Ceres Power Holdings plc (CPWHF) CEO Phil Caldwell on Interim Results 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Ceres second set of Interim Results for the 12 months ended 30th of June following our change of year end to 31st of December. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Elizabeth. And while much of our week remains virtual, I'm pleased to say we have our Chief Executive, Phil Caldwell and CFO, Richard Preston here together, they're going to run through the results. And we'd be pleased to take any questions you may have at the end of the presentation, you can submit these via the conference call or the webcast. And following the meeting, if you have any questions or follow ups, please do not hesitate to get in touch with a member of the IR team on investors at cerespower.com.

Without further ado, I'll hand over to Phil.

Phil Caldwell

Okay. Thank you, Elizabeth. And thank you everybody for joining this morning. And so the story of these results, I think there a solid set of results driven by continuing commercial progress with our key partners, despite the challenging times of COVID. So we've progressed on all major contracts, and that's driven top line revenue to increase by just over 20% to around £20 million just under.

And, you know, we're having success with our asset-light licensing model, which gives a sector leading margins again above 70%. So we're very pleased with that. And first and foremost, it's a huge thank you to the team at Ceres and also supportive are our partners and suppliers that we've managed to sustain performance throughout this period. And not just sustained performance, both continue to ramp up production and grow as an organization.

You know, during this period, we've also been in busy investing for the future growth. So we're investing in core technology. We're expanding into new areas such as electrolysis for hydrogen. We're seeing more and more customer demand for higher power systems. And you know, we've started to invest in core technology with a further investment of £5 million into the solid oxide electrolysis side of the business.

And as I mentioned earlier, our strategy is one of licensing and really the, you know, the target we have for this company is to embed our clean energy technology into world leading companies on their products. And what we're seeing coming out of COVID is huge stimulus packages globally from countries like China, Korea, Germany and the EU, which is really starting to drive demand further for our technologies and gives us really - real confidence in an investment for growth in the future.

Just quickly, I'd like to highlight some of the key progress that we've made with partnerships in the past 12 months. So we have four partners of the license stage now Bosch, Weichai, Doosan and Miura. Bosch, you know, is our first manufacturing partner that's taken a license to manufacture our cells and stacks and has successfully done so this year in Germany. So that's a real first for the company.

And Bosch have also developed prototype systems, which are now on trial, a different use cases and different applications within Bosch. And that's now at five locations. And, you know, we saw earlier in the year, they've increased their investment further in the company, and we'll talk about that in a minute.

Weichai, we've continued the development of the 30-kilowatt range extender, with Weichai, and having completed the first prototype, back end of last year, we've now moved on towards building that into a small fleet of buses this year. And we have had some headwinds with COVID, around completion of the fleet trials. And there's been some delay now pushing back this formation of the JV into the first half of next year.

But actually, the progress that the team has made is significant, some were very - again, we're very proud of the work that both we've been able to do and the Weichai team has been able to sustain during this time.

And Doosan. Doosan have a - you know, are one of the leaders in station power globally. And the Korean [ph] government has large ambition for deployment of renewable energy and clean energy technologies. We've formed a relationship with Doosan approximately a year ago, and we're making good progress on the CHP developments that we announced then. And as we said before, we're hoping to expand our relationship with Doosan into other applications in the future.

And then with Miura, in Japan, we now have the units on sale through – you know, in commercial products. The first units have been in operation now for over a year, delivering 90% efficiency, lowering the carbon footprint. And Miura are looking at expanding the support team to that to enable further deployment. So that's low volume to begin with, but it's been successful one year in and we're very pleased to be selling service technology into Japan.

So that's a high level of where we are with key licensee partners. Just a few more illustrations. Here you can see next slide. Bosch have now developed this hydrogen compatible 10 kilowatt system which can run on natural gas, biogas and blends of hydrogen and are using that in deployment in different locations within the Bosch group.

