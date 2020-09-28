We will also touch on the recent news of a potential tie-up between Devon and WPX Energy (another favorite of ours).

We think better days are just around the corner for them and are giving Devon our top recommendation at current prices.

Devon has suffered in the current weakness in oil prices along with the rest of the oil and gas industry.

Introduction

I am happy to add Devon Energy (DVN) to the list of great American energy producers that I believe belongs in every energy investor's portfolio. Let's evaluate using our standard benchmarks.

Devon is making money at current WTI prices, supporting its dividend and even paid a special dividend recently. They have their costs under control, no debt wall, and currently are selling at deep discount to their true value.

Source

We think Devon is one of the best energy plays going today, and market is not rewarding them for the value they bring. We rate them as a strong buy at current prices.

The thesis for Devon Energy

Devon has gone through a lot of changes since withdrawing from its deepwater and international exposure about a decade ago, to concentrate on U.S. unconventionals. It has a fairly lengthy history amassing almost five decades since its inception by the Nichols family who still run it today, to its current status as the 297th largest U.S company. A series of acquisitions have brought to it its current massive U.S. acreage position of some 1.8 mm net-acres, across four major shale plays. In 2000, DVN got its core Permian footprint from the $2.3 bn acquisition of Santa Fe Snyder. Others followed in fairly quick succession as DVN built the portfolio it has today, including the Mitchell Energy Barnett shale acreage in 2002 for $3.5 bn, acreage it's now selling for $770 mm.

DVN

I think I've bored you enough in recent times with descriptions of oil reservoirs, so with the exception of the Permian, we are going to skip the isopach maps in this article and focus on the really important stuff. What you need to know here is that the company has a wide footprint across a number of shale plays, but is particularly strong in the Permian.

We think U.S. shale assets will begin to be revalued higher in the coming months, and Devon is an outstanding way to play this prospect.

By the numbers then, Debt, Liquidity and Free Cash Flow to cover capex

DVN

$4.7 bn in total liquidity with a third in cash is comforting. With costs covered (capex of ~$950 mm projected for 2020 (75% allocated to the Permian-Delaware), debt expense, G&A, and LOW), at $35 bbl they shouldn't draw down either their cash or credit line to maintain operations.

With only $560 mm of debt due before 2031, we can take the discussion of debt off the table with a notable exception. The upcoming tender to use cash to reduce debt by $1.5 bn, over the next year or so. This is a bold move that underscores management's confidence in their operations going forward. Jeff Ritenour, EVP and CFO of Devon comments-

As it relates to the debt repurchase, the $1.5 billion that we've highlighted, our expectation is to do probably a mix between open market and tender. That's going to be dependent upon market conditions. So we're going to evaluate the maturities across the curve and where the best value sits. And then we'll enact that as we work our way through the rest of this year and likely into next year as well.

Source

We've already established that DVN doesn't have a debt problem of any kind. This level of conservatism impresses me. There has been a narrative that money's cheap, borrow your way to wealth prevalent the last few years. Over the last couple of years, we've seen that mentality explodes otherwise good companies. I don't like debt and avoid it in my personal life. DVN management is targeting an extremely conservative Debt to EBITDAX ratio of 0.5-1.0 once the debt repurchase is accomplished.

Free Cash Flow

With $40 WTI, DVN is on track to generate ~$500 mm in free cash for 2H of 2020, and ~$1.2 bn in free cash in 2021. This substantially exceeds their dividend expense of ~$168 mm annually, suggesting to me that down the road DVN is in a position to substantially increase this dividend. Jeff Ritenour, CFO, makes a fairly strong statement in this regard in the call-

A distinction for Devon versus some of our peers is, we have the cash on hand to accomplish our debt objectives, our target debt levels. So any free cash flow that we generate can then go back to shareholders, as Dave articulated. A lot of other folks in the sector are going to have to generate free cash flow and then try to accomplish their lower leverage objectives. But we're in a unique position with the cash that we have on hand. We can take care of that and then generate free cash flow with the lower break-evens that we've created and return that to shareholders.

Source

Devon Operations

Delaware Basin: Net production averaged 149,000 Boe per day, a 24 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. In the second quarter, Devon's Wolfcamp-oriented capital program brought 22 operated wells online across Southeast New Mexico. Completed well costs for activity targeting the Wolfcamp formation improved to a new record of $700 per foot. In addition to capital efficiencies, the company continued to lower its operating costs, with production expenses declining 20 percent year over year to $7.58 per Boe.

DVN

Powder River Basin: Production averaged 24,000 Boe per day, of which 76 percent was oil. During the quarter, Devon dropped its drilling rigs in the basin and limited activity to bringing 4 new wells online. The average completed well cost for this activity, targeting the Parkman and Turner formations, was $5.9 million. For the remainder of 2020, the capital program is focused on appraisal work in the emerging Niobrara oil play. A key upcoming project is the Steinle pad, a 3-well spacing test targeting the Niobrara "B" interval. The Steinle pad is expected to commence production in the third quarter.

Eagle Ford: Second-quarter net production averaged 53,000 Boe per day, an 8 percent increase compared to the second quarter 2019. The company brought online 13 development wells in the quarter, averaging 30-day rates of 2,300 Boe per day. Completed well costs for this activity averaged $6.6 million. Devon and its partner are not currently operating drilling rigs or completion crews in the play. The partnership has 22 high-impact uncompleted wells in its inventory and expects to resume capital activity around year-end.

Anadarko Basin: Net production averaged 90,000 Boe per day. The company's operational focus during the quarter was concentrated on optimizing base production and reducing controllable downtime across the field. Devon does not currently operate drilling rigs or completion crews in the basin.

