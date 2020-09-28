Perceptron, Inc.'s (PRCP) CEO Jay Freeland on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call September 28, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Jay Freeland - Interim Chief Executive Officer and President

Bill Roeschlein - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Bill Roeschlein, Interim CFO. Mr. Roeschlein, you may begin.

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Perceptron's investor call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. My name is Bill Roeschlein and I'm Perceptron's Interim Chief Financial Officer. Joining me on the call today is Jay Freeland, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Before the market opened today, Perceptron issued its fourth quarter earnings release which is available on its website at investors.perceptron.com.

We will begin the call with our prepared remarks and then open the call up for questions. However, before we begin today's call, it's my responsibility to inform you that some of the materials that we will be discussing today constitute forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that are based upon information believed to be true as of today. Actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest annual and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Additionally, please note that you can find the reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed during our call in the press release issued today. Unless otherwise noted, comments are in U.S. dollars, and references to years will be fiscal years, which end on June 30th.

I will now turn the call over to Jay.

Thanks, Bill, and good morning everybody. Before the market opens morning we issued two press releases, one announcing our fiscal fourth quarter results and the other announcing that Perceptron has entered into a definite agreement to be acquired by Atlas Copco for $7 a share. The offer from Atlas represents a 71% premium to our closing price on Friday, September 25 and 192% premium from our low point during this calendar year.

Since our inception nearly 40 years ago, Perceptron has grown to become a leading metrology brand, one recognized for its ability to provide advanced flexible automation and quality control solutions to a diverse mix of global customers. After being appointed interim CEO in November 2019, I along with our interim CFO, Bill Roeschlein and our Board of Directors invested significant time and resources to determine the best strategic path forward for Perceptron, whether as a standalone company or alternatively as part of a larger organization. As we assessed the business landscape, a couple of critical issues became clear.

First, while Perceptron has a strong position in automated metrology and robot guide, we knew that we needed to grow over time to compete effectively versus better capitalized, more efficient global competitors. While the company has been highly successful historically, our smaller size had become a visible hurdle for long-term sustainable growth.

Second, it became clear that we needed to lessen our reliance on the automotive industry and expand into other industries that have a known and demonstrated need for the solutions we are most known for. That type of expansion would take a meaningful investment of time and resources to ensure it was executed well over the next several years. So when the opportunity arose for business combination with a global strategic partner like Alice Copco, who recognized the long-term unrealized value evident in our business as reflected by a compelling offer at a significant premium, it become clear that the best possible outcome for Perceptron and its shareholders was to move forward with them.

Founded more than 150 years ago, Alice Copco is a global industrial technology leader. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, they had approximately $11 billion in sales last year. Alice Copco has traded on the Stockholm Stock Exchange with a market value of approximately $48 billion. Their recent acquisition of Isra Vision, a global provider of machine vision solutions, made the addition of Perceptron to broaden the portfolio compelling from both a market and a technical fit.

The deal subject to Cepheus [ph] approval, regulatory approval in certain European countries, shareholder approval in the U.S. and other customary closing conditions. We expect to close during the calendar fourth quarter of this year, 2020 and I am excited by the opportunities this presents for the company and believe it is a great outcome for our employees and shareholders alike.

Switching gears now to our fiscal fourth quarter results, despite the lingering impact of COVID-19, our performance exceeded our internal expectations. Bookings in the quarter increased more than 62% on a sequential basis during the period driven by increased customer demand in Asia and Europe. Operations in Asia had resumed by the start of the quarter and Europe was recovering from the COVID-19 induced business slowdown.

As a result, we were able to capitalize on pent up customer demand, a trend that continued into the fiscal first quarter and enabled us to grow total backlog in Q4 more than 16% sequentially. Since the Americas didn’t reopen until around mid May, they lagged the recovery in Europe and Asia. We are looking for that region to improve their growth rate to levels comparable to that of Europe and Asia during the first half of fiscal 2021.

Global market conditions are improving despite headwinds from COVID-19. While we have seen a handful of project delays, we have not experienced any project cancellations. As stated last quarter, quarter projects that were already funded appear to be moving forward as those that that have been partially funded. We are closely monitoring projects with funding targeted for the second half of our fiscal year 2021, but have not witnessed any changes to the status at this point.

While we anticipate a continued recovery across our markets as fiscal 2021 unfolds, we have prepared the business for a variety of scenarios. The proactive cost reductions we executed in February, which included a reduction in force, allowed us to take improved control over our cost structure in advance of the COVID related slowing in our business.

Fiscal Q4 was the first quarter that we received the full benefit of those actions, driving material improvements in both our gross and operating margins. The actions we took will remain in effect for the foreseeable future and as a result we anticipate continued strengthening of our organizational cost structure.

Likewise, when we implemented the reduction, we executed it at the level we thought was necessary to support the business over both the near and medium term. So we do not anticipate taking additional cost actions at this time. Fortunately, unlike fiscal Q3 where we were focused on weathering the early stages of the COVID crisis, the cost actions we took in the last quarter allowed us to spend the fourth quarter helping our customers during the transitional period, while pivoting back toward a focus on growth within both new and existing markets.

While no one can fully anticipate the lingering effects of COVID on the marketplace, all indications for the coming quarters are favorable. I'm excited for our company with the pending acquisition by Atlas Copco, and I look forward to the successful closing of the transaction along with a successful integration of our two businesses. And as always, I want to thank the entire Perceptron team for their hard work and diligence in navigating these unprecedented times.

I will now turn the call over to Bill.