Bosch have come out and said in their annual reports that the market size for this is estimated to be €20 billion by 2030. And as a result of significant progress that we've made, they've increased investments in Ceres by 38 million [ph] taking their investments up to 80% earlier this year.

With Weichai as I mentioned, you know, here's some pictures of the team working in Shandong Province. We're making good progress with the 30 kilowatt range extender for the electric buses, and also developing the capabilities at Weichai. And I am really - we're working towards the joint venture which would provide a stage path to providing high volume manufacturing for the markets of buses, commercial vehicles, and other applications.

So despite what's been happening with COVID, we're pleased to say we're making progress with Weichai. And again when Bosch increased their stake earlier this year, Weichai also exercised their non-dilution rights and put a further £11 million to sustain their position in Ceres at 20%. So good, strong progress with those two partners. And that's really driven the financial performance for the period.

I'll now hand over to Richard, to give you some more detail on the finances. Richard?

Richard Preston

Thank you, Phil. So, I think Phil's mentioned some of the highlights, and I'll just touch on these, again with some of our key messaging. As he said, we've had really solid set of results, revenue up just over 20% and maintaining really excellent margins, gross margins.

Clearly, we've maintained a significant and healthy order book and pipelines, just under £70 million. This is natural - will naturally flex up and down as you get new orders. But it's something that we're still - it's still pretty good.

Otherwise, from a cash perspective, you know, we're extremely pleased to have £108 million of cash on the balance sheet, having raised £49 million in the last six months from strategic partners.

In terms of revenue growth, we've maintained decent licenses during the year. I think, as we've said before, these will naturally flex, depending on revenue recognition, and customers coming in, but it's still a decent proportion, and that's driving the high gross margins that you can see. And again, we can see that our gross margin at an absolute level has moved on significantly over the last few years from where it was.

We maintained investment in the company. And really, the messages on investments in the company are very similar to those we said six months ago, where we're investing into the future, we think there's a lot of value that we can get through putting this investment in there. And we're sizing the company, so that we can reach these opportunities. And that's why our cash OpEx is increasing at a adjusted EBITDA [ph] to is - is fairly flat for the period compared to last year.

In terms of cash again, really, the point to note here is the cash we have on the balance sheets is very significant compared to our operating cash flows, which are in a few percent of the balance we've got. Again, this puts us in a really healthy position going forward.

Of the cash flow in the year we've invested something like £8 million in CapEx and in capitalized development. And that's - the CapEx is principally finishing off our manufacturing facility in Redhill, and increasing our test capacity, and a few odds and sods. That's really what's driving that. And we've talked about the cash position already.

So let me hand over back to Phil to talk about the business strategy.

Phil Caldwell

Thanks, Richard. So for those of you that know us, the business strategy hasn't really changed. But we are growing, we are expanding as a company. And what we’re seeing and encouraged by is, despite COVID many global economies are putting in green stimuli packages. And we're seeing that in all our key markets really.

So, if you think about China, just this past week, they've set out the target of being carbon-neutral by 2016 [ph] and peak carbon by 2030, which is pretty significant given that, you know, China's dominance really of the carbon impact and agenda globally. And we're seeing more and more stimuli packages in China.

Korea has committed something like KRW70 trillion, 46 billion of green funding, again, targeting to drive economic growth. And specifically, they have pretty ambitious targets for fuel cell power generation of 15 gigawatts by 2040, including 2 gigawatts for the stationary fuel cells and buildings. So you're starting to see quite granular policies coming out stimuli packages and specifics on targets.

Japan remains committed to a hydrogen future and is a leader in the space and we're pleased to say we have a number of partners in Japan and further in pipeline. And then in Europe, EU has come out and announced funding, huge funding for green projects to 2027. And you know, this statement that all EU budgets must do no harm to goal - to become Climate Neutral by 2050.

Germany is probably at the forefront of that and announced €9 billion in stimuli for hydrogen technologies. And again links with fuel cells as a pass to decarbonisation. So we're seeing, you know, big stimulus packages coming through, not just in Asia, but in Europe.

