competitors, and given the strength of its comparable sales, as well as its industry-leading digital channels, I have little doubt this will continue.

Strong free cash flow helps Domino's win

Domino's has always produced strong free cash flow numbers, but it has ramped that up in recent years as well. Below, we have the two components of free cash flow, cash from operations and capital expenditures, both in millions of dollars.

Free cash flow has moved significantly higher in recent years, with 2019 coming in at just over $400 million. This year is expected to be nearly $500 million, with an even higher total in 2021. This free cash flow allows Domino's to invest heavily in things like its digital channels and menu innovation to ensure it can continue to extend its lead over its competitors without having to do things like issue debt or common shares to finance it. Domino's has proven it isn't afraid to bet big on things it believes will help it win, and it has a very strong track record with those investments in recent years.

The bottom line

Domino's has a very attractive business model at this point in its life cycle, and I think it will continue to extend its lead over competitors in the coming years. Obviously, the market is pricing the stock accordingly, so I don't necessarily think it is cheap.

However, for a market leader in a very resilient business, 32 times forward earnings isn't unreasonable. Domino's has been valued very highly in recent years because of its torrid growth, and with growth not slowing down anytime soon, it would appear there's no reason to believe the valuation will either.

With Domino's checking all the boxes from a growth perspective, and shares valued reasonably, I see Domino's as a buy. I think we'll get a pre-earnings rally that will provide the breakout the stock has been looking for in the past few months, and beyond that, new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DPZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.