Political Risk

Well it's out there, to be sure. Devon plans aggressive development in the Delaware basin, driven by lowering costs and improving capital efficiency. The rub is about half their Delaware acreage is on Federal land, making it susceptible to presidential intervention, moratorium, or outright ban. With the permits DVN now holds, the impact of this could be pushed well into the future.

DVN

David Harris, EVP of E&P for DVN comments-

About 55% of our acreage in the Delaware is federal. Certainly, as you think about the core in Lea and Eddy County, that's where some of our highest return opportunities are. And so that's why we wanted to highlight, from a permitting standpoint, of those 400 or so permits that we expect to have by the fall in the Delaware, about half of those include our drilling program for the next two years.

Source

Just a quick comment here on Federal risk from fracking bans. In spite of commitments made by the Democratic Presidential candidate about "banning" fracking on day-1 of their administration, the impact of this would be so immediate and deleterious to the American economy, I think they would be quickly reversed. Now recent reports suggest a reversal of the previously held view on a fracking ban. Uh-huh!

Special Dividend

Wow...not something we are used to in these days of balance sheet savagery driven by asset write-downs. Returning cash to shareholders in the form of a special dividend is a rarity. I haven't run across it before in any of the companies we've looked at.

A few brief comments on Euro oil companies Vs. U.S. domestic shale players

If you follow my articles here on the free side, I think you will agree I've taken a deep dive into U.S. shale producers the last few months. This is probably my 10th article on one of them in that time period. Here's a few we've covered on the public side recently.

"ConocoPhillips: Strong Assets...."

"Cimarex Energy: Mid-Sized Permian Producer..."

"Parsley Energy: A Standout Pure Permian Player"

As I said, there's probably 10 of them in the last 3-months or so. I didn't know what to expect really, as for most of the time I've been writing articles, I've focused on a couple of Euro-centric producers (who've slapped us all in the face recently with misguided (in my view) ESG directional shifts, non productive shifts toward "green energy," and have punished shareholders (many no longer use the word shareholder, preferring to posture toward a wider audience skew known as "stakeholders") with dividend cuts. I detest the word stakeholder as any "stockholder" should. We are the ones who've traded our capital for an "ownership" stake in a company.

I exited all of my Euro oil companies in the first quarter of this year and took the time to write a scathing article on BP (BP), before they cut their dividend.

"BP: Chop, Slash, Burn, Yield Seekers Beware"

I will have a similar article out on Shell (RDS.A),(RDS.B) soon. In my view, these companies have lost their way, and the market seems to agree with me! I sold BP in the mid-$20's and Shell in low $30's and they've done nothing but decline since. BP is now in the mid-teens, and Shell has cracked $26 on the downside. So much for Euro virtue signaling.

Getting back to U.S. domestic energy producers, what I've found has impressed me, and I hope that comes through in my writing. To a large extent these are great American companies that are very well run, and have built resource bases they understand very well, and demonstrated that they can survive in any environment. Most of the problems they are experiencing, ex-asset write-downs, are transitory and not of their making. That is an important distinction in my book.

Another theme that runs through these companies is their unwavering dedication to ensuring the long-term stability of their petroleum oriented business. They have put aside organic growth in favor of repairing their balance sheets, and generating Free Cash Flow to return capital to shareholders.

That is music to my ears! And, while they all have an ESG profile to reduce their carbon footprint, yatta, yatta, and ensure "social" yatta, yatta responsibility goals (you simply must these days), none of them have embarked on "Green Energy Transformation" projects. Projects to turn them into the green electricity generators or chopping down forests to grow biomass for biodiesel fuel, that has become characteristic of the Euros. Nor do you hear of them bloviating about "stakeholders," in their conference calls. Nope, these companies are uniquely dedicated to their shareholders, and I find that refreshing to a point that description is inadequate.

Those of us who invest in the energy space have had a "taste of the lash," these past couple of years as world events and over-production have driven the price of oil to unsustainably low levels. Great companies have been decimated in this persistent decline that has basically been the default case for the last six years, with occasional "dead-cat" bounces.

This theme has been discussed in many of my articles, so I won't belabor it further right now. You also know that I think the "wind is going to shift," in favor of commodity producers soon. "Soon" is a nebulous term, but will have to do for now. Suffice it to say with the drivers I've mentioned previously "soon" should come around in the next few quarters.

A brief comment on a potential Devon, WPX tie-up

This news just hit recently. The deal between Devon and WPX Energy (WPX) as it's been described sounds like a good one to help both companies transition to the future. For reference, I discussed WPX recently in a detailed article.

What's being discussed is an all-stock merger, that wouldn't create new debt. The two companies have similar operating philosophies as regards production and shareholders, in particular, so the cultures should mesh fairly well.

WPX

From a practical standpoint, the merger will create an entity with approximately twice the acreage footprint of either of the separate companies. It's a look toward the future of the Permian where critical mass, logistics, rock quality and management style will play a key role in delivering profits.

On the whole, I think this merger makes sense and shareholders of both companies should do well as a result. I will do a separate article out on this merger when it actually happens.

Your takeaway

Devon is currently producing about 325K BOPD valuing it in Price per Flowing Barrel at $18,700 per barrel. That's about half the valuation we've seen for some producers we have looked at recently. This suggests to me that at current pricing, there is lot of upside opportunity inherent in this stock.

DVN

I like management's attitude toward their responsibility to their owners. I've laid out a case where the company will be in a position to substantially increase their already good dividend payout of $0.44 per share. From their commentary, I expect this shift once the debt reduction plan is executed.

I've opened a position in this stock recently and think investors who are seeking growth and income should think carefully about joining me.