And then in the US, you know, it's a wait and see. But again, on the democratic side, there's this big ambition towards decarbonisation, depending on the outcome of the US elections. All of that is strong pull for the kind of technologies that Ceres has. And also it plays into continuing with the ESG agenda, really, so. And that's something that we take seriously at Ceres given up our purpose.

So, like I mentioned, most of the major governments globally have committed to green initiatives. And we're pleased to say that we have pretty strategic partnerships in all of these areas that we just highlighted. So we're, you know, at Ceres we believe we're a big part of making an impact, not just in the UK, but globally, on the Clean Energy agenda.

As I mentioned, at the start of the presentation, looking after people in this time is important. I'm pleased to say that, at Ceres we haven't had to make use of any of the government's support or furlough schemes. In fact, we've actually continued to grow, and we've recruited throughout this period. So we're a growth story at a time when there is a lot of difficulty around.

And, again, the commitment and resilience of our people is fantastic. And we - big thank you to them. We've had to adjust to new ways of working. But you know, during this period, we've actually brought up new production, we've managed to continue to work with partners globally. It's very impressive what the team at Ceres has done that underpins these results that we have today.

And then on the governance side, we're continuing to get more and more stringent on governance. We've appointed a new Chair this year with Warren Finegold and we're seeing some new members join the PLC board. And you know, we're - we have more, more scrutiny as we get - become a larger company on risk [ph] and on maturing the business to mitigate risks and to have very strong governance. So it's a big area of focus for the company.

We've talked in these results about investment for growth. The way we see this strategically and as a Board is, you know, Ceres is one of the few organizations globally with technologies that can have a major impact on clean energy. You know, we've established ourselves with a very strong reputation in solid oxide fuel cells for power generation, and our heritage we've been coming up in power from single kilowatts, to 10s of kilowatts. And we're investing now to look – to going into hundreds of kilowatts type application to start to address power systems for getting up towards utility scale.

We see the residential and commercial sector was just one part of the challenge that we face for decarbonisation. When you think about global demand for energy, we have to also think about how can we decarbonize transportation, how can we decarbonize industry, and that's why we're starting to invest in high power systems with some of the work we're doing with Weichai around 30 kilowatts potentially looking to increase that further in the future, because we see big market opportunities for other applications like trucks, like rail, potentially, and e-fuels in the future.

And then the - on the SOEC side, which is the electrolysis side, we've committed initial funding for further development of electrolysis side based on the fact that we've made very significant progress in the past 12 months with encouraging results on the initial work that we've done on electrolysis.

Again, we see a huge market opportunity here for hydrogen and e-fuels, particularly to decarbonize areas of industry such as steel, cement, ammonia production, et cetera. So we see that as a future value-creation driver for the business. So that's where we're seeing the business. And as we said, we're extremely well-capitalized. We've got one of the best teams globally. And we there's this huge value-creation to be made by going into these areas, and it fits with our purpose of providing clean energy for that globally.

So as we talk about scaling of the business, I've already mentioned this, but there's two ways we see the business. One is to sign more manufacturing licensing partners with global reach. And the other is moving into more and more diversification of the end applications. So you can see on the right, this is where we are today with the dots, but you can see where we're starting to look at going in terms of future progress into it - into other markets.

And as previously mentioned, we're exploring ways of how we partner with, potentially with engineering partners to actually take us into these new areas. And, you know, commercially, how we secure further demand, which will then drive capacity for manufacturing licenses as well.

Just a quick one, in terms of reminder, for those of you that might not know the company that well, the partnership progression tends to go through joint product development into licensing, and then we get royalties per unit sold. We've had six partners currently at the joint development stage, Weichai, Doosan, Bosch, Cummins, Honda and Miura, of which four have progressed into licensing and one has progressed into product sales.

