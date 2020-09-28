81 10%+Yield Dividend Stocks Priced $5-25 For October Autumn Days

Foreword

A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially, in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This September list selected no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Nine selections this month showed yields greater than 20%. They were not removed, though their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top nine by yield on this list of 81. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

Meanwhile, all 81 dogs on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 68.3% To 173.8% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Stocks As Of September 24, 2021

Three of the ten top yield 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the median of analyst one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to September 24, 2021, were:

Retail Value (RVI) was projected to net $1,737.77, based on the median of prices estimated by two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $1,113.05 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by ten analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $1,052.58 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 145% over the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $1,045.62, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% over the market as a whole.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) netted $901.58 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 64% under the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) was projected to net $802.08 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.

NuStar Energy LP (NS) was projected to net $712.48, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 145% over the market as a whole.

DHT Holdings (DHT) was projected to net $687.24, based on the median of prices estimated by six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% opposite the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $684.53, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% over the market as a whole.

Euronav NV (EURN) was projected to net $682.95 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 76.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 37% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

50 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dog Yields Ranged 19.9%-38.3%

Top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs selected 9/24/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Seven representatives from the energy sector placed first, second, third, fifth, sixth, seventh, and tenth. The top was DHT Holdings (DHT) [1] followed by Frontline (FRO) [2], Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) [3], Crestwood Energy Partners LP (CEQP) [5], USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) [6], CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [7], Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) [10].

The first of two industrials representatives placed third, Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF) [3] and the other placed ninth - Shibaura Machine (OTCPK:TSHMY) [9]. Then, in eighth place was the lone real estate representative, Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) [8], to complete the 10%+Yield at $5-25 top ten for October 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Top Yield Stocks Showed 46% To 156.6% Upsides To September 24, 2021, And (31) One Downsider Hit Bottom

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 11.29% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dogs To September 24, 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs were culled by yield for this October update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 priced dogs selected 8/28/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Yield at $5-25 Dogs (32) Delivering 38.37% Vs. (33) 35.48% Net Gains From All Ten By September 24, 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield at $5-25 dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.29% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced, USA Compression Partners (USAC), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 105.26%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield at $5-$15 dogs as of September 24 were: DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX), CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), with prices ranging from $5.02 to $9.78.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield at $5-25 priced dogs from September 24 were: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC); Shibaura Machine Co Ltd (OTCPK:TSHMY), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Klepiere (OTCPK:KLPEF), Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF), whose prices ranged from $10.23 to $13.54.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the alphabetical by symbol listing of all 81 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-25 from YCharts as of 9/24/20.

81 10%+Yield@$5-$25 TopDogs By Yield For October

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+Yield at $5-25 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

