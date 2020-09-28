81 10%+Yield Dividend Stocks Priced $5-25 For October Autumn Days
Summary
- These dividend dog 10%+Yield at $5-25 prices are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent report if a dividend is cut.
- Analyst top-ten target net-gain estimates for top ten bargain basement dogs 9/24/20 ranged 68.3%-173.8% from EURN, KNOP, DHT, NS, AINV, FRO, PBFX, USAC, KRP, and top pick, RVI, per YCharts.
- Top-ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 priced firms by yield, SHLX, TSHMY, KLPEF, CNXM, USAC, CEQP, MXTOF, OMP, FRO, and top dog, DHT ranged 19.9%-38.3%. Expect more dividend adjustments in the coming weeks.
- Top-ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 priced firms by broker-targets, EPD, AROC, TRMD, PSXP, DK, SCU, USAC, PBFX, KRP, and top target dog, RVI averaged 118.4% estimated gains.
- $5k invested 9/24/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield at $5-25 equities of ten by yield showed 11.29% more projected net-gain than from $5k put in all ten. The lower-priced bargain basement dividend dogs held their lead going into October.
Foreword
A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.
I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially, in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.
This September list selected no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Nine selections this month showed yields greater than 20%. They were not removed, though their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.
Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top nine by yield on this list of 81. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.
Meanwhile, all 81 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.
Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 68.3% To 173.8% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Stocks As Of September 24, 2021
Three of the ten top yield 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.
Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the median of analyst one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to September 24, 2021, were:
Source: YCharts
Retail Value (RVI) was projected to net $1,737.77, based on the median of prices estimated by two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $1,113.05 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.
USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $1,052.58 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 145% over the market as a whole.
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $1,045.62, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% over the market as a whole.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO) netted $901.58 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 64% under the market as a whole.
Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) was projected to net $802.08 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.
NuStar Energy LP (NS) was projected to net $712.48, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 145% over the market as a whole.
DHT Holdings (DHT) was projected to net $687.24, based on the median of prices estimated by six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% opposite the market as a whole.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $684.53, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.
Euronav NV (EURN) was projected to net $682.95 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.
The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 76.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 37% greater than the market as a whole.
Source: reshareworthy.com
The Dividend Dogs Rule
Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".
50 Broker Price Target Upsides
Source: YCharts
50 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield
Source: YCharts
Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dog Yields Ranged 19.9%-38.3%
Top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs selected 9/24/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.
Seven representatives from the energy sector placed first, second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, and tenth. The top was DHT Holdings (DHT) [1] followed by Frontline (FRO) [2], Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) [3], Crestwood Energy Partners LP (CEQP) [5], USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) [6], CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [7], Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) [10].
The first of two industrials representatives placed third, Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF) [3] and the other placed ninth - Shibaura Machine (OTCPK:TSHMY) [9]. Then, in eighth place was the lone real estate representative, Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) [8], to complete the 10%+Yield at $5-25 top ten for October 2020-21.
Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Top Yield Stocks Showed 46% To 156.6% Upsides To September 24, 2021, And (31) One Downsider Hit Bottom
Source: YCharts
To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.
Analysts Estimated A 11.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dogs To September 24, 2021
Ten top 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs were culled by yield for this October update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.
Source: YCharts
As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 priced dogs selected 8/28/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.
Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dogs (32) Delivering 38.37% Vs. (33) 35.48% Net Gains From All Ten By September 24, 2021
Source: YCharts
$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.29% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced, USA Compression Partners (USAC), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 105.26%.
Source: YCharts
The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield at $5-$15 dogs as of September 24 were: DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX), CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), with prices ranging from $5.02 to $9.78.
Five higher-priced >10%Yield at $5-25 priced dogs from September 24 were: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC); Shibaura Machine Co Ltd (OTCPK:TSHMY), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Klepiere (OTCPK:KLPEF), Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF), whose prices ranged from $10.23 to $13.54.
The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.
The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.
Afterword
Below is the alphabetical by symbol listing of all 81 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-25 from YCharts as of 9/24/20.
81 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield For October
Source: YCharts
Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+Yield at $5-25 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.
In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward-looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."
"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "
Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: reshareworthy.com
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.