We continue to work with Honda, and we are looking to forward that – bring that relationship forward. With Cummins, we're coming to the end of the current development program with them. We don't currently have a follow on at that point. Beyond that, what you can see is this is like a pipeline. So we have more people at the earlier stage. And then as we progress we expect to go from joint co-development into further license deals.

What that's driving in the past few years is the move in the revenue mix towards high margin licensing business. And really in the next three to four years, we expect our partners to come on stream with investments in mass manufacturing production. And that's really what will take us through to royalties where the business really scales into a high margin licensing business.

But in the near term, we're still able to command a high growth, high margin business based on the engineering services that we provide, early stage supply to customers and upfront license fees, which obviously are very valuable to the company in this next say three year period.

So just to summarize, as I've said, the whole climate action emergency that we've got currently hasn't gone away. And it is driving demand for these type of technologies globally. It's fair to say the company is probably never been busier. We're not short of opportunities. On some of our key partners, we're coming to critical stages, I would say in the next six months or so in terms of making good progress onto next steps.

So Bosch, were due to finish the initial phase of our collaboration towards the end of this year. And we expect to move into next stages with them. Weichai, we've, you know, we're now getting the five buses built and into trials in China. And we expect to, again, make progress into JV next year.

Miura first commercial units are running well. And you know, we're looking to support Miura as they continue to make commercial sales. With Doosan, we’re only a year into that relationship, but that's going well, and we're hoping that we can continue to grow that relationship. And we expect to announce further partnerships in 2020.

The core business and investment and the strategy, like I mentioned, we've been growing, we've got a world-class team of scientists and engineers. We're starting to diversify and look into development of new technology, not just the core, fuel cell power system technology, but on the electrolysis side. And to support that we're investing in R&D, test and manufacturing capability to underpin that. And, you know, we continue to invest in the core business to mature the technology that we have and expand it into further applications.

So overall, we're extremely pleased with the progress. In the past year, we've got a high margin, clean energy technology business that's very well backed, and is well positioned for growth.

So with that, I'll hand you over to Elizabeth and we can take any questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we do currently have a couple of questions in the queue. The first question comes from the line of Lacie Midgley from Panmure Gordon. Please go ahead.

Lacie Midgley

Good morning, Phil, Richard. Thank you for the presentation, really useful. And I've got a couple of questions on two areas, where you have to [ph] set them up, I think could be easier. On electrolysis, obviously, and a lot of development in solid oxide market, particularly this year a lot of company now pursuing that. And much of the debate is centered around efficiency versus flexibility between solid oxide and PEM [ph] I'll just be interested, really to get your thoughts - to high level thoughts on what you think the main advantages of solid oxide have over PEM [ph] and outline? I mean, is it purely an efficiency benefit? Do you think there's more to it, just some color on that on both would be really helpful, first?

Secondly, on electrolysis. Just some initial thoughts on what the total required investment would be to commercialize and what you expect that to be, I know its early days, but an idea would be useful? And then lastly, the business model, you know, in electrolysis will it work the same as the fuel cell licensing model? Or do you think it will require a different end approach? That's the first few on electrolysis? I'll let you do those first [ph]

Phil Caldwell

Okay. So to answer the first question, the way we see it is, we're not looking necessarily to compete head on with PEM Technology [ph] I think we - you've answered the question in yourself. The big promise, the big advantage of solid oxide is really efficiency. And efficiency is important because when you start to look at the cost of hydrogen in the future it's dominated by the energy cost that you're putting in. So therefore, the efficiency is going to have a big impact on that cost of hydrogen.

There are other benefits. You know, all these technologies have strengths and weaknesses. The big - the other big attraction for solid oxide, is because of the operating temperature, we believe there's compatibility with some industrial processes, where with closer thermal integration there can be further efficiency gains as well.

So when we're looking at this, we're not necessarily targeting all markets with the electrolysis, we're thinking industrial applications are the sweet spot for solid oxide, particularly around applications like steel, refineries, those kind of higher temperature type processes. So that's how we see the positioning of the technology.