Thanks, Jay. Total Sales in the fiscal fourth quarter were $12.6 million close to flat sequentially from the previous quarter and down $5.6 million or 31% from Q4 of the prior year. On a sequential basis by geography, sales in Asia rose $1.1 million, sales in Europe rose $0.3 million and sales in the Americas declined by $1.5 million. As you may recall, quarantine orders related to COVID-19 were lifted much earlier in Asia than they were in the Americas regions.

On a year-over-year basis quarterly sales were down $5.6 million, with the majority of the decline coming from the Americas down $2.6 million or 48% and Europe down $2.0 million or 23%. Total bookings in the fiscal fourth quarter were $17.6 million, up $6.7 million or 61% sequentially from the previous quarter and down $3.2 million or 15% from Q4 of the prior year.

On a sequential basis by geography, bookings in Asia bounced back the strongest increasing $4.3 million or 184%, Europe increased $1.4 million or 22% and Americas increased $1 million or 46%. On a year-over-year basis, Asia bookings increased to $2.4 million, Europe increased $0.1 million, while the Americas declined by $5.7 million.

Growth profit as a percent of sales for the fiscal fourth quarter were 37.5% up 270 basis points from the prior year and up 510 basis points from Q4 over the prior year. On a sequential basis gross margin increased due in part to the re-class of underutilized project engineer and labor costs of $800,000 to G&A as a result of the COVID-19 shelter in place orders, as well as lower ongoing fixed cost expenses, resulting from our restructuring in February 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, gross margin increased due to both changes in revenue mix and lower fixed manufacturing costs, resulting from our restructuring and cost containment activities.

Turning to operating expenses, engineering and R&D expenses were $1.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, a decrease of approximately $0.3 million compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of approximately $0.8 million from Q4 of the prior year. The decline in both periods is primarily due to lower labor costs as a result of our third quarter restructuring.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $4.6 million in the quarter, an increase of $0.6 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $400,000 from Q4 of the prior year. Excluding the labor cost, re-class from cost of goods sold in the quarter, expenses declined by $0.2 million sequentially in line with expectations outlined in our last call. Income taxes for the quarter were $0.5 million, reflective of NOL and other valuation allowances taken for certain geographies.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $8.4 million or $0.87 per diluted share in Q4 of the prior year. Adjusted net loss for the quarter, which excludes the impact of severance, impairment and other charges was $1.4 million or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $0.8 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the prior year comparable period.

As of quarter end, we had $4.8 million in borrowings outstanding and $10.6 million in total cash and cash equivalents globally. Included in our borrowings is a $2.5 million dollar PPP loan and we intend to submit our loan forgiveness application related to this loan in the current quarter.

I would now like to turn the call over to the operator who will be -- to open the call for your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from the line of Greg Palm with Craig-Hallum Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Yes, thanks. I guess congrats on the announcements here. I'm not sure what all you can say at this point. I know eventually, we'll get some more details. But in terms of the transaction, can you give us a little bit more detail on maybe the background of the process? I guess really specifically what I'm interested in and I think others are, were there any interested, other interested parties in here?

Jay Freeland

Yes. Hey, good morning, Greg. So, there -- I'll start, I'll go in reverse order. There were other interested parties, which would not be a surprise, given the technology portfolio that we have. And, I think, as we made transition into my interim role and Bill's, there were some parties who would look at it and said, well, perhaps there's an opportunity here for a good combination with Jay and Bill sitting in the in the leadership seats right now.

And so I did -- you know, there were several parties who were interested in it, in the company. And while I'll say that they were all interested parties, for me and for the rest of the Board, Atlas made a very compelling cash offer at a significant premium. And, for us, we have a great leadership position, very strong position in automated metrology and robot guidance, but we certainly needed to create some more scale for the company, right? We were a bit of a niche player, it's a industry that's very quickly becoming managed by multiple large players and so that made it difficult for us. And I think we wanted to get access to additional end markets for sure.

As we've talked before, we had this heavy reliance on automotive, and diversification was going to be a key to doing so. And Atlas is in all of the spaces that we're currently in, as well as the ones that we were driving the business towards even as a standalone entity. And so when we looked at, you know, we did a pretty thorough strategic view, as a Board. We put together what we thought was a compelling strategic path forward as a standalone entity, but the path offered by Atlas was more compelling.

And I think it's a, it's a really strong tie up with our technology, into their business, their recent acquisition of Isra is a good logical connection. There's very little overlap between what the two companies do, but commonality in terms of the types of customers and where in the facilities we are selling and operating. And so the combination of all of those items made this a really good path forward and a great solution for the company longer term.

Greg Palm

That's makes a lot of sense and, it does sound like they're kind of, building out, somewhat of a new vertical here with a couple acquisitions, regulatory approvals. I mean, you would envision any, issues, and I don't think, is competes with Perceptron, really at all, but any regulatory approval concerns on your end or not really?

Jay Freeland

There or not, this, really the three, you're going to be doing the Cepheus [ph] approval. There's some regulatory approval in a couple of European countries that we need to go through, and then obviously the shareholder approval here in the U.S. for the transaction itself. We obviously have looked at it very carefully. We feel very confident as does Atlas in the ability of those approvals to be granted and they did just go through this with Atlas, I mean with, sorry Isra. And you're right; there is so little overlap between the two businesses that from our perspective this should be pretty straightforward. And it's one of the many reasons we think that there's a reasonable chance more than reasonable chance that this is going to be closed by the end of the calendar year.

Greg Palm

Got it. All right, I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Jay Freeland

Thanks, Greg.

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to Jay Freeland for additional remarks.

Jay Freeland

Okay, well, thanks everybody for participating in the call this morning. We will look forward to keeping everybody updated as the closing process continues. And as always, I'd like to thank all of you for joining us. I like to thank everybody for their support. And of course, one last time thank the Perceptron team for everything they do. Thank you very much, everybody. Have a good day.

