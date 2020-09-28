The Distillate Crack Spread Is Sending A Message To Markets

The stock market’s price action, safe-haven buying in the dollar, and signs of risk-off price action in commodities in September is a warning sign for markets across all asset classes. A rising number of coronavirus cases in Europe could be the start of a second wave of the global pandemic that makes its way across the Atlantic is causing market volatility. Simultaneously, the November 3 US election that will determine the policy path of the world’s leading economy is stoking uncertainty.

Crude oil is the commodity that still powers the world. Even though rising support for renewable energy sources will continue to shift demand from hydrocarbons to alternative sources, oil and oil products will continue to fulfill energy requirements for the foreseeable future. A shift in US energy policy after the November 3 election could hasten the decline of fossil fuels; it will not eliminate worldwide demand. It may only decrease US output leading to higher prices for at least the short-term as dominance in the crude oil market shifts from the US back to OPEC and Russia.

Since March, production cuts by the oil cartel and other world producers and falling output in the US pushed the price of the energy commodity back to the $40 per barrel level. The world addressed lower demand with limiting supplies, which has balanced the fundamental equation. However, the price action in the distillate crack spread continues to issue a warning sign for the oil market and markets across all asset classes at the end of September 2020.

Crack spreads reflect the demand for crude oil and earnings at refineries

A crack spread demonstrates the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products like gasoline and distillates. Crack spreads are a barometer for crude oil demand as the energy commodity is the refining process’s primary input. They are also real-time indicators of the profitability of companies that process oil into products.

Crack spreads are an integral part of the energy commodity’s market structure. Fundamental supply and demand analysis in crude oil can be a complex jigsaw puzzle. The pieces of market structure together can reveal a picture that leads to logical conclusions about the path of least resistance for the price of oil. Term structure or the differential between the prices for delivery for different periods in the future offer clues about the supply and demand equation. Contango, or a deferred price premium, often points to a market that is in balance or where a glut or condition of oversupply exists. Backwardation, or a deferred price discount, indicated tightness or a situation where demand outstrips nearby supplies. The crude oil market moved from backwardation in 2019 and early 2020 to contango when demand for the energy commodity evaporated because of the global pandemic.

Location and quality spreads reflect the oil price for delivery in different locations worldwide and the differentials for various grades or qualities of crude oil. The Brent-WTI spread is both a location and a quality spread. Brent is the benchmark for crude oil from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. WTI reflects the price of crude oil from the US, making the differential between the two benchmarks a location spread. Brent has a slightly higher sulfur content than WTI, making it the crude oil of choice for processing into distillates. WTI is easier and cheaper to process into gasoline. The difference in composition makes Brent -WTI a quality spread.

Crack spreads are another piece of the puzzle as they offer insight into the demand for the products. When gasoline and distillate prices rise compared to crude oil, it can lead to an upward adjustment in the crude oil price due to increasing requirements. Conversely, when the product prices are falling compared to crude oil, it can signal an oversupply of products leading to a downside correction in the oil price. Meanwhile, crack spread prices can signal macroeconomic trends when it comes to the global economy. The demand for oil products tends to fall during periods of contraction and rise when the economy expands.

The heating oil crack spread is a proxy for distillate fuels

The NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange offers liquid futures contracts on the two leading oil products; gasoline and heating oil. Heating oil is a proxy for other distillates such as jet and diesel fuels. Hedgers can utilize the heating oil contract to protect from price volatility in other distillates because of the similar composition in the products, making for a high correlation when it comes to price direction. Consumers and producers, together with speculators, often trade and hedge with the heating oil contract for risks in all distillates.

Seasonality plays a role in gasoline crack spreads as the price of the fuel tends to move higher during the peak driving season from late spring to early fall. Gasoline prices tend to hit seasonal lows during the winter months as drivers put fewer miles on their automobiles. Meanwhile, heating oil crack spreads tend to reflect less seasonality as distillate are year-round fuels. Even though heating oil demand peaks in the winter, jet and diesel requirements have far less sensitivity to the seasons. Therefore, the heating oil crack spread can be a useful macroeconomic indicator and a piece of crude oil’s market structure that leads to conclusions about price direction.

The lowest level in years in September

The nearby November heating oil crack spread was trading at the $7.44 per barrel level on Friday, September 25.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the heating oil crack spread has been steadily declining.

Source: CQG

The last time the distillate crack spread traded to the current level during September was back in 2009 when it ranged from $2.86 to $6.59 per barrel. At that time, markets were reeling in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis.

A warning sign for crude oil and the global economic landscape

Weakness in the heating oil crack spread is another sign of sluggish economic conditions in the US and worldwide. The global pandemic caused airlines to cut the number of flights around the world as quarantines and restrictions have wreaked havoc with the airline industry set to cut 35,000 more jobs this week. Zoom and other technologies have replaced the requirements for business travel. Jet fuel demand remains a victim of the coronavirus. Simultaneously, supply chain challenges have weighed on diesel demand. The low level of the heating oil crack spread is a reminder that distillate demand is weak. As crude oil moves into a time of the year when demand tends to decline because of gasoline usage, the price action in distillates is a warning sign for crude oil. One of the reasons why OPEC, Russia, and other world producers left production cuts unchanged at 7.7 million barrels per day despite the recovery to $40 per barrel in WTI futures and a slight premium for Brent, is the weakness in distillate prices.

Refining stocks remain weak

Meanwhile, crack spread levels continue to weigh on the share prices of companies that refine crude oil into products. The shares of two leading refining companies, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), continue to struggle with the rest of the energy sector. Aside from weak refining margins, the sector has suffered over the uncertainty of US energy policy after the November 3 election and the ongoing concerns of a second wave of the global pandemic.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, at $28.63 per share at the end of last week, MPC continues to trade at its lowest level since 2012. MPC has a market cap of $18.629 billion, trades over 7.6 million shares each day, and pays shareholders a $2.32 or 8.1% dividend. The company lost $1.33 per share in the challenging second quarter. Consensus estimates are for a loss of 98 cents in Q3. Meanwhile, a survey of fourteen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $46.86 for MPC shares, ranging from $30 to $66. The stock is trading below the low end of the scale.

Source: CQG

At $43.92 per share on September 25, VLO trades lower than in 2015. The company has a market cap of $17.909 billion, trades an average of over 4.28 million shares each day, and pays a $3.92 or 8.93% dividend. VLO reported a loss of $1.25 per share in Q2, and analysts expect the company to lose 92 cents in Q3. A survey of eighteen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $69.39 on VLO shares. The range is from $50 to $85 per share. Like MPC, VLO is trading below the low end of the band.

Refining stocks have had a rough time over the past months. A continuation of losses jeopardizes the juicy dividends. The companies that commit substantial capital to run refineries that process oil into products do not take risks when it comes to the price of the input, crude oil, or the output, the oil products. It is the refining margin or crack spreads that determine the earnings of companies like MPC and VLO.

Eventually, the crack spreads should return to higher levels, and refineries will rebound. I believe VLO and MPC shares are in the buy zone at the current prices. The dividends offered by both companies are highly attractive. Even if the companies reduce the yield or suspend them, the potential for capital appreciation is reason enough to own these two refining companies as long-term investments. Finding value in the stock market these days is more than challenging. MPC and VLO are trading at bargain-basement prices.

Meanwhile, the distillate crack spread tells us to expect a continuation of economic problems over the coming weeks and months. The world is searching for a solution to the pandemic and awaits an election that may shift the balance of power in the energy sector from the US back to the Middle East.