In terms of the investment required, I view that, what we've done this year really is the seed funding. And I think, you know, if you look at how we've managed our business, we've leveraged sometimes partnerships to fund core technology, and sometimes we're putting in our own capital.

Well, I think we're in a position now where we can put in our own capital to accelerate development where we need to. So I can't give you numbers today. But if we’re continue to be successful in electrolysis, which we believe we will be, we believe this part of the business can be as significant as the core fuel cell business. So therefore, why wouldn't we invest? So that's definitely on a stage approach where we - the way we think about this.

In terms of the business model, I think that's a good question. We believe that, you know, the licensing model works well for us, and it's about having the right partners in that value chain, but it is a whole day different area of potential end users and customers. So we're moving from the power side to the fuel side. So it will really, I think, depend on the on the partnerships we formed, and how the business model applies to that.

But again, I think one thing for sure is we'll be looking to do this in partnership or in collaboration with companies with, a, with market access and b, with the balance sheet strength that you need to really take these technologies to at scale.

I think one thing that you see on this whole clean energy challenge is the size of the scale that you need. And you know what works well for Ceres is we’re able to leverage our partners significantly and go after application of these technologies globally, which we couldn't do if we didn't have this partnering business model. So we will definitely pursue a partnering business model going forward for electrolysis.

Lacie Midgley

Thank you. Just two follow ups, just in partnerships, if that's okay, just really quickly. The Doosan and I think you gave a good update in the statement and the presentation. I just wonder, you know, what do you think? Or do you expect to be the next milestone and right from timing of that?

And then on Cummins just to clarify, you said there's no plans to serve the collaboration at this time, I just wanted to check, does that mean on the current data center program? Or more generally, outside of that?

Phil Caldwell

Yeah, look, I mean, I can't give - I can only say what we can put in the public domain. So with Cummins, we're coming to the end of the program that we have with them in the US Department of Energy. I think it's going to be a successful outcome. But, you know, from where we are today, we haven't got next steps for them at this point. So I think that's a pretty clear statement of where we are now.

With Doosan, we're very pleased with the progress that we've made in the past year. And I think when we formed a partnership we always felt that this one has - had greater potential. And you know, that - our view on that hasn't changed, and our working relationship is good. And we'll update you when we've got more to say on that. I think you appreciate, with the business while we have we always have to respect the confidentiality of our partners. So we tend to announce things when we've got things to say. But right now, things are progressing well with our partners.

Lacie Midgley

Understood. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Adam Collins from Liberum. Please go ahead.

Adam Collins

Yes. Good morning, everybody. A couple of questions from me, please. First of all, in the statement is a very enticing paragraph, which says you're intending to form a strategic relationship with a global engineering consultancy, which will increase your ability to scale the business. Could you talk a little bit more about that? I think you touched on the potential for partnerships around SOEC? Does this also take in power? And any more color you can provide on the strategy around that?

And then the second question is in relation to the manufacturing JV in Shandong with Weichai, which is going to happen first, often next year? What can you tell us at this stage in terms of the way that might develop thereafter? What kind of investment might you need to put in? What might be the timelines in terms of taking that business to first production?

Phil Caldwell

Yeah, sure. So I think in terms of the first question, when you look at the strategy for the company, and you see the - where we see the business in terms of revenue projections, going out and getting towards licenses and royalties, the thing that makes this company a global success is really increasing our number of licensee partners. And as we get further in with the engineering programs that we often a bottleneck versus is how do we originate more and more license deal, more and more partnerships.

So short of organic growth, and we have grown significantly in the past year. We're now thinking, okay, we may be missing opportunities where people can be bringing those applications, and also help us to initiate that to the engineering. So that's really what's behind that. And we've been exploring that as a strategy for the past year. And I think we're confident that's the way forward and I think we'll have more to say on that in the near future.

So that's what's behind it. It's particularly focused on the power side at this point. Because, for electrolysis, we're at an earlier stage in its commercialization, so it's really growing the core, the core power business up pace and that scale.

And I think your next question was about the Weichai JV. And in terms of timing on scale, and as well as what we're doing on the technology development, and from the field trials, we also are in discussions around the business plan with that. The business plan that underpins that and what we said on record previously is, we're committed to putting in, you know, a minimum of around £9 million or so in this first stage. We think it will probably be more than that, depending on the strength of the business plan. But obviously, it's going to be of a scale that's appropriate to the ambition of the business plan, and also consistent with Ceres in terms of our mold [ph] in that versus Weichai as the number three commercial vehicle manufacturer in the world with considerable balance sheets and considerable capability. So, you know, we'll have more to say on that. I think, again, when we get further through the business planning stage with the economy [ph] in at the moment.

Adam Collins

Okay. Thank you, all.

We also have a couple of questions that have come through on the webcast, we'll try and get to as many as we can.

Adam Forsyth

And probably first off, Richard, one for you, Adam Forsyth at Longspur asked, is it possible for us to get a bit more color around the revenue mix and its impact on gross margin? There was a big increase in engineering, hardware, but a fall in license income, which might have suggested a lower gross margin than achieved. Are you seeing margin expansion or better pricing on the engineering side?

Richard Preston

Yeah. Let me try and answer that one. So you are right, the mix has changed from the previous year. And we've got slightly less license revenue than we had as a proportion in ’19, ‘20 compared to ’18, ‘19. There is a couple of drivers going on here. So clearly license revenue, it's very high margin, what you've also got within engineering services, we've got an increase in output from our factory in Redhill. A year ago, it didn't exist, it wasn't manufacturing. And for the last six months, we've just begun to manufacture out of that, that's clearly a little lower margin than engineering services.

So what you find you've got two different drivers and engineering services is still providing a decent margin. License revenues are very high margin. And then what you've got is an attempt to be lumpy, and then overlaying it, you've got an increasing volume of output from our Redhill facility, which will depress margin slightly. But nonetheless, you can see that we're, on average, maintaining very high gross margins.

Adam Forsyth

And another question from Adam, just asking why the drop in commercial costs and [indiscernible]?

Richard Preston

This is – it tends to be lumpy. Again, and it depends on the deals that we've done in the period. So what you find that there is some deal related costs in the last year, which aren't repeated this year and that’s probably what's driving it.

Adam Forsyth

Okay, great. And probably one for Phil comes from Mark Kelley at Invest Bank [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

On the fuel cell scale, the profile is well explained, i.e., moving from hundreds of - moving up into hundreds of kilowatts. In the context of electrolysis, how should we think about this in the past to develop commercial systems that would likely need to start out at megawatt scale, and any other insights on the development pathway would be useful?

Phil Caldwell

Yeah. I think what we've been doing is really on the core technology side, so you know, at the R&D level to begin with, but I think what's logical is we start to have to build out in the same way we did with power systems, we'll have to move into prototype systems of sufficient scale. And there is an increase if you like in power running in electrolysis compared to into power generation.

So what we anticipate is doing proof points at the appropriate scale, which obviously needs to start to address megawatt type applications to begin with in the future. But we will have more to say on that, I think towards the end of this year when we complete the phase that we're in on the core development side with electrolysis.

Unidentified Analyst

And then some questions through from [indiscernible] She asked, if fuel cells are going to be part of a fully green economy then gas runoff needs to be created in an environmentally friendly way. You know at the moment, using electricity for wind or solar to generate hydrogen via an electrolyzer. However, the efficiency of this is substantially less than using batteries and cells and do you think this will hold back deployment of fuel cells?

Phil Caldwell

Well, I think there's two parts to that question. Because if you look at the deployment of hydrogen, obviously, we need further penetration of green hydrogen through electrolysis in the future. And I think if you look at any of the hydrogen council work, today, only about 2% of hydrogen production is coming through green hydrogen. There's obviously historically been a cost disadvantage degree in hydrogen. But as we move into higher efficiency and electrolysis, we're confident that you can get towards the right levels of hydrogen costs that you need to make it viable.

But in terms of deployment of fuel cells, if you're developing hydrogen, such as blue hydrogen with CCS, then you can still use that hydrogen to run fuel cells, you can use green hydrogen, or you can use biogas in current systems we have or natural gas today for a lower carbon solution.

So in many ways, we're fuel agnostic. And I think and this question probably speaks more towards what's the potential rollout of hydrogen in the future rather than fuel cells? Because you've already have significant deployments of stationary fuel cells, globally today. So I think it's more on the - what's the pathway for the rollout of hydrogen in the future. I think obviously, that pathway helps commercialization into fuel cells, but I don't think it prevents it.

Elizabeth Skerritt

And we have a few more questions on the line around the deployment of SOE, and I think to Phil's point, we will be coming back to give more granularity on this slightly later in the year. So if we can address it that way. That would be great. Another question comes through from Michael Lore [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

What are the opportunities in the UK? Most activity seems the overseas space?

Phil Caldwell

Yeah, I think it's a function of our business model, really, that we work with the world's leading power system and automotive companies. And today, they tend to be in some of the geographies that we're in today. And the way we see it is, you know, in the same way, it's been in the news recently, ARM became probably one of the largest tech companies in the UK, predominantly developing technology in the UK, that was used globally. That's the way we envisage the future for Ceres.

And in terms of applications in the UK, if we have the right partnerships, we will obviously look to form partnerships in the UK, and similarly with deployment, but I wouldn't confuse the two in terms of deployment of this technology versus where our partners live. Because most of our partners are Fortune 500 companies that tend not to be based in the UK. It's a function of whether those businesses are located.

Great. And a question for you from Nicholas Percy Davies [ph]

Unidentified Analyst

He asks - he says, morning, Phil and Richard. Were you surprised the IP Group decided on the exit their holding [ph] in the business?

Phil Caldwell

No, I think with IP Group it's a case of they back early stage technology businesses and backed Ceres at a key point for the last eight years, through from stepping in when very few investors actually back the company in the low millions and taking it up to the valuation that would - that we have today.

I think as strategic partners have become more involved, and as the company has grown in size, you know, the investor base has evolved significantly. And you know, that transition it felt like the right time for IP Group and I think for Ceres as well to transition it towards an institutional investor base that is appropriate to the size of where Ceres is today and where we're going globally.

And I think what's also been posted over the past few months is as IP Group have diversified, we've attracted investments from US and German institutional investors, so our geographic reach of investors has also spread as well. So it's actually provided some liquidity, I think, for new investors to come in and back the company, which has been very pleasing.

Great. And we have quite a few questions, actually three from Anthony Plom at Berenberg. And see if I can run through these.

Anthony Plom

On here, he says, seems very encouraging. Can we have a little bit more color on the expansion opportunity if Miura did want to ramp up quickly, would we be supply constrained? And I guess linked to that, and we're increasing capacity we’ve announced from two megawatts or three megawatts at Redhill? Could we expect further investments around that?

Phil Caldwell

Do you mean beyond the three megawatts?

Anthony Plom

Yeah.

Phil Caldwell

Look, I think with that our model is really to get partners into mass production, because we don't want to turn into a mass producer by default. Because obviously, the more lucrative side of our business is developing the core technology. But if it's necessary to create more value in the future, then we'll look at it on a business case the same as any other company would do so.

In relation to our work with Miura, we're not really capacity constrained. That's going to be quite a modest ramp up and very specific to a single market in Japan. So we're not confirmed by that at this point.

Anthony Plom

He also asked, quite a bit of recent news flow from competitors around partnerships and developments of PEM fuel cells for shipping in and several areas they sectored. Please, could you run through the potential merits of solid oxide in those markets, particularly for shipping?

Phil Caldwell

Gosh, that's a quite a long question. Well, let me start with the simple one. I don't really see any mold for solid oxide in civil aviation at small scale, where solid oxide really plays is in high efficiency, long duration type power applications. So the stop start type applications than PEM is often a better technology choice. And but it's not without its challenges, and I've worked on - I was part of the first project until the entity [ph] years ago on Boeing, having a lighter, softer, et cetera.

So I think the way we see the aviation side, it's more interesting to how do we decarbonize fuels and synthetic fuels in the future, I think that's what we see is the future there. In terms of shipping, that's another broad topic as well, because you have all kinds of different potential fuels coming in. And you can do solid oxide as auxiliary power units when shipping is import. All the way through, depending on the size of the vessel, so its a primary proportion. But then also there's interest in things like ammonia as well, and that's a that's a different topic that I don't think we really have time to get into on this call today.

So look, I think decarbonisation is - in all these sectors is a big challenge. I don't think that all of these technologies will necessarily win in all sectors. But it's going to require, you know, whole different approaches and different technologies, applied in different ways to actually decarbonize.

And I think, you know, solid oxide has a strong role to play, PEM has a strong role to play, synthetic fuels will have a strong role to play, batteries will have a strong role to play, it's going to be a combination of all of the above.

Anthony Plom

Great. And probably just the last one for you, Richard, do you mind reminding us of the likely phasing delivery of the order book and pipeline?

Richard Preston

Yeah, certainly. So maybe just as a reminder of how we define - how we define order book and pipeline. So order books, the contracted commercial revenue. And, you know, there's really no milestones associated without the difficult milestones. It's just something that we have to deliver on.

Order book tends to be shorter term. So at the moment it's maybe a year 18 months, maybe 2 years. Pipeline is something that is contracted. It's not sort of in the ether. So we've got this contracted. But it's contingent on something that maybe as delivering something or maybe on options, maybe not under the control of Ceres.

So pipeline tends to be slightly longer term. I would say this is probably from six months, going out to probably three or four years. That's probably where we are.

Okay. And a couple of follow up questions from Adam Collins at Liberum.

Adam Collins

Just a question on Bosch. You mentioned that Bosch CEO recently mentioned CHP in relation to Ceres for the first time. And we obviously have a new Bosch non-executive on the board with a background in heating markets. Is this a new focus?

Phil Caldwell

I am not quite sure, I understand fully the question. Is it the new focus for Bosch? I think Bosch have started to publicize what they're doing on the stationary power side. And I think the number that was quoted as a Bosch number, they're about the size of the market by 2030. I think that Mr. Uwe Glock, who joined the Board is very experienced in European heating markets having run Bosch there metallic and Mr. Bosch et cetera, as a subsidiary.

So I don't think it's a change of strategy. I think it's just a - it's part of I think Bosch has commitment towards their decarbonisation agenda in the future. And hopefully we'll have more progress coming forward from Bosch, I mean, a lot of what we do in some ways we rely on our partners to promote and inform people on the progress that they've made. And I think hopefully, we'll have more - we'll hear more from our partners in the coming months as we're getting to that stage where we're moving from product development into deployment. But it could be something.

Great. Okay. I think we've gone through a broad range of questions. There's a couple of fairly similar, so we'll make sure to drop it back to everybody directly. And as I mentioned, we're available for any follow up on Investors at cerespower.com.

Phil Caldwell

Yeah. Well, thank you, everybody for your continued interest in the company. I think, you know, the level of questions we're getting, you know, we could spend, probably spend an hour or two, talking about the merits of various approaches for decarbonisation. I think it just shows you how important topic this is right now. And it kind of highlights I suppose some of the conversations that Ceres has is in every day with a growing number of partners. So you know, we're very focused on delivering the partnerships we have and continuing to grow the business and invest in the right areas for the future. So we'll hopefully be talking to you all again, in the future, in the near future with new news on partnerships. But for today, thank you for your time.

